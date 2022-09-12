Woman who ran out of gas hit and killed on South Florida highway

Photo: Getty Images

Delray Beach, FL - A woman who was stranded on the entrance ramp of a South Florida highway was hit and killed by another vehicle early Friday morning.

Authorities say Friday's accident happened just before 6:40 a.m. along the northbound entrance ramp of Interstate 95 from Atlantic Avenue in Delray Beach.

The Florida Highway Patrol reports the woman's SUV came to a stop in the middle of traffic.

The Pompano Beach woman put on her hazard lights and exited the vehicle, walking towards the shoulder.

Investigators say that as the woman walked behind her vehicle, a 21-year-old man driving a Nissan sedan was "unable to stop in time" and crashed into her from behind, propelling the woman in the roadway and killing her.

The unidentified 54-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.