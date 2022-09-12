Last summer, the Town Council requested a review of any business the town government conducts with China-based firms. On Monday, it got the answer. There’s only one: TikTok. “For Town capital improvement projects, all existing contracts are with companies that are registered with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and are authorized to transact business in Virginia. The Town is not aware of any current contractors located in China. Any contract that utilizes federal funding requires the Town to buy American products or products made within the United States due to the Buy America Act/Davis Bacon Act,” according to the staff report.

LEESBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO