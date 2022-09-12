ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 2

Related
WXII 12

Forsyth County woman bought $3 lottery ticket and won $100,000

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem woman took a chance at the $3 Powerball ticket and won a $100,000 prize. Whitney Pakalka bought her lucky ticket using Online Play on the lottery's website. Her combination matched the numbers on four white balls and the Powerwall to win $50,000 in the...
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
thisismysouth.com

Where to Stay in the North Carolina Triad

After writing guides about The Triad, including the best places to stay around the city, it became time for our own guide to accommodations in the cities of Greensboro, High Point, and Winston-Salem. There is a large diversity in the types and prices of properties spanning every loyalty program. We’ve...
HIGH POINT, NC
WRAL

Woman falls into sinkhole in NC parking lot

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. A North Carolina woman escaped with just minor injuries Monday after falling into a sinkhole at a Winston-Salem car dealership.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Lifestyle
ourstate.com

8 Stops On the Surry Sonker Trail

What’s a sonker? Ask bakers in and around Mount Airy, and you’ll get a thousand different answers. The 200-year-old Scotch-Irish tradition — deeper than a pie and juicier than a cobbler — was typically served in a rectangular baking dish and was a dessert large enough to feed a big family or farmhands who’d spent the day working in the fields. Each family’s recipe is different.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WGAL

Woman falls in sinkhole after ground collapses at car dealership

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Carolina woman was at a car dealership in Winston-Salem when the ground gave way in the parking lot, and she fell into a sinkhole. After leasing a car at Frank Myers Auto Maxx last Friday, customer Kia Long-Gyant came back Monday to get it detailed. She walked out of their back door and that’s when the unthinkable happened.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Powerball Lottery#Powerball Drawing#Powerball Jackpot
FOX8 News

Greensboro, Winston-Salem get federal $$$$ to add jobs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – Two enterprise centers in Greensboro and Winston-Salem that boost minority-owned businesses will be getting a cash infusion from federal grants. The U.S. Department of Commerce this week announced grants of $2.1 million to the Gateway Research Park in Greensboro and $1 million for S.G. Atkins Community Development Corporation in Winston-Salem to […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Thomasville chase down Interstate 85 ends with PIT maneuver in Rowan County: RCSO

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been charged following a police chase that began in Thomasville, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Thomasville police officers were in pursuit of a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado whose occupants were wanted for allegedly passing $100 counterfeit bills in Thomasville. Investigators say that the Chevrolet Silverado was a […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Mega Millions
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
Fox 46 Charlotte

Stateville gas station employee fraudulently refunded lottery tickets

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An employee at a Statesville gas station is facing charges after fraudulently refunding lottery ticket sales, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. An investigation was prompted after a report was filed in July of a larceny at the Sunshine Express gas station on Mocksville Highway in Statesville. […]
FOX8 News

Rezoning for development in Bermuda Run in Davie County denied

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The Bermuda Run Town Council voted to leave the lot between the Lowes Food Market and the Kinderton Village community empty for the time being after they denied the developer’s rezoning request.  During a meeting Tuesday, the town council voted unanimously to deny the rezoning for the development 5-0 after […]
DAVIE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Mary J. Blige performing in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Mary J. Blige will be performing in Greensboro on Saturday as a part of her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour. Blige is often referred to as the “Queen of Hip-Hop Soul” and is one of the most decorated artists of her generation. She was awarded the Icon Award at […]
GREENSBORO, NC
thestokesnews.com

Stokes County Athletes: Where Are They Now?

Austin Fleming and the West Stokes Wildcats vs. Kinston in the 2011 state championship game. Throughout the history of Stokes County athletics there have been many stand-out student-athletes. Across three high schools, there are several names that come to mind when thinking of past players. Stokes County sports fans kept up with these athletes throughout their high school careers, but where are they now?
STOKES COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy