Dutchess County, NY

Hudson Valley Post

Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County

The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
columbiapaper.com

Driver ticketed for bus crash in Claverack

CLAVERACK—Thirteen people were taken to area hospitals following what was reported as a bus rollover at 184 Schroeder Road, September 3 at 6:48 a.m. Columbia County 911 dispatched the Greenport Rescue Squad and Mellenville firefighters to the scene. State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Hicks told The Columbia Paper...
CLAVERACK, NY
WNYT

Person killed in Greene County crash

NEW BALTIMORE – One person is dead after a crash in Greene County. Investigators say two cars crashed just before 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on State Route 9W in New Baltimore. Police have not yet released the names of people involved, or the cause. The road was closed for...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Yorktown Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle, Police Say

A town employee in Northern Westchester was hit and killed by a vehicle while working. The incident took place in Yorktown around 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 14 in the area of 477 London Road. According to Lt. Kenneth Sgroi, of the Yorktown Police, the 28-year-old Yorktown employee was working in...
YORKTOWN, NY
Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park

A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Wappingers Falls Ready for Community Appreciation Day, Here’s When

One of the best things about the communities that make up the Hudson Valley is how they all come together. Just about every community in and around the Hudson Valley does something at least once a year to bring everyone together to enjoy a day of fun. If your town/village doesn't do anything this would be a great time to follow the lead of Dutchess County's Village of Wappingers Falls.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good

Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Thompson man killed in Tuesday crash

JEFFERSONVILLE – A 29-year-old Town of Thompson man was killed when a vehicle crossed over into his lane of travel on Jeffersonville North Branch Road and struck his vehicle head-on. State Police said at about 2 p.m. on Tuesday, a 2017 Volkswagen Passat, driven by David Slemmer, 62, from the Town of Callicoon, traveling northbound crossed over into the southbound lane and struck a 2020 Chevrolet, driven by Erek Cruz, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
THOMPSON, NY
101.5 WPDH

How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?

It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Standoff situation in Peekskill turns into large structure fire

PEEKSKILL – City police responded today to 10 Grant Avenue in Peekskill at approximately 11:30 a.m. for a reported hostage situation. While police were on the scene, a fire started at the house, located at the corner of Grant Avenue and Park Street. Peekskill firefighters on Engines 131 and...
PEEKSKILL, NY
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.

