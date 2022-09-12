Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Erie man now charged with homicide after man, 80, succumbs to injuries following alleged downtown beating
An Erie man is charged with homicide after a downtown beating led to the death of an 80-year-old man. Luis Salome Gonzalez, 30, is accused of beating an elderly man to death. The suspect was arraigned earlier Thursday and is being held at the Erie County Prison on homicide charges. The attack took place on […]
wnynewsnow.com
Assault Charge Lodged Following Overnight Fight In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An 18-year-old was charged with assault following an overnight fight in Jamestown. Jamestown Police officers responded to an address on Champman Street just before 2 a.m. for a reported fight. Police say as a result of an altercation, a male victim sustained injuries...
wnynewsnow.com
Man Who Allegedly Fled Deputies In Northern Chautauqua County Arrested
BROCTON, NY (WNY News Now) – A man who allegedly led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit in northern Chautauqua County this week has been arrested. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office accused 31-year-old Brandon Vangiesen of fleeing deputies when they tried to pull over his Dodge Challenger for a traffic violation in Brocton on Wednesday.
explore venango
Oil City Woman Faces Charges for Allegedly Assaulting Two Women, Resisting Arrest
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing a laundry list of charges for allegedly assaulting two women and then resisting arrest. Court documents 50-year-old Stacy J. Winger, of Oil City, was arraigned on September 7 in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish on the following charges:
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WFMJ.com
Fifty-seven-year-old Greenville pastor accused of inappropriate relationship with teen
A 57-year-old Mercer County pastor is free on a $50,000 bond after being arrested for allegedly having an inappropriate relationship with an underage teenage girl. David Cox of Atlantic, Pennsylvania who turns 58 on Wednesday was charged last week with a felony count of corruption of minors, three misdemeanor counts of criminal solicitation, and unlawful contact with a minor.
Animal activists react to Millcreek Animal Control officer’s resignation
People are expressing their anger and concern after a decision has been made by Millcreek Township supervisors regarding the employment of an animal control officer that residents say wrongfully killed a stray cat. For the last month, people in Erie have been demanding justice for Berkeley, but they feel the decision made Tuesday was anything […]
WLBT
Man accused of raping child found dead next to victim’s relative in Ashtabula County
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Orwell man accused of raping a 9-year-old, along with a family member of the alleged victim, were found dead Sunday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol found the bodies of 34-year-old Wesley Thomas and his girlfriend, 31-year-old Samantha Faidley, at the New Lyme Wildlife Area in Ashtabula County at around 8:20 a.m. on Sept. 11.
wnynewsnow.com
Crime, Housing, Homeless Concerns Dominate Public Forum In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – From crime, to housing, to concerns about the growing homeless population in Jamestown, residents got the chance to speak directly with local leaders during a Wednesday night forum. Held at First United Methodist Church, this was the first large-scale public feedback meeting held...
IN THIS ARTICLE
erienewsnow.com
One Charged After Jamestown Police Recovery Fentanyl, Meth, In Raid
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A 27-year-old man faces a slew of charges after police allegedly recovered fentanyl and meth during a raid in Jamestown on Tuesday. Investigators with the Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at 19 Longford Street around 1:10 p.m. taking three people into custody including John Dahn.
Erie Police investigate stabbing on West 18th Street
Erie police are investigating a stabbing on the city’s west side. According to Erie Police, a man was stabbed three times in the 500 block of West 18th Street just before 7:45 p.m. Tuesday. The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injuries and is in stable condition. Police do not […]
wnynewsnow.com
Well Known JHS Custodian Passes Away Following Terminal Cancer Bout
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A staple of the Jamestown High School Community, best known for his “ruler suspenders,” has passed away following a bout with terminal cancer. JHS Head Custodian Andy Field sought hospice care for terminal brain cancer earlier this year. Field worked at...
explore venango
State Police Calls: Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home
VENANGO/CRAWFORD CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:. Franklin Man Accused of Screaming Obscene Language at Personal Care Home. Franklin-based State Police responded to the Sugar Valley Lodge assisted living facility in Sugarcreek Borough, Venango County, for a report of a male acting out and causing a disturbance with other people around 7:59 p.m. on Friday, September 9.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
North East residents react to ruling on schools masking lawsuit
Following a ruling in the masking lawsuit against North East and Millcreek school districts, residents are sharing their reactions to the judge’s decision. The lawsuit was a battle between the parents and both school districts. The parents wanted the districts to remove masking requirements in the schools. Parents also were seeking the removal of the […]
wnynewsnow.com
Man Sentenced For Threatening A Police Officer With A Knife
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A 37-year-old man will spend four years in state prison after he was sentenced on felony charges this week for threatening a police officer with a knife in Chautauqua County. The Chautauqua County District Attorney’s Office says Juan Resto was previously convicted of...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft of Motorhome in Warren County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a motorhome in Warren County. It reportedly happened sometime Sept. 2 between midnight and 6 a.m. in the 200 block of Norman Rd. in Elk Creek Township. The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office later found it in Randolph, New York, according to troopers.
Erie High students selling sculptures to raise money for trip
Students at a local high school are raising money for a trip to the International Trade Show by selling sculptures they created in the classroom. Erie High School students are welding seasonal pieces for fall and winter that people will have the opportunity to purchase in their second annual Yard Sale. The students are making […]
explore venango
Area Man Accused of Strangling Girlfriend in Hotel Room in Jenks Township
JENKS TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An area man is facing charges for allegedly strangling and punching a woman in a hotel room in Jenks Township late Friday night. According to court documents, Marienville-based State Police filed criminal charges against 33-year-old Christopher William Lenze, of Ridgway, in Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller’s office on Saturday, September 10.
explore venango
Transient Woman Allegedly Breaks into Franklin Residence, Assaults Juvenile with Broom
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A transient woman was arrested for allegedly breaking into a Franklin residence and assaulting a juvenile with a broom last Monday. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 31-year-old Megan Irene Belford–listed as Transient-Franklin, Pa.–in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on Wednesday, September 7:
erienewsnow.com
Local Arby's Locations Raise Money for Employee Who Had Stroke
Local Arby's locations have been asking for donations after a local employee had a stroke about two weeks ago. Keith Habercam was closing at the Arby's located at 2325 West 12th St. when coworkers noticed he began showing symptoms of a stroke. Habercam was rushed to a hospital, where he was treated, and is now recovering.
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Tampering With City Water Supply Equipment
OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing criminal charges for allegedly tampering with Oil City water supply equipment that resulted in over $3,000 worth of damages. According to court documents, the Oil City Police Department filed criminal charges against 36-year-old Shane Scott Stahlman, of Oil City, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office on September 2.
Comments / 0