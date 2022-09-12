Read full article on original website
Related
WXII 12
Forsyth County woman bought $3 lottery ticket and won $100,000
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman took a chance at the $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Whitney Pakalka bought her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Her combination matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerwall to win $50,000 in the...
thisismysouth.com
Where to Stay in the North Carolina Triad
After writing guides about The Triad, including the best places to stay around the city, it became time for our own guide to accommodations in the cities of Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem. There is a large diversity in the types and prices of properties spanning every loyalty program. We’ve...
WRAL
Woman falls into sinkhole in NC parking lot
This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a Winston-Salem car dealership.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro jogging group rallies after runner killed in Tennessee
F-3 is a men’s fitness group in Greensboro. It wants to make sure women feel safe while running.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ourstate.com
8 Stops On the Surry Sonker Trail
What’s a sonker? Ask bakers in and around Mount Airy, and you’ll get a thousand different answers. The 200-year-old Scotch-Irish tradition — deeper than a pie and juicier than a cobbler — was typically served in a rectangular baking dish and was a dessert large enough to feed a big family or farmhands who’d spent the day working in the fields. Each family’s recipe is different.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem man uses telemarketer settlement money to launch new downtown business venture called 'the wrong number'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — When one Winston-Salem man on the 'do not call list' tells telemarketers they have the wrong number, he means it. In fact, Omar Khouri is using settlement money he has earned from going after those callers, to open up a brand new bar and restaurant downtown, where Bull's Tavern used to be.
Amazon facility planned for Greensboro canceled; Kinston facility not on list
GREENSBORO, N.C. – A planned fulfillment center in Greensboro is among dozens nationally that Amazon is either closing, canceling or delaying, CNBC reported. The report listed 44 canceled facilities and 25 delayed sites, based on a post by logistics consultant MVPVL International. The planned center in Greensboro is one of 21 on a list of […]
WGAL
Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at car dealership
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Zaxby's robbed at gunpoint by a former employee in Winston-Salem, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Zaxby's was robbed at gunpoint by a former employee while two other people, including a juvenile were arrested in connection with this robbery in Winston-Salem Thursday. The Winston-Salem Police Department said they received a call around 5:14 p.m. about an armed robbery at the Zaxby's on...
Greensboro, Winston-Salem get federal $$$$ to add jobs
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants. The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to […]
Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
Stunned lottery buff wins NC jackpot while experimenting with new game. ‘Hard to beat’
“I always like buying the new tickets when they come out,” he told lottery officials.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Winston-Salem woman calls News 2 for roof help after a year goes by and leaks not fixed
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — On Edenwood Drive in Winston-Salem, there's a house that's been home to the Hairston family for three generations. "Oh, it means the world to me, so glad we can keep it in the family," Natalie Hairston said. Check out more ways our Call For Action team...
Crews on scene of ’emergency’ at Davidson County glass manufacturer
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Crews are on the scene of an emergency at a Lexington glass manufacturer, according to Davidson County Fire Marshal John Webster. At 10:08 a.m. Wednesday, Davidson County dispatch says crews responded to Owens-Illinois company plant, better known as O-I, on the 9000 block of Old U.S. 52 in Lexington. Webster […]
Stateville gas station employee fraudulently refunded lottery tickets
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee at a Statesville gas station is facing charges after fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation was prompted after a report was filed in July of a larceny at the Sunshine Express gas station on Mocksville Highway in Statesville. […]
Rezoning for development in Bermuda Run in Davie County denied
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Bermuda Run Town Council voted to leave the lot between the Lowes Food Market and the Kinderton Village community empty for the time being after they denied the developer’s rezoning request. During a meeting Tuesday, the town council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning for the development 5-0 after […]
Mary J. Blige performing in Greensboro on Saturday
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will be performing in Greensboro on Saturday as a part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Blige is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and is one of the most decorated artists of her generation. She was awarded the Icon Award at […]
thestokesnews.com
Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?
Austin Fleming and the West Stokes Wildcats vs. Kinston in the 2011 state championship game. Throughout the history of Stokes County athletics there have been many stand-out student-athletes. Across three high schools, there are several names that come to mind when thinking of past players. Stokes County sports fans kept up with these athletes throughout their high school careers, but where are they now?
947wls.com
A Guy Made $100,000 Suing Telemarketers and Opened a Bar Called “The Wrong Number”
A guy named Omar Khouri runs a small I.T. company in North Carolina but had a lot of free time on his hands early in the pandemic… So he decided to start answering all the telemarketer calls he got so he could threaten to SUE them!. Like a lot...
Greensboro medical center closes after losing millions in grant money
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of a Greensboro community health center came after a loss of millions of dollars in state grant money. The Evans-Blount Community Health Center closed earlier this year. It served a part of the city that is considered a medical desert for more than 10 years.
Comments / 2