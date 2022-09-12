UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc on high school sports, leaving many administrators at all levels worrying about participation numbers on the other side. On Wednesday, September 14th, The National Federation Of State High School Associations, or NFHS, released their first National High School Sports Participation Survey in three years and the results surprised even those who were compiling the data.

