Ohio unemployment ticks up to 4%
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio’s unemployment rate was 4.0% in August, up from 3.9% in July. Ohio’s nonagricultural wage and salary employment increased 7,500 over the month, from a revised 5,482,100 in July 2022 to 5,489,600 in August 2022. The number of workers unemployed in Ohio in August...
Ohio releases 2021-22 ‘report cards’ for school districts
COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Education released its assessments of school districts Thursday. The state switched to a new system for the 2021-22 school year, issuing one through five stars (as opposed to the previous grades A-F) to schools in the areas of Achievement, Progress, Early Literacy, Gap Closing and Graduation.
Broncos hold on for 3-2 win over Hurricane
WILMINGTON — Western Brown handed Wilmington its first loss of the week, 3-2 Thursday on the WHS courts. “Going 3-1 on the week is the boost we’ve needed and now we need a few days of rest ahead of two SBAAC matches on the road Monday and Tuesday and the American Division tournament all day Wednesday,” WHS coach Doug Cooper said.
