Read full article on original website
Related
SAPD arrests one of two suspects accused of stealing $300,000 from armored truck
SAN ANTONIO — One of two suspects who allegedly made off with about $300,000 after holding up an armored truck at gunpoint last month has been taken into custody, authorities say. According to San Antonio Police Department spokesperson Nick Soliz, 21-year-old Lawrence Eric Taylor has been charged with aggravated...
'There has to be change': Mother of slain San Antonio teen reacts to killer remaining behind bars
SAN ANTONIO — A teenager convicted of a gruesome murder two years ago is being transferred to an adult prison, where he's expected to remain behind bars after the mother of the boy he killed fought against a premature release. Edgar de la Cruz, 18, was convicted of killing...
KSAT 12
Acts of intimidation, blackballing of deputies described during Barrientes Vela sentencing
SAN ANTONIO – A corporal with the Bexar County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office testified Tuesday that she and other deputies witnessed then-constable Michelle Barrientes Vela interrogate a discount store manager after the manager accused the elected official’s son of shoplifting. The testimony came during day two of...
kwhi.com
K-9 OFFICER KOLT STRIKES AGAIN ON I-10
A San Antonio man was arrested Wednesday and charged with money laundering. Fayette County Sheriff Keith Korenek reports that Wednesday afternoon at 1:30, Interdiction Investigator David Smith conducted a traffic stop on I-10 on a Hyundai SUV for a traffic infraction. During contact with the driver, no identification was provided...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texas man shoots at ‘peeping Tom’ looking at daughter through bedroom window
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas man is not expected to face charges after San Antonio police said he fired on a suspected “peeper” he found lurking outside his 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom window. The incident occurred at about 10:30 p.m. EDT Wednesday on the city’s northwest...
KSAT 12
Cameron Redus wrongful death trial canceled as UIW, family near finalized settlement
SAN ANTONIO – A wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a University of the Incarnate Word student who was shot and killed by a campus police officer in late 2013 will not go to trial after an agreed resolution was reached in the case, court records confirmed Thursday.
Michelle Barrientes Vela told deputies to ‘stay away’ from certain colleagues during tenure as Precinct 2 Constable
SAN ANTONIO — Michelle Barrientes Vela, the former Bexar County constable convicted of tampering with evidence earlier this month, isn't expected to find out how much time she'll spend in jail until next month—if she's heading to jail at all. Legal teams deliberated for several hours Monday before...
Assclown Alert: Failing to stay out of jail with Oath Keepers attorney Kellye SoRelle
SoRelle was arrested on charges related to the grand jury investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
IN THIS ARTICLE
tanktransport.com
Trucker Charged With Fraud
Trucker charged with fraud for avoiding $9 million in insurance premium payments. A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59,...
Police searching for suspect who stabbed man in neck, sending him to hospital
SAN ANTONIO — Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man in his neck, sending him to the hospital in critical condition. It happened around 1:07 a.m. Friday on the 1400 block of W Woodlawn near Fredericksburg Rd just northwest of downtown. When officers arrived at the...
Man runs to firehouse for help after being shot multiple times
SAN ANTONIO — A man ran to a firehouse for help after he was shot multiple times by some men who were said to be chasing him. It happened just after 4 a.m. on West Laurel Street and North Zarzamora Street on the west side of town. Officers responded...
KSAT 12
Indictment: Now-fired SAPD officer charged with physically abusing three children
KENDALL COUNTY, Texas – A San Antonio police officer was indicted by a Kendall County grand jury earlier this year on multiple felony charges of child abuse, court files and termination paperwork obtained by KSAT Investigates confirm. Adam Franklin-Alonso, 29, faces three felony charges of injury to a child,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BCSO, FBI execute warrant and arrest one person at motel
SAN ANTONIO — A man was arrested and faces several charges after the FBI raided his room at a nearby hotel and found drugs and firearms Thursday morning. Officials said the suspect has been known in the past to sell firearms and narcotics and is affiliated with a gang. It is not known at this time why the FBI was pursuing the suspect, but when that information is known, this article will be updated.
Road rage incident ends with man shot in both knees
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident on the northwest side of town early Thursday morning ended with a man being shot in both of his knees. It happened around 1:10 a.m. on the 9800 block of Camino Villa near Bandera Road. When officers arrived at the location, they...
KSAT 12
Man accused of selling switches for semiautomatic weapons arrested in Poteet, BCSO says
POTEET, Texas – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man accused of selling switches, which are devices that can turn semiautomatic weapons into fully automatic ones. Elijah Freabe, 20, was taken into custody in Poteet on Tuesday. BCSO said during the execution of a search warrant...
iheart.com
Charlie Parker Looks Back At WOAI's 100 Year History
WOAI signed on the air on September 25, 1922. Broadcasting over frequency 1190 AM using a 500-watt transmitter, the station was touted as one of the “first super powered stations in Texas” and was the brainchild of founder G.A.C. Halff. A popular story tells that Halff wished to carry out a promotional gimmick of giving away hundreds of small radios in connection with his business, and therefore he had to put a radio station on the air so that his customers would have something to listen to. Initial programming included a variety of information and also featured daily violin and piano selections.
KSAT 12
The unsolved case of 12-year-old Rosa Sandoval: South Texas Crime Stories
A 12-year-old girl disappears without a trace in 2004. Some at first thought Rosa Sandoval was taken while walking to school but later police began questioning her family. “It’s been mind-boggling to think why so long and still nothing,” said KSAT 12 veteran reporter Jessie Degollado. May 28th,...
KSAT 12
Teen arrested for shooting man on Southeast Side street, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A teenager was arrested for shooting a man on a Southeast Side street last month because he was upset with his relative, records with the Bexar County Jail show. Beto Hernandez, 18, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon from the incident that happened...
Man stabbed in neck for cutting off another driver
A man in his 20s was recovering after another man stabbed him in the neck in front of a San Antonio Dick’s Sporting Goods location Tuesday. It all started with a road rage incident, according to authorities.
Online petition drive underway to keep teen's killer in jail
SAN ANTONIO — Sunday afternoon a local angry mom launched a change.org petition drive to keep her son's killer in jail. Twenty-four hours later, 5,000 people have signed on. Ana Maria Carpio said she fears the man who shot her son to death and then burned his body will be released from a juvenile detention facility during a Wednesday hearing, as the man is aging out of the juvenile system.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
25K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 7