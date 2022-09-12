Read full article on original website
Drunken Angel
4d ago
thanks texass for the financial support. good looking out making NM economy great. now if politicians can use it for schools, roads, fire etc....
Retired Chief
3d ago
More drugs. More addicts. More DWI'S. More inattention to family. More money for MLG'S slush fund.
KOAT 7
North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case
The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out of season killing done without a...
KOAT 7
Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scores big with out-of-state donors
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than $17 million has been raised by all of the candidates running for governor – and more than 30 percent of those funds are coming from out-of-state donors. So far, Democrat incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised more than $10 million dollars for her...
Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector
SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
agjournalonline.com
Hardship follows government burn for northern New Mexico town
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames.
rrobserver.com
Gas prices continue to fall as summer ends
Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, AAA said in a press statement.
visitalbuquerque.org
Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair
For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
elpasoheraldpost.com
New Mexico Official Visits Hunt School of Dental Medicine After Announcement of Tuition Assistance Agreement
The Hunt School of Dental Medicine at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has extended its reach into New Mexico this academic year, with new students from the Land of Enchantment beginning their journey as part of the class of 2026. On Monday, Sept. 12, Secretary of the...
3 Appealing Arizona Cities Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
In most American cities, it can be hard to live off just a Social Security check. For 2022, the average monthly Social Security benefit for retirees is just $1,623.10. That doesn't leave a lot of...
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
Despite 'advice' from other states, Arizona won't let its canals run dry, officials say
PHOENIX — Arizona has excelled at banking water, storing 13 million acre-feet underground over the past 26 years. Other states along the Colorado River have apparently taken notice. The notice has, unfortunately, come with "recommendations" from these states, pushing for Arizona to let its river water canals run dry...
KRQE News 13
‘We are very proud of where we come from’: How two New Mexicans used their culture to create a business
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two New Mexicans who are proud of where they came from are creating a space for adventurers and dreamers to experience the Land of Enchantment. Co-owners David Stroud and Arlene Espinoza Armijo call themselves magic makers. The duo created New Nuevo, a company that creates...
Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico talks diabetes
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 200,000 New Mexicans have type 2 diabetes according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. Diabetes is a chronic illness where a persons body cannot make or properly use insulin. BCBS says type 2 diabetes is the most common type. People 45 or older or have a family history of […]
Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
77 years later, New Mexicans still hope for recognition of atomic fallout
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 1945, scientists tested an atomic bomb at the Trinity site in southern New Mexico. Today, families of locals that lived in the area are still looking to get compensation from the federal government, something they’ve been asking for years. They call themselves the Downwinders, because their family members lived downwind of […]
rrobserver.com
NM trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains: Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies
The suit alleges Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies failed to investigate suspicious opioid orders and reaped large profits selling addictive drugs to New Mexicans. New Mexico filed a wide-ranging opioid lawsuit in 2017 alleging that companies at all levels of the supply chain profited by selling large quantities of prescription painkillers throughout the state.
US Department of Interior replaces 13 offensive names in New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The federal government has changed the names of 13 New Mexican peaks, canyons, and other sites. The U.S. Department of the Interior voted last week to replace the name of nearly 650 places across the country due to them using the term”squaw” which is offensive to Native Americans. This includes 13 here in […]
A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?
If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
errorsofenchantment.com
New Mexico ranked 38th in educational freedom
The Washington, DC-based Heritage Foundation has released its first-ever “Education Freedom Report Card.”. While New Mexico does better than dead-last in educational freedom due to the existence of charter schools and the freedom of parents to home school, New Mexico’s overall ranking is 38th in educational freedom. As is usually the case New Mexico trails its neighbors including:
GOP candidate wants referendum on abortion in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Republican nominee for governor in New Mexico has proposed a statewide referendum that could place new limitations on access to abortion procedures, pitching the idea in a television ad Thursday. Mark Ronchetti has advocated for a ban on abortions after 15 weeks of...
