Mt. Vernon crews rescue driver who crashed over 300-foot embankment
MOUNT VERNON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — Multiple first responder crews were involved in an extensive rescue effort over the weekend after a vehicle crashed over an embankment in Mount Vernon.
The Mount Vernon Fire Department said they responded early Sunday morning to I-75 mile marker 57 and found a single-occupant vehicle at the bottom of a nearly 300-foot vertical descent.Read more of the latest Kentucky news
Fire crews stated the rescue required the assistance of multiple agencies, along with an assortment of equipment, to extract the driver and hoist him up the embankment to receive medical treatment.
The single occupant was transported to Saint Joe London to receive additional medical treatment. His health status and identity have not been released.
