ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 15

Drunken Angel
4d ago

thanks texass for the financial support. good looking out making NM economy great. now if politicians can use it for schools, roads, fire etc....

Reply
5
Retired Chief
3d ago

More drugs. More addicts. More DWI'S. More inattention to family. More money for MLG'S slush fund.

Reply(3)
5
Related
KOAT 7

North Dakota man loses appeal in a New Mexico poaching case

The New Mexico Supreme Court has upheld an appeals court’s judgment that ordered a man to pay $74,000 restitution to the state Game and Fish Department for poaching a trophy mule deer buck in December 2015. The restitution included $20,000 for the out of season killing done without a...
ARNEGARD, ND
KOAT 7

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham scores big with out-of-state donors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — More than $17 million has been raised by all of the candidates running for governor – and more than 30 percent of those funds are coming from out-of-state donors. So far, Democrat incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham has raised more than $10 million dollars for her...
POLITICS
KTSM

Multi-million award to benefit border highway connector

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KTSM) – On Thursday, the Biden-Harris Administration awarded $45 million to the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) from the popular Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) competitive grant program. NMDOT’s award will help develop an approximately six-mile, four-lane, directionally-separated highway connecting the Santa Teresa Port of Entry with State Road 273 […]
agjournalonline.com

Hardship follows government burn for northern New Mexico town

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — In the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, buzzing chainsaws interrupt the serenity. Crews are hustling to remove charred trees and other debris that have been washing down the mountainsides in the wake of the largest wildfire in New Mexico’s recorded history, choking rivers and streams. Heavy equipment operators are moving boulders dislodged by the daily torrential summer rains that have followed the flames.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
rrobserver.com

Gas prices continue to fall as summer ends

Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, AAA said in a press statement.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
visitalbuquerque.org

Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair

For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Cannabis In New Mexico#Cannabis Industry#Linus Business#Koat
KRQE News 13

Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico talks diabetes

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Over 200,000 New Mexicans have type 2 diabetes according to Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico. Diabetes is a chronic illness where a persons body cannot make or properly use insulin. BCBS says type 2 diabetes is the most common type. People 45 or older or have a family history of […]
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KRQE News 13

Asphalt company will not be moving into South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An asphalt company will not be allowed to build a plant in the South Valley. Those who lived in the area have voiced concerns about the environmental impact the plant could have on their community. Star Paving proposed to build the plant between South Broadway and South Second Street. The company asked […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

77 years later, New Mexicans still hope for recognition of atomic fallout

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In 1945, scientists tested an atomic bomb at the Trinity site in southern New Mexico. Today, families of locals that lived in the area are still looking to get compensation from the federal government, something they’ve been asking for years. They call themselves the Downwinders, because their family members lived downwind of […]
CANCER
rrobserver.com

NM trial begins in opioid suit against three pharmacy chains: Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies

The suit alleges Walgreens, Walmart and Kroger pharmacies failed to investigate suspicious opioid orders and reaped large profits selling addictive drugs to New Mexicans. New Mexico filed a wide-ranging opioid lawsuit in 2017 alleging that companies at all levels of the supply chain profited by selling large quantities of prescription painkillers throughout the state.
SANTA FE, NM
Source New Mexico

A new mosquito is stalking New Mexico. Is the state ready?

If you’ve been stalked by tiny striped mosquitoes this summer, you’re not alone. These bold black-and-white bugs, aka Aedes aegypti, are “aggressive biters” and “a little bit sneakier” than other mosquitoes, said Nick Pederson, Urban Biology Division Manager with Albuquerque’s Environmental Health Department.
errorsofenchantment.com

New Mexico ranked 38th in educational freedom

The Washington, DC-based Heritage Foundation has released its first-ever “Education Freedom Report Card.”. While New Mexico does better than dead-last in educational freedom due to the existence of charter schools and the freedom of parents to home school, New Mexico’s overall ranking is 38th in educational freedom. As is usually the case New Mexico trails its neighbors including:
EDUCATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy