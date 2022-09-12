[In reply to "Interesting Reddit thread on the Husker’s failed recruitment of Dylan Riaola (link) *" by Blue Sky Buckeye, posted at 09:44:35 09/16/22]. or SOP with him? Even if he was sober he still would not have been successful. Mike Riley didn't have this problem and he was not successful either. Tom Osborne's pioneering national recruiting could not be sustained. Too many other schools in areas Osborne was successful, have become sophisticated in recruiting as well. There is probably no football recruit within 300 miles of Lincoln. Far from recruiting hotbeds like GA, FL, TX, CA. The one compelling advantage they do have is a loyal fan base. Impressive to me they continue to pack the stadium despite mediocre results.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 4 HOURS AGO