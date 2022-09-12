Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Lee man charged with Felony Weapon Possession & Unlawful Imprisonment
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sherriff’s Office has reported that a man from the Town of Lee has been charged with felony weapon possession and unlawful imprisonment after a domestic dispute that occurred on September 12th. According to the Sherriff, a woman claims that...
cnyhomepage.com
Men charged for allegedly possessing non-NY SAFE ACT weapons
CHENANGO COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police in Sidney has charged two men with felony weapon possession for firearms that were allegedly non-compliant with the NYS SAFE Act. According to the NYS Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, after an investigation, it was learned that 19-year-old Alec...
cnyhomepage.com
VVS High School student arrested for making ‘threat of mass harm’
VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a VVS High School student has been arrested for allegedly making a ‘threat of mass harm’ while riding the bus on September 15th. According to the Sherriff, around 12:00 pm on Thursday, officers with the...
cnyhomepage.com
Utica man charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department reports that a man has been taken into custody after allegedly shooting a woman during an incident that occurred at the beginning of September. Around 3:30 pm on Sunday, September 4th, members of the Utica Police and Utica Fire Departments arrived...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Utica officer involved shooting incident investigation going to NYS Attorney General
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At 7:50 Monday night Utica police officers responded to a call at 1601 Neilson Street in East Utica for an emotionally disturbed person who had called 911, threatening that he was armed with firearms, a knife and making suicidal threats. When police arrived, they encountered 61-year-old David Litts outside of the residence armed with a knife, and they worked to de-escalate the situation.
cnyhomepage.com
Town of Deerfield resident addresses Oneida County Board of Legislators
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – At the Oneida County Board of Legislators meeting, Deerfield resident Daniel Fusco addressed the board during the public comment period in an attempt to alert them about the solar development happening in his town. “The stage that we are at now is engagement of our...
cnyhomepage.com
Construction continues on new Utica Zoo Welcome Center
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Construction crews are hard at work over at the Utica Zoo as the process of building the new welcome center continues. The team broke ground back in June 2022, and Andria Heath, Executive Director of the Utica Zoo tells me this facility will be a bigger and better experience.
cnyhomepage.com
Midtown Utica Community Center awarded $3K for refugee & immigrant program
UTICA, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Excellus BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS) has announced that it has given the Midtown Utica Community Center (MUCC) a Community Health Award of $3,000 in support of its Children’s Literacy and Academic Success Support (CLASS) program. “The CLASS program works to bridge the gap of language and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cnyhomepage.com
Wolfspeed opening silicon carbide materials facility in NC
MARCY, N.Y.(WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Last week, Wolfspeed announced that the company will be opening a new silicon carbide materials facility in North Carolina. This new silicon carbide materials manufacturing facility will be in Chatham County, near the existing Durham materials factory, and will be the largest of its kind. “That...
cnyhomepage.com
The Great Pumpkinfest growing again in Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As fall approaches, pumpkins pop up in many forms. Their flavor is emulated in fancy coffees, and come October, they’ll be carved up to create spooky seasonal art for Halloween. One event is returning to celebrate pumpkins on a much more straightforward metric – seeking the biggest gourd in Saratoga.
cnyhomepage.com
Utica Zoo celebrating ‘International Red Panda Day’
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — Just ahead of International Red Panda Day this Saturday, September 17th, Eyewitness News visited the Utica Zoo and the city’s very own red panda, Mei Lin. Mei Lin was one of only two red pandas to be born at the Utica Zoo back in...
cnyhomepage.com
Miller’s effort keeps Dolgeville girl’s soccer on top of Herkimer
HERKIMER, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Dolgeville Blue Devils girl’s soccer team beat the Herkimer Magicians twice in 2021 by a combined score of 16-0, but they knew that they would face a tougher, more experienced opponent in 2022. Tuesday’s game marked the first time Herkimer would score against...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cnyhomepage.com
Set piece game-winner lifts CVA boy’s soccer over Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Central Valley Academy boy’s soccer team hadn’t been held to under two goals at all this season heading into their game at Whitesboro on Tuesday evening. They would keep their potent offense rolling against the Warriors, scoring a goal off a set...
cnyhomepage.com
High school sports participation down 4% since beginning of COVID-19 pandemic
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on high school sports, leaving many administrators at all levels worrying about participation numbers on the other side. On Wednesday, September 14th, The National Federation Of State High School Associations, or NFHS, released their first National High School Sports Participation Survey in three years and the results surprised even those who were compiling the data.
cnyhomepage.com
Colgate Women’s Ice Hockey ranked 1st in conference, 6th in country in preseason polls
HAMILTON, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – After winning the Eastern College Athletic Conference (ECAC) for the second year in a row in 2021, the Colgate women’s ice hockey team will return to the ice with some confidence after coming in first place in the ECAC Preseason Coaches Poll and receiving the most first-place votes of any team.
Comments / 0