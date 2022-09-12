Read full article on original website
Notre Dame Professor Karrie Koesel tells U.S. panel how China is using new technology to tighten control over churchesD.J. EatonNotre Dame, IN
Football: Buckeye defense ‘stepped up to the challenge’ in second-half comeback over Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Hall takes starting opportunity ‘to heart,’ disrupts No. 5 Notre Dame up frontThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State-No. 5 Notre Dame features a ‘lot of crossover’ on coaching staffsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Applications open for 2022 South Bend Alive grant program
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Applications are now open for this year's South Bend Alive grant program, which provides funding to organizations working to reduce violence in the community. “We know that building a safer, stronger and more peaceful city requires the entire community working together,” said Mayor James Mueller. “These...
Michiana VegFest 2022 headed to South Bend in October
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The annual festival that promotes plant-based eating returns to South Bend in October!. The festival will take place at the Century Center on Sunday, Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free. This year, Michiana VegFest will host guest speakers, cooking demos...
Beacon Health System opens nursing school partnership with Ivy Tech
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - People gathered for a grand opening and ribbon cutting for Ivy Tech’s new “Beacon Health System School of Nursing” program Thursday night. Beacon needs more nurses, and Ivy Tech’s nursing program needs to grow. This partnership started this school year, and it’s a win-win for everybody.
Penn faces Elkhart in conference opener Friday
Elkhart Community Schools hosts town hall, discusses study
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Some changes could be coming to Elkhart Community Schools. School officials shared information about the district’s long-range facility study at a town hall Wednesday night. The corporation said it wants to engage in a comprehensive review of both its facilities and its approach to educational...
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - There’s a new way to stay in shape in Berrien County, and it doesn’t cost anything to use!. Community leaders cut the ribbon on a new outdoor fitness court in Berrien Springs that features seven different equipment stations that let users work out using their own body weight.
New VA outpatient clinic to open next month in Benton Township
BENTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - An opening date has been announced for the long-awaited new Benton Harbor VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic. Our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium say that the community-based outpatient clinic will open its doors next month with a ribbon cutting ceremony planned for Oct. 18. The...
Elkhart Community Schools, inappropriate image on accounts
Elkhart Community Schools wants families to reset their Seesaw account, after an inappropriate image was found on the app. It happened on Wednesday, when administration was told about the images. That’s when they temporarily blocked student access to Seesaw. School officials say that the issue is not local to...
South Bend paving projects being moved to 2023
Bike trails unveiled for Whirlpool's lakeview campus
Historic ‘May House’ makes move to new location in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A historic house was on the move Thursday in Michiana. The “May House” on Park Lane in South Bend took a short trip to its new home in the Chapin Park Historic District. The 93-year-old brick house was built in 1929 by prominent attorney Arthur May.
Food free trunk or treat event at Shanklin Park
GOSHEN, Ind. -- The fourth annual Food Free Trunk or Treat event will be held October 22 at Shanklin Park. Goshen Parks and Recreation along with Michiana Food Free Trunk will be hosting the event from 5-7 p.m. The event includes food free trunk or treating, Halloween figures and hay...
Groundbreaking ceremony set for new patient tower at Memorial Hospital
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Groundbreaking ceremonies for a new ten-story patient tower at Memorial Hospital have been set for mid-October. It’s a $232-million expansion project that is expected to create 500 new jobs. Memorial is already South Bend’s largest employer with a payroll of about 2,700. Even...
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
Volunteers needed for Elkhart River Cleanup September 17
ELKHART, Ind. - The Elkhart Environmental Center is looking for volunteers to join the Elkhart River Cleanup on Saturday starting at 8 a.m. Volunteers will meet behind the Beacon Aquatics Facility at 8 a.m. before traveling up the Elkhart and St. Joseph River to collect trash and debris. Those interested...
Great apple crop at Stover’s this season
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. (WNDU) - It’s September, which means apple season is here. And nothing beats picking them right off the tree. You can do that and more at Stover’s Farm Market and U-pic in Berrien Springs. Like other orchards in Michiana, Stover’s has a great apple crop...
South Bend pushes back plans to repave city streets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend is having to push back plans to repave some major roads in the city. This determent comes as paving bids are coming in higher than budgeted due both to inflation and contractor capacity. Currently 8 projects are being pushed back...
Coal Line Trail set to bridge the gap in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Bikers, hikers, and runners can rejoice now that phase 1 of the Coal Line Trail project is nearing completion. The city is still putting on the final touches on the westside trail, but commuters and active people have already been using the trail for weeks.
