Central Illinois Proud
Events in Peoria celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month spans from Sept.15 to Oct. 15 and celebrates the heritage and its culture. For those who want to celebrate, Peoria will be holding events all month long. Friday, Sept. 16 will kick off the month with Caravana Via Mexico and Mexican Independence...
Central Illinois Proud
Overdose reversal box installed near East Bluff Community Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local harm reduction nonprofit organization is thinking outside the box to improve accessibility to drug overdose resources. JOLT Harm Reduction is making it easier to access naloxone, the opiate overdose-reversing drug. The nonprofit placed an overdose reversal box containing naloxone nasal spray kits next to the East Bluff Community Center in early September.
Central Illinois Proud
Loving Living Local: Family House
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Watch Thursday’s Loving Living Local segment to learn how Family House provides affordable, home-like accommodations for families of patients or individuals receiving health care services in the Peoria area.
Central Illinois Proud
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off Thursday, Sept. 15, and right here in Peoria, there is a small, but mighty Hispanic community ready to celebrate. Recognizing the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to the history, culture, and achievements of the United States — That’s Hispanic Heritage Month.
Central Illinois Proud
Junior League rededicates Sonar Tide Sculpture
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Junior League of Peoria and the community came together to rededicate a statue outside the Peoria Civic Center Tuesday. The League rededicated Ronald Bladen’s Sonar Tide sculpture to celebrate the completion of the sculpture’s two-year restoration project. The restorations included a facelift, added landscaping and upgraded lighting.
Central Illinois Proud
Twin Towers Mall donated to local non-profit
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has new ownership. The property was recently donated to the local non-profit organization, Illinois Business Financial Services (IBFS). The non-profit provides financial resources through loans, grants, and other programs. Erik Reader, president and CEO of IBFS, said their plan...
Central Illinois Proud
How students are working to change the narrative at Peoria High
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Spreading positivity and shining a light on Peoria High School, that’s the goal of the event “Take Back the Night”. Peoria’s students and family gathered at the football field Wednesday for food and games. The event came to life after a massive brawl broke out at the high school this time last year.
25newsnow.com
Ollie’s in Peoria is open for business
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Ollie’s in Peoria has celebrated their grand opening, going from an empty building to open for business in just thirty days. According to Regional Director Ken Missig, Ollie’s specializes in close-out retail, meaning shoppers can find brand name items for incredible deals. He also says the store has a little something for everyone. “We’ve got a little bit of everything. We’ve got books, we’ve got housewares, bed and bath, a little bit of auto, sporting goods, flooring. You name it, we’ve probably got some version of it somewhere in the store.”
Central Illinois Proud
Seeking closure: How a Peoria woman is honoring her brother
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Natalie Belcher, 34, should be celebrating another trip around the sun today. Unfortunately, she said that there will be no celebration today, as it will be the first time she will have to spend her birthday without her brother. It has been 24...
wcbu.org
Bringing the hospital home: How OSF HealthCare's 'Digital Hospital' is offering an alternative to admission
Denny Gravat has lived in Peoria on and off his entire life. When he was younger, the 63-year-old played hockey and raced stock cars. And he ran a home remodeling business for three decades. That physically active lifestyle has taken a toll on his body. Denny suffers from memory problems...
25newsnow.com
New mental health paraprofessionals stand ready to help Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The River City has 25 new paraprofessionals trained in mental health. They are ready to recognize a need and they know where to send people for mental health assistance. They met at Carver Center Friday for a training session. They were taught the basic mental...
wcbu.org
This Peoria woman survived 2 battles with paralysis. Here's what she wants you to know
Lou Dobrydnia ordered up a life-changing sandwich at a Peoria restaurant four decades ago. The patty-melt was something Lou had never tried before during her many previous trips to the Skewer Inn in the lower level of Northwoods Mall. She usually went for a gyro, or opted for the salad bar.
wglt.org
McLean County could start billing for mental health treatments and outsource triage center operations
McLean County's walk-in crisis facility could soon be under new management and bring in additional revenue for the county. The McLean County Board will consider a contract on Thursday with the McLean County Center for Human Services (CHS) to run the triage center in Bloomington, starting in November. The county has been operating the facility since it opened in March 2020.
1470 WMBD
Peoria music teacher continues to plead about ‘assaults’ by young students
PEORIA, Ill. — A music teacher from one Peoria elementary school continues to make complaints about safety at her school, hoping to raise awareness. Caitlin Hale of Maude A. Sanders Primary School spoke before the Peoria Schools Board of Education on Monday, insisting there are not enough adult administrators and staff at her school to handle the number of high needs children there.
1470 WMBD
Pedestrian hit overnight in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police say one person was hit by a car on the city’s south side early Friday morning. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says the incident happened at the intersection of W. Lincoln and S. Western Avenues just after midnight, and that the vehicle fled the scene.
Central Illinois Proud
CI Road Trip: Morton Pumpkin Festival
MORTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Our Central Illinois Road Trip takes us to Morton. This week, thousands of pumpkin lovers are expected to visit the village for its annual Pumpkin Festival. With the start of fall just around the corner, the pumpkin capital of the world is playing host to...
Central Illinois Proud
ROE Bridge Academy starts first week of school
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County’s newest alternative school welcomed its inaugural class Monday morning. The Regional Office of Education #17’s Central Illinois Bridge Academy opened its doors at the Marcfirst location off of Jacobssen Drive in Normal. The Bridge Academy serves students enrolled at local school districts that are currently homebound due to anxiety, depression or PTSD that would not do well in a traditional school setting.
wglt.org
'Honestly I've given up': Renters describe woes in Bloomington-Normal
Frankie Pelusi was no stranger to Bloomington-Normal when they returned to the area hunt for an apartment earlier this year. Pelusi counts the Twin Cities area as home, although they spent the past five years living in Chicago. Despite knowing the area, Pelusi was unprepared for the shock of navigating...
Central Illinois Proud
Join the Spooky Fun at the Peoria Zoo Howl-Zoo-Ween Event | Good Day Central Illinois Interview
The Director of the Peoria Zoo, Yvonne Strode, came to talk with our anchors about the upcoming Howl-Zoo-Ween event. She also updated us on the fun stuff happening at the Peoria Zoo and brought in a creepy, little friend to match this season of scares. Yvonne brought in Madonna, the...
Central Illinois Proud
How the Peoria council is taking further steps to make passenger rail happen
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria City Council board is taking further steps for the future of passenger rail in Peoria. During Tuesday night’s meeting, council members approved $100,000 to apply for the Federal Rail Administration Corridor Identification and Development Program, which will conduct a study. Peoria board...
