BURTON CITY COUNCIL ADOPTS PROPERTY TAX RATE
The Burton City Council approved adoption of next year’s property tax rate at its meeting Tuesday. The no-new-revenue rate of $0.32131 per $100 valuation approved by the council is 10 cents less than the previous rate of $0.4246. It is made up of $0.073738 for maintenance and operations (M&O) and $0.247572 for interest and sinking (I&S).
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ECONOMIC INCENTIVES FOR CHICK-FIL-A IN BRENHAM
Chick-fil-A is officially on its way to Brenham. Washington County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) voted 4-1 to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Brenham CFA Series, LLC to build a full-service restaurant in the Brenham Market Square development, located on the north side of Highway 290 between Cantey Street and Chappell Hill Street.
CHAMPION DRIVE HELD AT WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR
The Champion Drive – Special Edition Livestock Show took place Thursday morning at the Washington County Fair. The program provides a Fair experience to Brenham and Burton ISD students with special needs. Champion Drive is a collaborative effort between the school district staffs, and dozens of local sponsors and volunteers. The 30 exhibitors in the show this year were paired with 73 volunteer buddies from Brenham and Burton ISD who help them show rabbits, bucket calves, barrows and goats. Winners of each category were awarded a belt buckle. Jaleon Breedlove and Chet Fritch were selected as the outstanding volunteer buddies of the show. This year, the Champion Drive committee will award a number of scholarships to graduating buddie volunteers.
BAKER KATZ SHOPPING CENTER PERFORMING WELL, SAYS BRENHAM ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR
The Baker Katz shopping center in Brenham has brought in strong sales tax revenue since opening the doors to its first stores this year, but is behind schedule when it comes to bringing new stores in. That was the report presented to Brenham City Councilmembers today (Thursday), as they took...
JUNIOR LIVESTOCK AUCTION FRIDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Hundreds of livestock exhibitors will have their hard work pay off today (Friday) at the 154th Washington County Fair’s Junior Livestock Auction. The auction begins at 1 p.m. in Barn #1 at the Washington County Expo. KWHI’s live broadcast of the auction starts at 12:45 p.m. on AM 1280, FM 101.7 and kwhi.com.
NEW BUSINESSES SLATED FOR BRENHAM MARKET SQUARE DEVELOPMENT
More businesses look to be on the way for the Brenham Market Square development. According to the website of the real estate company, Wehdem Group, at least five businesses are coming to the residential and commercial mixed-use project, located between Market Street and Highway 290. Chick-fil-A was confirmed to be...
WASHINGTON CO. FAIR CROWNS LITTLE, JUNIOR MR. & MISS
The Little and Junior Mr. and Miss for the 154th Washington County Fair were crowned Wednesday night. Named as the Little Miss was Claire Schulte, daughter of Brandon and Emily Schulte, while the Little Mister is Collin Wilson, son of Chase and Robin Wilson. This year’s Junior Miss is Brooklyn...
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
BURTON VOLLEYBALL CANCELS MATCH WITH WEIMAR
The Burton Lady Panther Volleyball team has announced that they have canceled tomorrow's (Friday's) match against Weimar due to the Washington County Fair. Their next match will now be on Tuesday against North Zulch. The JV begin at 5pm, followed by the Varsity afterwards.
GRAND JURY RETURNS 19 INDICTMENTS
The Washington County Grand Jury met Tuesday of this week and returned 19 indictments. Charles Edward Bartley, 31 of Brenham, was indicted for Assault of a Family Member by Impeding Breath or Circulation. Roland Okeith Branch, 39 of Brenham, was indicted for Sexual Assault of a Child. Nathaniel Earl Davis,...
