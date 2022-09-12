ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mt. Vernon crews rescue driver who crashed over 300-foot embankment

By Braxton Caudill
 4 days ago

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Multiple first responder crews were involved in an extensive rescue effort over the weekend after a vehicle crashed over an embankment in Mount Vernon.

The Mount Vernon Fire Department said they responded early Sunday morning to I-75 mile marker 57 and found a single-occupant vehicle at the bottom of a nearly 300-foot vertical descent.

Fire crews stated the rescue required the assistance of multiple agencies, along with an assortment of equipment, to extract the driver and hoist him up the embankment to receive medical treatment.

The single occupant was transported to Saint Joe London to receive additional medical treatment. His health status and identity have not been released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

