Cape May, NJ

pennsylvaniaandbeyondtravelblog.com

Borough of Anglesea Borough Hall Historical Marker in North Wildwood

A few months ago we took a road trip down through southern New Jersey on the historical marker and lighthouse trail. We spent 4 days following the trail and learning a lot of history on the area. Millions of people drive by historical markers and never look at them. We're trying to give attention to this markers and the history that you can learn by reading them.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

As local institutions go out of business, ask yourself an important question

A couple of weeks ago, Gaspare’s Italian Bistro in Egg Harbor Township closed abruptly after 45 years in business. Then, like a machine gun blast to local food lovers, three Ocean City institutions called it quits: Voltaco’s Italian Foods – which had one of my favorite cheesesteaks – announced it will close Oct. 9 after its 69th season, then Wards Pastry – my go-to donut shop for the best donuts this side of the planet – said it’s time to stop making the donuts on Sept. 18 after 98 years, followed by OC Surf Cafe – my favorite breakfast spot in South Jersey – announced it will also close Sept. 18 after 10 years.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
downbeach.com

Dorset Avenue bridge work could create a tale of two cities, officials say

VENTNOR – A request for support from Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson has aroused the concern of the Board of Commissioners about the financial impact of a bridge project that could affect the safety of residents living in two sections of the city. The county has asked the city to approve a resolution supporting the county’s application for grant funding to make repairs to the Dorset Avenue bridge. The extent of the work to be performed and its effects on the city is unknown at this time, local officials said.
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

City Asks Owners to Remove Vehicles, Boats from 16th Street Lot

All private and commercial vehicles, trailers and boats must be removed from former car dealership lots along 16th Street between Haven and Simpson avenues by Monday, Sept. 26, Ocean City announced. The city is planning to begin environmental remediation and improvement of the newly acquired open space. In addition, the...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Partially Decomposing Body Found in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Hotel Parking Lot

Police in Egg Harbor Township are investigating the discovery of a partially decomposing body that was found in a vehicle in a hotel parking lot. Officials say at around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, officers with the Egg Harbor Township Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Ramada West Atlantic City Hotel on the Black Horse Pike for a report of an unresponsive person in a vehicle.
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

Firefighting convention, expo and parade return to Wildwoods

Over 500 firefighter associations made up of around 56,000 firefighters from all over the state of New Jersey will head to the Wildwoods for the annual State Firemen’s Convention, hosted by New Jersey State Firemen’s Association and held at The Wildwood Convention Center. This three-day convention is only...
WILDWOOD, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

5 local businesses are calling it quits

It is with a heavy heart that I am writing about five businesses that have recently closed or are going to close soon. For various reasons, each of these iconic establishments has encountered challenges that resulted in their demise. We are living in uncharted waters as each business has to...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
parentherald.com

56-Year-old Father Drowns While Swimming With Son in Ocean City, New Jersey

Shawn Reilly, 56, from Thorhurst Township, Pennsylvania, was swimming with his 21-year-old son near 12th street in Ocean City, New Jersey, when he started struggling and eventually drowned, according to People. They were, unfortunately, in a section of the beach not protected by lifeguards. Police said Reilly was swept out...
