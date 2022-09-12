Read full article on original website
Alabama football: ULM coach Terry Bowden opens up about Nick Saban, eyes upset entering Tuscaloosa
Terry Bowden has faced Alabama football a number of times throughout his career, including as Auburn's program leader from 1993-98, but the ULM head coach understands that he is not bringing the same level of athletes as the second-ranked Crimson Tide into Tuscaloosa Saturday. That being said, he reminded his players as a heavy underdog that upsets do happen in college football.
How to Watch: No. 10 Arkansas vs. Missouri State channel, stream, game time
The No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks will look to move to 3-0 as they welcome the Missouri State Bears into Donald W. Reynold Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville (Ark.). This will be the 8th meeting between the two programs and first since 2011. The Hogs have won all seven of the matchups to this point.
Duke sells out Wallace Wade Stadium for the first time since 2018
Duke Football will be playing in front of a sellout crowd on Saturday when FCS opponent North Carolina A&T makes the short trip over to the Durham campus. The Blue Devils have started 2-0 for the first time since 2018, the last time the program distributed every ticket prior to gameday, under first time head coach Mike Elko.
Kenny Payne adds to recent recruiting comments, rebuilding rivalry with Kentucky
The moment that Kenny Payne was introduced as the next head coach at the University of Louisville, the expectations for recruiting rose tremendously. With a lengthy track record of recruiting at a high level, it is understandable why the anticipation of recruiting success climbed within that instant. Once he took...
Joseph explains decision to take back Blackshirts
In a social media post of Nebraska’s practice this week, something was obviously missing — Nebraska’s starting defenders weren’t wearing Blackshirts. During an appearance on the Huskers Radio Network on Thursday, interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed that the defense is no longer wearing its coveted practice uniforms.
Five-Star ATH Matayo Uiagalelei talks recent Oregon visit, timeframe for decision
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco athlete Matayo Uiagalelei took an unofficial visit to Oregon over the weekend while he and his Brave teammates were in town to play Portland (Ore.) Central Catholic. The Braves always play a national schedule, partly for the players to experience getting out on the road...
Kenny Payne on the guard situation at Louisville: "I am good with it"
There has been plenty of chatter about the University of Louisville basketball roster for this coming season. And the biggest takeaway for many has been the lack of guards. First-year head coach Kenny Payne has six returning scholarship players on the roster, while he has added four new scholarship players since he took over in March. But the only players listed on the roster as a 'guard' are returnee El Ellis and true freshman Fabio Basili, who just joined the program one month ago. The Cardinals also list Mike James as a 'guard/forward' and have four walk-ons, including Hercy Miller, listed as guards.
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees shoulders blame for Fighting Irish struggles
Notre Dame enters a new weekend of college football, looking to bounce back with a much stronger offensive showing. The Fighting Irish are 0-2 on the season and have averaged just 15.5 points per game in their first two games. Offensive coordinator Tommy Rees accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles during a media session this week.
Tennessee football: Bru McCoy triggers media reaction after first two games with Vols
Tennessee football knew it needed additional reliability at the wide receiver spot behind Cedric Tillman this season and USC transfer Bru McCoy has been a pleasant surprise over his first two games. Cleared by the NCAA days before the opener, McCoy has tallied seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown, stirring up media reaction across the SEC as one of the league's talented playmakers.
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield says team missed opportunities against Florida State
Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield seemed to have his team in control of the game, but missed opportunities kept the Cardinals from maintaining the advantage against Florida State. The Cardinals had a chances to build a two-score, or more, lead by halftime, but instead settled for 21-14 advantage. Unable to create added breathing room on the scoreboard haunted the Cardinals in the second half as the visiting Seminoles scored 21 points in the final two quarters from a come-from-behind 35-31 victory.
College football upset alert: Teams to watch in Week 3 of the 2022 season
College football chaos, welcome back. Stunning upsets were on full display in Week 2 as multiple AP poll top 10 teams went down, two of them losing at home to an unranked opponent. After Texas flirted with an upset of No. 1 Alabama, Marshall upended Notre Dame in South Bend before Appalachian State knocked off Texas A&M in College Station, highlights of a Saturday featuring a number of shockers across the country.
How to watch, stream, and listen to WVU-Towson
West Virginia Football is back in action. The Mountaineers continue their 2022 season this Saturday, welcoming Towson to Morgantown. If you are unable to make it to the game to see things in person, here's how you can watch, stream, and listen from afar. Kickoff: 1:00PM ET at Milan Puskar...
Ideal Candidate For Nebraska's Next Head Coach
Josh Pate, Bryant McFadden and Dennis Dodd discuss the ideal candidate for Nebraska's next head coach.
Three Things We Learned from FSU’s 35-31 win over Louisville
Florida State, again, found a way. It wasn't always pretty as adversity struck time and time again, yet the Seminoles managed to overcome a rash of injuries and missed opportunities to beat Louisville 35-31 on the road. In this edition of Three Things We Learned, I (we, hopefully) eat some...
What are Iowa basketball's chances with its key 2024 targets inside 247Sports' updated Top-150?
How much traction does Iowa have with its targets inside 247Sports' updated top-150 rankings for 2024?
Mississippian Caleb Cunningham lands fifth star
Rion Young contributed this story... Caleb Cunningham has been on fire this season and now he has his fifth star from 247 Sports. His 247Sports Composite is 0.9948. He is nationally ranked as the No. 2 receiver and No. 10 overall player in his 2025 class at Choctaw County (Miss.) High School.
Mammoth 2025 OL Parker Harden enjoys weekend trip to U-M
Michigan had prospects from all over the country in town for the night game against Hawaii especially from the Midwest. One of the talented underclassmen to attend was Pickerington (OH.) Central 2025 offensive tackle Parker Harden. The 6-foot-5, 285-pounder recaps his experience. “It went amazing,” Harden told The Michigan Insider....
What Campbell coach Mike Minter said about ECU
East Carolina will try and improve to 2-1 this weekend when it hosts Campbell on Saturday inside Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN+. Campbell coach Mike Minter, a former standout safety with the Carolina Panthers from 1997-2006, spoke about the upcoming...
Two new Hawaii prospects selected to play in 2023 Polynesian Bowl
The 2023 Polynesian Bowl invited two more new players to the game this week, both from Hawaii. Honolulu (Hawaii) Roosevelt linebacker Kamuela Kaaihue and Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis receiver Nick Delgadillo were both selected this week. Kaaihue is a three-star in the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings, checking in as the...
