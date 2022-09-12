ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Head to the rodeo at the New Mexico State Fair

By Auriella Ortiz
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03tvrk_0hs1OLrF00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It is back and bigger than ever before. The 2022 New Mexico State Fair started on September 8 and one of the main attractions each year is known as the State Fair Rodeo.

New Mexico State Fair 2022: Discounts, Special Recognition Days

The highly anticipated event is coming to Tingley Coliseum on Wednesday, September 14. The event will feature some of the roughest stock and even the nation’s top cowboys will be in town. There will be five rodeo events through Sunday, September 18. Attendees can expect to see bareback riding, team roping, barrel racing and more during the rodeo. To purchase tickets and learn more, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/events/rodeos .

Upcoming Events:

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico September 16 – September 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 16 – Sept. 22 around New Mexico. Sept. 8 – Sept. 18 – The 2022 New Mexico State Fair starts September 8, and, as always, there’s going to be plenty to do. Along with the staples like the food court and midway, events that were halted in the past years due to the pandemic will be making a return such as the Student Art Exhibit and the Junior Livestock Show. For more information, visit https://statefair.exponm.com/
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Prickly Pear Festival returns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Prickly Festival is back for it’s fourth year. This year’s event has moved locations from downtown to the Gutierrez Hubbell House. The festival will take place in two parts, one on Saturday, September 24 and one on Sunday, September 25. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PHOTOS: The Rio Grande Zoo in the 1950s and 60s

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For almost 100 years, the ABQ BioPark Zoo has been delighting visitors with up-close access to a wide array of animals. When it opened in 1927 as the Rio Grande Zoo, it only featured a pair of mountain lions, a pair of black bears, a porcupine, a snake, a bobcat, coyotes, wolves, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Registration open for Duke City Marathon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Duke City Marathon is back. The Big 5 Sporting Goods Duke City Marathon is New Mexico’s longest-running fitness event and registration is already open. Race day is October 16 at Civic Plaza and there are race options for everyone. You can register for the marathon, marathon relay, half marathon, 10k run, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rodeo, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Government
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

ABQ Biopark hosting after-hours event at the aquarium

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The ABQ Biopark aquarium is opening its door after hours in October for a special event. The after-hours happy hour is for adults 21 years and older. They can learn more about the amazing underwater world while enjoying tropical drinks and snacks. The event will take place on October 14. Tickets are […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network hosts Buddy Walk

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Rio Grande Down Syndrome Network is hosting its annual Buddy Walk. The walk will be Saturday September 17, at the University of New Mexico practice field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The walks help raise funds and awareness for down syndrome. RGDSN is partnering with UNM football for its 2022 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

City of Albuquerque public art scavenger hunts

The city of Albuquerque is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays starting September 17 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Chesnutt
visitalbuquerque.org

Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair

For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery hosts ‘Hero Run’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Working to support people who live with mental health and substance use issues. That is what Albuquerque Center for Hope and Recovery strives to do by providing peer support, safe environment and other resources. They will be hosting their annual 5K Hero Run. Proceeds from the event will go to staff, members, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

505 Southwestern celebrates 25 years in business

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Celebrating 25 years of flavorful New Mexican foods. 505 Southwestern is known as the country’s leading Hatch Valley and flame-roasted green chile brand. They are hosting a major event to celebrate its milestone. The event will be at Tin Can Alley on September 15 at 6:30 P.M. Celebrity Chef Aaron May and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Public art scavenger hunt along Route 66 starts Saturday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city is launching a public art scavenger hunt along Route 66. Youth Connect Initiative is launching the hunt over the next four Saturdays. A riddle will be released the day before each event and other clues will be posted to the family and community services and “One Albuquerque” Instagram pages. City […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rodeos#The New Mexico State Fair#Upcoming Events#Nexstar Media Inc#New Mexico News#Videos
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: UNM eager to host UTEP

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football team will be back in action on Saturday night as the Lobos host UTEP. The Lobos look to get back in the win column, and get a little revenge on a Miners team that beat UNM in 2021. For Lobo linebacker Alec Marenco, the game is a little extra […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Celebration of life for murdered Albuquerque business owner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A celebration of life was held Thursday morning for Rosario Zito. He was the Giovanni’s Pizzeria owner and was shot and killed during a robbery. Loved ones and community members gathered at Legacy Church to remember Zito. Police say Sylvan Alcachupas shot and killed Zito during a robbery outside of the restaurant. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

‘3rd Thursday’ presented by Albuquerque Museum

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – For those looking to experience art history or just learn more about Albuquerque’s premier cultural institution, you might want to visit the Albuquerque Museum. They have world-class exhibits, educational classes, and more. The museum is getting ready to host its ‘3rd Thursday’ event. Attendees can visit the Albuquerque Museum for free after […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Pandemic project turns Albuquerque home into rock sanctuary

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Many of us started new projects around the house during the pandemic, but Jason Davis took it a step further. Everyone in the El Dorado neighborhood knows the Davis home well near Comanche and Juan Tabo in northeast Albuquerque. His son’s love for Geology class...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KRQE News 13

Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Injured Las Cruces high school athlete in critical condition

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – The Las Cruces football player that collapsed on the field during a game last month has taken a turn for the worse. Organ Mountain High School captain Abraham Romero suffered a brain injury during a game against Deming on Aug. 26 and was placed in a medically induced coma. Over the weekend, […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining

When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

35K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy