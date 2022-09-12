ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
KING-5

Eating goes extreme at the Washington State Fair

PUYALLUP, Wash — More than one million people are expected to visit the Washington State Fair this month. At least 999,999 of them will probably eat something they shouldn't. The new "Extreme Carnival Eats" food stand is a great place to do just that. Here, you'll find new takes...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Cookies for a cause from Olympic Peninsula baker

SEQUIM, Wash. — Sarah Harrington’s cookies are little works of art. They can take up to 15 minutes to decorate. And the name of the company she runs from her home in Sequim explains her inspiration. "Cookie Daughters is a business I started in January 2021,” Harrington said....
SEQUIM, WA
KING-5

Pho, 40 self-serve taps and seafood featured at new SoDo restaurant

SEATTLE — The first thing you notice in Vinason Pho Kitchen, a new casual Vietnamese restaurant in the Seattle's Stadium District, is the self-serve beer wall with 40 taps. Those over 21 can serve themselves from the taps, which sell beer, White Claw, wine and kombucha by the ounce.
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: USS Nimitz on its way

Photographer Lee Hamilton spotted the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier Tuesday morning, passing north by the ferry dock and fishing pier after leaving Bremerton. Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *. Notify me of followup comments via e-mail. You can also subscribe without commenting. Real first...
EDMONDS, WA
KING-5

Flowers for a cause: Seattle bouquets raise money for aid in Ukraine

SEATTLE — It can be hard for people to see the world beyond their front yard. But that's exactly where Oksana Tyulyu is trying to change it. Just outside her Queen Anne home, a humble self-serve display invites passers-by to take a bouquet of flowers and leave a donation to help the people she loves in her home country of Ukraine.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Locals react to new Tacoma camping ordinance

TACOMA, Wash. — Tents fill a stretch of South Altheimer St. in Tacoma. Right near them is the Give Me a Chance Family Shelter. Kendra Jenkins is the intake coordinator and says the encampment has been problematic at times. “We’ve had to call 911 because of weapons being drawn...
TACOMA, WA

