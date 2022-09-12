Read full article on original website
East Valley Tribune
East Valley high school football schedule, picks for Sept. 15-16
Another week of high school football in the East Valley and Scottsdale has arrived. Here's a look at all the teams in action with projected winners in bold. All games are at 7 p.m. unless noted. 6A. Thursday, Sept. 15 - no picks. Chandler at Notre Dame Prep. Desert Mountain...
H.S. Football Player Claims Teammates Knocked Out His Tooth in Racist Brawl
A high school football player in Arizona says he was assaulted by teammates earlier this week, and had to get emergency dental work for a tooth that was knocked out. Deion Smith, a senior at Gilbert High School, claims that he was racially discriminated against for months by his teammates. It ultimately resulted in a brawl, at which point another player hit him in the jaw, causing his tooth to fall out, he said. “So then I’m noticing, I’m bleeding, I’m leaking,” he said. Smith said that he alerted football coach Derek Zellner, but the coach allegedly just patted him on the back and told him to “keep it in the locker room.” Smith no longer wants to play on the Gilbert football team or attend the high school at all. In a statement, a Gilbert Public Schools spokesperson said high school administration and the Gilbert Police Department launched an investigation, which is currently ongoing, as soon as they were informed of the situation.Read it at AZ Family
East Valley Tribune
Tempe Prep ready for good showing at invitationals
Both the Tempe Preparatory cross country boys and girls are ready to crush their opponents in the Erin Botma Invitational Meet, being hosted by Valley Christian. The event will take place on September 20th, and it will be located in Mountain Vista Park. Having already played at the Fountain Hills Invitational, Tempe Preparatory will look to improve on their recent bout and show an improvement on the 5000-meter run.
East Valley Tribune
Tempe football 'trusting the process' as it moves forward
While this may be the infamous slogan of the NBA superstar, Joel Embiid, it is also a motto by which coach Sean Freeman leads his Tempe High School Football team. An important motto to live by, as the Tempe High School Buffaloes have not won a game since 2019. “Staying...
East Valley Tribune
Corona del Sol hoping to bounce back against Perry
After a brutal road trip to Chandler, the road for Corona del Sol doesn’t get much easier. This Friday, the Aztecs will take a half an hour bus ride into Gilbert to face off against Perry High School. Throughout the first couple of weeks, the Aztecs have shown some...
East Valley Tribune
Red Mountain looking to bounce back vs. crosstown rival
Crosstown foes will try to bounce back this Friday night, September 16th, when Red Mountain Football hosts Mesa’s Desert Ridge High School. Red Mountain will try to defend their home turf after last week’s loss to O’Connor, a non-conference game. During that game, the Mountain Lions were stymied in the second half, scoring 0 points after being within one score at halftime.
