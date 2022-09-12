Read full article on original website
Three Downtown Ocean City, NJ Businesses For Sale For $16 Million
Three adjacent Ocean City properties, making up an acre of land in the heart of downtown Ocean City, went on sale this month for $16 million. The businesses involved are the Pavilion Motor Lodge, the Fountain View Motel and the Moorlyn Terrace Apartments. The two hotels and the apartment building...
See the plans for a Wildwood Crest, NJ motel saved from demolition
WILDWOOD CREST — Closed in the fall of 2021, a massive motel along the beach may be ready to take reservations for next summer as soon as fall of 2022. You can now refer to the Oceanview Motel as Madison Resort Wildwood Crest, following a $10 million purchase of the property by hotel management company Madison Resorts.
pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com
Borough of Anglesea Borough Hall Historical Marker in North Wildwood
A few months ago we took a road trip down through southern New Jersey on the historical marker and lighthouse trail. We spent 4 days following the trail and learning a lot of history on the area. Millions of people drive by historical markers and never look at them. We're trying to give attention to this markers and the history that you can learn by reading them.
ocnjdaily.com
Wind Farm Developer to Hold Meeting in Ocean City Monday, Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.
An offshore wind farm may be built at the shore as early as 2024. But before giant turbines can be put in the water, the developer needs a transmission line to make the entire project happen. Orsted, the Danish energy company overseeing the wind farm project called Ocean Wind, plans...
This may be the most bizarre restaurant in New Jersey
MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — I am not using the term "bizarre" in a bad way, at all. In fact, if I had the ability each night to magically transport myself to any restaurant in the Garden State for dinner, I'd pick this spot every single time (even though this restaurant is seasonal).
Who Makes the Best Cheesesteaks in South Jersey? Check Out the List!
While many people think of Philadelphia when it comes to the cheesesteak, I have always said I enjoy my cheesesteak on the Atlantic City style of break. To me, the South Jersey cheese steak is the king and NJ.com ranked the 30 best in the state of New Jersey with eight local sandwich shops in Atlantic And Cape May county making the Top 30 rankings.
shorelocalnews.com
As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question
A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
The Current/Gazette Newspapers Publish Their Last Edition
The Current newspaper is no more. The free, weekly newspaper that was delivered to communities around South Jersey every Thursday published its last edition today. News of the final paper appeared in a short article printed on page six of today's editions of the newspaper. The Current and the Gazette...
downbeach.com
Dorset Avenue bridge work could create a tale of two cities, officials say
VENTNOR – A request for support from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has aroused the concern of the Board of Commissioners about the financial impact of a bridge project that could affect the safety of residents living in two sections of the city. The county has asked the city to approve a resolution supporting the county’s application for grant funding to make repairs to the Dorset Avenue bridge. The extent of the work to be performed and its effects on the city is unknown at this time, local officials said.
Old Restaurant in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Set to Become New Deli and Pizza Spot?
It appears that an old restaurant on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which has been closed for a number of years, will be reopening as a new eatery within the next several weeks. Hint: most know the old place for the giant inflatable crab that used to...
ocnjdaily.com
City Asks Owners to Remove Vehicles, Boats from 16th Street Lot
All private and commercial vehicles, trailers and boats must be removed from former car dealership lots along 16th Street between Haven and Simpson avenues by Monday, Sept. 26, Ocean City announced. The city is planning to begin environmental remediation and improvement of the newly acquired open space. In addition, the...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Car Dealership Will Close After 25 Years
Charles Cain declared on-air this morning, Monday, September 12, 2022 that "The Pandemic Claims another." This is a direct reference to the challenges presented by a more than two-years COVID-19 pandemic. With that, Cain confirmed that The Auto Plaza at English Creek will be closing its doors this week, most...
Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot
Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
No Vacancy No More: Another Decades-old NJ Shore Motel Gets Demolished
Another decades-old, abandoned motel at the Jersey Shore has met the wrecking ball. And, no, we're not talking about the old Inn of the Dove in Egg Harbor Township, which is also being demolished. This particular motel found itself stuck in time, tucked away between the shadows of the huge...
Iconic Ocean City, New Jersey Pastry Shop To Close After 98 Years
We just wrote a piece about iconic, long-standing businesses closing forever. We can now add Wards Pastry in Ocean City, New Jersey as the latest. If it seems as though many legendary establishments have been closing lately, we think you’re right. Wards Pastry let their customers and the world...
Pub Known For Best Wings In Atlantic City To Close After 30 Years
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
Popular NJ Chain Unveils New Milkshake Flavor For The First Time In Four Years
I love hearing about a new item being added to a menu. Whether it's the ice cream shop The Woo Hoo in Beach Haven serving up a candied pork roll and blueberry flavor ice cream, or Mcdonald's bringing back the cheese danish to their breakfast menu. It's always good to...
atlanticcityweekly.com
Firefighting convention, expo and parade return to Wildwoods
Over 500 firefighter associations made up of around 56,000 firefighters from all over the state of New Jersey will head to the Wildwoods for the annual State Firemen’s Convention, hosted by New Jersey State Firemen’s Association and held at The Wildwood Convention Center. This three-day convention is only...
shorelocalnews.com
5 local businesses are calling it quits
It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
parentherald.com
56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey
Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
LehighValleyLive.com
Easton, PA
