Knoxville, TN

247Sports

Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa

Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018

Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Tennessee Football
247Sports

Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts

In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"

There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols

Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State

Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season

College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
NFL
247Sports

How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson

West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
247Sports

Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star

Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
SPORTS
247Sports

Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M

Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU

East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Two new Hawaii prospects selected to play in 2023 Polynesian Bowl

The 2023 Polynesian Bowl invited two more new players to the game this week, both from Hawaii. Honolulu (Hawaii) Roosevelt linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis receiver Nick Delgadillo were both selected this week. Kaaihue is a three-star in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the...
HONOLULU, HI
247Sports

247Sports