BRENHAM WOMAN ARRESTED EARLY THURSDAY MORNING
A Brenham woman was arrested early Thursday morning on a DWI charge. Brenham Police report that early Thursday morning at 12:55, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer and Officer Bryan Morong observed a vehicle stopped in the 2800 block of Highway 36 South. Upon approach of the vehicle the driver was found to be asleep with the vehicle in drive and their foot on the brake. Officers were able to reach inside and place the vehicle in park before waking the driver who was identified as Adrainer Lashay Rideaux, 36 of Brenham. Officers performed Standardized Field Sobriety Test, which Rideaux failed and was taken into custody for Driving While Intoxicated as well as one active Brenham Municipal Court Warrant. Rideaux was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME
Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
TWO PEOPLE ARRESTED IN AUSTIN COUNTY
Two people were arrested Monday in Austin County on Possession of a Controlled Substance charges. The Austin County Sheriff’s Office reports that Monday, members of the Westside Narcotics Task Force were conducting an investigation into a drug trafficking organization operating within Austin County. At approximately 2:00PM, officers with the Sealy Police Department working with taskforce officers made a traffic stop on the Interstate 10 frontage road. The traffic stop resulted in the arrest of Ricardo Alfredo Galindo, 24 from Houston. During the course of the traffic stop, Galindo was found to be in possession of 4 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine. Task Force Officers continued their investigation which led them to a residence located in the 2400 block of Cunningham road, in Wallis Texas.
150TH SCHUTZENFEST SATURDAY, SUNDAY IN ROUND TOP
A special milestone will be celebrated this weekend at the Schützenfest in Round Top. This is the 150th year since the Round Top Schützen Verein was organized and staged its first Schützenfest on the outskirts of Round Top. Tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, the 150th installment of the free festival will take place at the Round Top Rifle Hall.
SOMERVILLE WOMAN ARRESTED FOR SHOPLIFTING THURSDAY
A Somerville woman was arrested Thursday on shoplifting charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday evening 6:10, Officer Tina Bruno responded to the Walmart Supercenter in reference to a reported shoplifter. After investigation, Kenzie Taylor Kmiec, 18 of Somerville, was taken into custody for Theft of Property between $100 and $750 and transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED IN CONNECTION WITH BRAZOS COUNTY CRASH
After searching for a suspect involved in a fiery five vehicle crash since last year, Brazos County Law Enforcement got their man. 22-year-old JB Obrian Wright of Brenham was arrested yesterday (Thursday) on four counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and a DWI. Wright was booked into the...
THREE PLAYERS AND FORMER COACH TO BE INDUCTED INTO BHS FOOTBALL HALL OF HONOR
Three former outstanding Brenham High School football players and a former coach will be enshrined in the BHS football Hall of Honor at a luncheon Friday, Oct. 28 in the Blinn College Student Center. Luke Poehlmann, Lamont Roberts and Michael Watts will be enshrined in the hall of honor along...
BRENHAM CROSS COUNTRY COMPETES IN THE SALADO INVITATIONAL
The Brenham High School Cross Country Team took part in the Salado Invitational on Thursday. The Cubs competed against 5A and 6A teams, and finished 10th overall. Hunter Fleetwood led Brenham by finished 15th overall out of a total of 70 runners. He had a time of 18:18.8. Also competing...
BRENHAM ISD RESPONDS TO ALLEGATIONS OF RACIST BEHAVIOR AT VOLLEYBALL MATCH
Brenham ISD says it has taken steps to prevent inappropriate behavior at events following allegations of racism at a volleyball match. Brenham ISD conducted a thorough investigation of the incident and has taken proper action. We expect our students' behavior to reflect the values of our district and community and work to ensure our students' behavior meets those expectations. We continuously monitor behavior and take proper action as needed.
OVER 150 HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS TAKE PART IN INAUGURAL BUCCANEER BAND EXPERIENCE
More than 150 band students from area high schools had the opportunity to perform with the Blinn College Buccaneer Band during halftime of a recent football game at Cub Stadium. As part of the inaugural Buccaneer Band Experience, high school students took part in a day of activities that included...
