Dungannon, VA

Crews conduct flood response drills in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Crews conducted flood response drills in the Holston River in Kingsport Thursday. As part of these drills, a vehicle was placed in the Holston River adjacent to Netherland Inn Road near the Interstate 26 overpass in Kingsport. Washington County-Johnson City EMS, Johnson City Fire and...
KINGSPORT, TN
Death investigation launched in Mountain City’s Doe Valley

A death investigation is underway in Johnson County, Tennessee. The Sheriff’s Office reported the discovery of a dead woman inside a home on Monday in the Doe Valley community of Mountain City following a 911 call. County officials are still completing their preliminary investigation and have not published the...
MOUNTAIN CITY, TN
Elizabethton Woman Found Asleep In Vehicle, Picks Up Fourth DUI

An Elizabethton woman, already with three DUI’s, picked up her fourth one after Johnson City Police found her asleep in a vehicle Thursday in a North Roan Street Parking lot. Officers made contact with Mindy Buckles after receiving a call that a woman was asleep in a vehicle. Police say Buckles was found to be impaired and was taken into custody for her fourth DUI. Buckles is scheduled for arraignment in Washington County General Sessions Court.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
UPDATE: Traffic clear on I-26 West near downtown Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is moving again in the westbound lanes of Interstate 26 near downtown Johnson City Monday afternoon. Earlier Monday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) Smartway Traffic Map showed heavy congestion and stalled traffic on I-26 West originating between the Unaka Avenue and downtown exits.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Dungannon, VA
Traffic Alert: Construction on SR 93 at Sullivan/Washington county line

(WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) announced Wednesday that construction on SR 93 near the Sullivan/Washington county line will temporarily close the road between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, SR 93 will be closed in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Highway for […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Man found dead in Elizabethton after falling into Doe River, police say

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WCYB) — A man was found dead Thursday after falling into the Doe River, according to the Elizabethton Police Department. Police were called to the 200 block of Academy Street at around 10 a.m. Carter County EMS, the Elizabethton Fire Department, and the Carter County Coroner also assisted in retrieving the body.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Crews working to repair sewer main break in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — Kingsport city work crews are trying to repair a sewer main break. Crews are in the area of Moreland Avenue near Jarrod Drive. Officials say a 40-year-old 20-inch pipe broke, sending sewage flowing down the road. It should take a few hours to repair, according...
KINGSPORT, TN
Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at Sullivan/Washington County line to cause closures

Work on Tennessee State Route 93 at the Sullivan/Washington County line will cause closures Thursday. The road will temporarily be closed in both directions beginning Thursday at 10 a.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. The closure will be in both directions between Morgan Lane and Baileyton Road (Horton Highway). The roadway will also be closed at 12:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
Fatal mobile home fire in Scott County sparks investigation

One person is dead following a house fire in Scott County, Virginia on Tuesday afternoon. According to a report from Sheriff Jeff Edds, units arrived to a mobile home on Clawhammer Drive in the Big Moccasin community, which was fully engulfed. Once the fire was contained, a so-far unidentified body...
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Police Nab Felon On Drug Charges Following Stop

A Felon wanted out of Gray, Tennessee is behind bars after Johnson City Police discover the woman at a North Roan Street parking early Thursday morning in possession of numerous drugs and drug paraphernalia. Summer R. Bentley was stopped in the parking lot on an arrest warrant out of Washington County, Tennessee. Following a search of Bentley’s vehicle, police discovered Bentley with Felony Possession of Meth, Possession of Pot, various pills and an assortment of drug paraphernalia. Bentley was arraigned in Washington County Tennessee General Sessions Court.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Sheriff: Body found after Scott Co. mobile home fire

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — A body was found following a mobile home fire on Tuesday. According to the release, officers with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Virginia State Police responded to a fire in the Big Moccasin section of Clawhammer Drive in Scott County at 12:41 p.m. Upon arrival, the mobile home was […]
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Investigation closed following inmate death at SW Virginia Regional Jail in May

Autopsy results have been published for a female inmate who died while in custody at a Southwest Virginia Regional Jail complex and authorities have concluded no charges will be filed. A death investigation was launched in May by the Scott County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office and the State Police after Sherri...
Mountain City driver facing 24 charges after police chase

A Johnson County, Tennessee man faces 24 charges stemming from two police chases this month. Officers attempted to originally stop Timothy Smith of Mountain City on Sept. 4th after they recognized him and his previous revoked license charge. The report said Smith eluded police that evening but he reportedly tried...
‘It was chaos’: apartment tenant recalls possible arson incident

WASHINGTON Co., Va. (WJHL)- Investigators in Washington County, Virginia are looking into a possible case of arson after an apartment tenant started a fire Sunday night. “I hear a big bang- and I’m like what the crap was that? And he’s just down here slamming stuff around and then maybe two seconds after that– smoke […]
Neighboring homes damaged in Bristol explosion Saturday

BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The shockwave from a massive home explosion in Bristol, Virginia Saturday caused damage to neighboring homes, ranging from loose siding to possible foundation damage. The explosion leveled one home on the 300 block of Booher Springs Road. No one was home, and no one was injured. The Bristol Virginia Fire Department […]
BRISTOL, VA
Fallen tree closes Green Spring Road in Abingdon

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Abingdon leaders on Monday morning announced a road will be closed until further notice due to a fallen tree across the roadway. Officials posted pictures on the town’s police department Facebook page that showed flooding in some areas as well as a tree that had fallen across the street and over […]
ABINGDON, VA
Man dies after motorcycle strikes deer in Johnson City, police say

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Johnson City Sunday, according to police. Officers with the Johnson City Police Department responded to Boones Creek Road near Browns Road at 12:29 p.m. Police discovered that the motorcycle collided with a deer. Authorities said...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

