Monroe mother arrested after toddler found walking along roadway alone

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD ) — A Monroe woman ended up in jail after her toddler was found walking alone along a roadway and her infant was left home alone on Sunday, Sept. 11.

Aloria Denese Dickson, 22, faces two counts of criminal abandonment and interfering with a law enforcement investigation, according to Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s (OPSO) deputies. She was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. Her bond was set at $2,500.

Deputies responded to a call on the corner of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive in Monroe, La., in which it was reported that a toddler was walking in the road unattended

Once deputies arrived at the scene, they spoke with witnesses who mentioned they saw someone in a red car pick the child up on West Elmwood Drive and then dropped the child off at the Family Dollar located at the intersection of Colonial Drive and West Elmwood Drive.

According to the witnesses, they talked to the child in an attempt to locate the parents. Shortly after, Dickson arrived on the scene.

Dickson told deputies that she had walked to a friend’s house for a little while but had someone watching her children. Deputies then learned that Dickson also allegedly left her one-year-old son at home alone.

Deputies then went with Dickson to her residence to check on her son who was inside the home asleep. As authorities questioned Dickson, she attempted to go back inside the home and disobeyed deputies’ commands. According to Dickson, she was gone from her children for approximately 20 minutes.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLFY.com.