Los Angeles, CA

Police: officers shoot man armed with gun in Los Angeles

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police shot and killed a man who officials said was armed with a gun and led officers on a foot chase over the weekend.

Officers were patrolling the Westlake neighborhood when the spotted a man with a gun around 3:20 a.m. Sunday, police said.

“When the officers made contact with him, an officer-involved shooting occurred,” said Los Angeles Police Department spokesman Bruce Borihanh.

The suspect, a man in his 20s, ran from the scene and officers chased him on foot. They shot at him a second time, killing the man, according to police.

Steve Flowers said he heard the shooting from his apartment.

“I hear the first two pops,” Flowers told the Los Angeles Times. There was a pause, Flowers said, then he heard a second volley of gunfire with about seven shots.

Police said a handgun was recovered at the scene and video from cameras worn by the involved officers is being reviewed, the Times reported.

It was unclear if the suspect fired at officers.

More information on how the interaction unfolded would be released after an administrative investigation, Borihahn said.

