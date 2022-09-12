Former Miami Heat Player James Jones Says The Phoenix Suns Had Minor Talks About Acquiring Kevin Durant

The Phoenix Suns GM details their discussions with Durant

James Jones made his mark as a player with the Miami Heat for several years.

Now, he's making waves as the general manager of the Phoenix Suns. Jones recently spoke with the Arizona Republic about their offseason.

The Suns had the best record in the league last season but were bounced by the Dallas Mavericks in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Suns were relatively quiet during free agency, but were among the teams who expressed some interest in Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant. James said there were only small talks in acquiring the 12-time All-Star.

View the original article to see embedded media.

“We had discussions with Brooklyn about their desires and what they were trying to do, but ultimately, I would say like most teams, there was nothing to it,” Jones said.

Now, the Suns are a similar position as the Heat. Both teams were the No. 1 seeds in their respective conference but failed to make the NBA Finals. Like the Heat, the Suns will also enter this season with mostly the same roster.

