Loudoun County, VA

loudounnow.com

45 Loudoun Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship program announced its 2023 semifinalists on Sept. 14., including 45 finalists from Loudoun. Of the over 16,000 semifinalists, 44 are from Loudoun County Public Schools and one is homeschooled in the county. “Broad Run High School is very excited for our six seniors who have been...
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Staff Plans Mainstreet Program Outreach

Following last September’s decision to explore the creation of a Main Street program for the town, representatives of the Department of Economic Development will begin the outreach process by meeting with business this month. The department plans a combination of in-person visits, phone calls, online surveys, and public forums...
loudounnow.com

School Board Revises Survey Policy

The Loudoun County School Board is revising its policy on student questionaries and surveys to include sections that outline protecting students identify, parental notification for sensitive topics, as well as surveys conducted by outside sources. According to the updated policy, student participation in school surveys is voluntary, unless it’s required...
loudounnow.com

McQuillan Named Loudoun Hunger Relief Chair

Charlie McQuillan has been elected the new chair of the Loudoun Hunger Relief Board of Directors. McQuillan has served on the board since 2014, including on the Executive Committee as Secretary, during a time of unprecedented growth. He is General Manager, Federal Health Markets, for Octo Consulting, and lives in Ashburn. He is joined on the leadership team by Vice Chair David McOmber, Secretary Lorna Campbell Clarke, and Treasurer Roman Blazauskas.
loudounnow.com

Arc of Loudoun Launches One-Stop, Early Intervention Program

The Arc of Loudoun on Tuesday hosted an early intervention summit, offering advice on how best to help young children on the autism spectrum, and highlighting its six fully integrated programs including Aurora Behavior Clinic, Aurora School, Open Door Learning Center, Ability Fitness Center, Project Horse and A Life Like Yours Advocacy Center.
timesvirginian.com

Supervisor denies support of Oath Keepers group in Capitol breach

According to reports from multiple media outlets, the name of Appomattox County Board of Supervisors member John F. Hinkle, who represents the Falling River District, appeared on a leaked membership list of the Oath Keepers group that has garnered attention for its alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C.
WTOP

Fairfax Co. board votes to rename Lee-Jackson, Lee highways

In a near-unanimous decision, the Fairfax County, Virginia, Board of Supervisors approved a resolution Tuesday to change the names of Lee and Lee-Jackson highways to Route 29 and Route 50, respectively. The vote was 9 to 1, with the sole “no” vote cast by the board’s only Republican supervisor, Pat...
loudounnow.com

Purcellville Staffing Crunch Cited as Threat to State Funding Countywide

Loudoun County government staff members have warned that slow responses from the Town of Purcellville could threaten an important source of transportation funding countywide, as the town government grapples with short staffing, departmental reshuffling and lingering delays from adjusting to COVID-era remote work. The county has six ongoing capital projects...
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Council Plans State Petition to Annex Compass Creek, Microsoft Land

The Leesburg Town Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to initiate an annexation petition to incorporate the entirety of the Compass Creek development, including a Microsoft data center campus. It also is laying the groundwork to allow more data centers in town. According to the resolution, the town plans to apply...
ffxnow.com

Inova gets green light for new Springfield hospital from Fairfax County

Construction on a new hospital next to Inova’s existing Franconia-Springfield HealthPlex is expected to begin late next year after the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors approved the rezoning plan at a meeting yesterday (Tuesday). The board voted unanimously to bring 985,000 square feet of medical space to the 21-acre...
ffxnow.com

Delegate race inadvertently reignites ‘Tysons Corner’ name debate

Local reporter Michael Lee Pope has reignited a war on social media over the name Tysons. The micro-debacle started with Pope’s reporting on the race to take over Mark Keam’s 35th District after the delegate announced his retirement. Pope listed Keam’s district as including parts of Vianna, Oakton, Fair Oaks and — crucially “Tysons Corner.”
loudounnow.com

Four Generations Reflect on Loudoun’s Local Flower Renaissance

Rural Loudoun County may be known for its vineyards and breweries, but another industry is blossoming in the countryside: flower farms. The entrepreneurs leading the growing sector aren’t just blending agriculture and artistry, but also promoting a more sustainable business model in the once import-dominated business. Hope Flower Farm...
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Downtown Parking Revenues Double After COVID Suspensions

According to the Quarterly Downtown Public Parking Report presented to the Town Council on Monday, parking revenue is a significant growth area for the Leesburg government. Overall, downtown parking usage and revenue through the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2022 was $402,595. That’s up by $196,596 compared to last year.
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Government Reviews Connections to China

Last summer, the Town Council requested a review of any business the town government conducts with China-based firms. On Monday, it got the answer. There’s only one: TikTok. “For Town capital improvement projects, all existing contracts are with companies that are registered with the Virginia State Corporation Commission and are authorized to transact business in Virginia. The Town is not aware of any current contractors located in China. Any contract that utilizes federal funding requires the Town to buy American products or products made within the United States due to the Buy America Act/Davis Bacon Act,” according to the staff report.
royalexaminer.com

Potential delays on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to West Virginia roadwork

Overnight roadwork in West Virginia could cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, especially during early morning commutes. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, September 14-15, beginning about 7 p.m. and continuing into the following mornings. The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA

