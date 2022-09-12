ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bexar County, TX

K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10

A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
Trucker Charged With Fraud

Trucker charged with fraud for avoiding $9 million in insurance premium payments. A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59,...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

BCSO, FBI execute warrant and arrest one person at motel

SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.
Charlie Parker Looks Back At WOAI's 100 Year History

WOAI signed on the air on September 25, 1922. Broadcasting over frequency 1190 AM using a 500-watt transmitter, the station was touted as one of the “first super powered stations in Texas” and was the brainchild of founder G.A.C. Halff. A popular story tells that Halff wished to carry out a promotional gimmick of giving away hundreds of small radios in connection with his business, and therefore he had to put a radio station on the air so that his customers would have something to listen to. Initial programming included a variety of information and also featured daily violin and piano selections.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Online petition drive underway to keep teen's killer in jail

SAN ANTONIO — Sunday afternoon a local angry mom launched a change.org petition drive to keep her son's killer in jail. Twenty-four hours later, 5,000 people have signed on. Ana Maria Carpio said she fears the man who shot her son to death and then burned his body will be released from a juvenile detention facility during a Wednesday hearing, as the man is aging out of the juvenile system.
