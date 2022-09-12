Read full article on original website
Related
‘House of the Dragon’: Milly Alcock Reveals Details on Filming ‘Shocking’ Brothel Scene in Episode 4
Fans may have been more uncomfortable watching the brothel scene in 'House of the Dragon' than Milly Alcock was filming it
ComicBook
Ironheart Casts South Side Star Rashida Olayiwola
Principal photography continues on Marvel's Ironheart, with the upcoming streaming series casting yet another role. While that exact role is still being kept under wraps, new reports suggest Rashida "Sheedz" Olayiwola has joined the Dominique Thorne-led series. A writer-turned-actress, Olayiwola is currently a staff writer on HBO's South Side. Other credits on her resume include Insecure, A Black Lady Sketch Show, Chicago PD, and The Late Show.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ just saw a major ‘Daredevil’ foe hop into the MCU, and everybody’s missing it
Warning: This article contains spoilers for She-Hulk: Attorney at Law episode 5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law continued today with its fifth episode, which at long last finally set up the incoming arrival of Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock on the scene. The latest installment of the Marvel Studios series featured Tatiana Maslany’s Jennifer Walters going to a superhero costume designer to get some custom clothing, with the episode ending on the revelation that they’ve also created a new suit for a certain horn-headed vigilante from Hell’s Kitchen.
ComicBook
Primal's Season Finale Kills Major Character
Primal's season two finale changes the brutal prehistoric landscape on Adult Swim forever, as the conflict between Spear and the juiced-up Viking Chief comes to an end and not everyone makes it out alive. While creator Genndy Tartakovsky and Cartoon Network have yet to confirm if Primal will receive a third season, the death which arrives in this latest episode would make any new episodes quite different from what viewers have experienced in the past for this bloody, epic tale.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
Scott Bakula Addresses ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Involvement Speculation, Says It Was “Very Difficult Decision” To Pass On New Series
Scott Bakula is setting the record straight on why he is not involved in NBC’s Quantum Leap reboot and shuts down any speculation that he might reprise his role on the sequel, which premieres this coming Monday, September 19. “I have no connection with the new show, either in front of the camera or behind it,” Bakula wrote in a social media post next to a boxing scene photo from the original series that gives out a “ready for a fight” vibe. He said that he was presented with the pilot script and passed on getting involved. Fall Premiere Dates For New...
ComicBook
Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in October 2022
October is just a couple of weeks away, but Disney+ is already looking ahead and getting subscribers prepared for what's to come. On Thursday, Disney announced the full lineup of movie, TV shows, and specials making their way to Disney+ throughout the month of October. Whether you're looking for new family programming, live reality competitions, or something sinister from Marvel Studios, there's a lot worth getting exciting about on Disney+ next month.
ComicBook
Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky Takes Flight in Season 4 Trailer (Exclusive)
In the years since the final How to Train Your Dragon film was unveiled, the spirit of the high-flying and fantastical adventures has been kept alive with Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky on Peacock, with an all-new trailer for Season 4 of the series having been released. This season could be its most exciting yet, as our heroes are faced with fresh challenges and exciting adventures, sure to leave audiences soaring high as they dive into the action-packed journeys of the beloved heroes. Check out the exclusive trailer for Season 4 of Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky above before the new season hits Peacock on Thursday, September 29th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Marvel Has Unannounced Animated Series in the Works From Longtime Disney Illustrator
Marvel Studios has been killing it for the past ten years and they're only just getting started. The studio is about to wrap up their Phase Four slate with the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and will launch Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. One of the coolest things Marvel has done in Phase Four was the animated What If…? series which prompted them to begin developing numerous animated series like Spider-Man: Freshman Year, and Marvel Zombies. The studio is known to keep some things up their sleeve and it seems that some information may have just gotten leaked. Longtime Disney artist Brian Kesinger took to his Facebook page to reveal that he will be directing a previously unannounced series for the studio.
wegotthiscovered.com
An unhinged Netflix series conducts dastardly experiments on the Top 10 in 75 countries
Given Netflix’s penchant for putting out a huge volume of effects-driven shows with a heavy action and sci-fi elements on a regular basis that always manage to draw in a crowd, it was inevitable that The Imperfects would fly out of the blocks after being made available. However, looking...
toofab.com
Margot Robbie & Brad Pitt Are Wild, Gorgeous, and Out of Control in UNCENSORED Babylon Trailer
Babylon, directed by Damien Chazelle, takes on 1920s Los Angeles with humor, music, and hedonism. The gorgeously shot trailer stars Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva in what promises to be one helluva ride. Babylon roars into theaters January 6. (The trailer is age restricted so you'll have to click on the video and watch directly on YouTube.)
ComicBook
Former Law & Order SVU Star Blasts the Series After John Oliver's Scathing Episode Focused on the Franchise
On Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, the host took aim at an unlikely target: not a politician or big corporation, but the long-running NBC TV franchise Law & Order. Oliver looked at a December 2021 report from The Appeal, calling on star Mariska Hargitay to quit Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. The actor, who founded the nonprofit Joyful Heart Foundation, is closely associated with activism on behalf of sexual assault victims, but the report from The Appeal alleges that, like Law & Order, the Joyful Heart Foundation advances a false narrative that paints law enforcement as hyper-vigilant and hyper-competent when it comes to sex crimes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus 2 Reveals First Look at Hannah Waddingham's New Witch
Over the weekend came the official trailer for Hocus Pocus 2, the highly anticipated sequel which arrives on Disney+ in a few weeks. While offering not only a fresh look at the return of the Sanderson sisters but also a better idea for fans of what the plot will be. One of the fresh reveals in the trailer however is the introduction of a new character, played by Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham, known simply as "The Witch." In the trailer it seems like Waddingham's character only has a small role, guiding the Sanderson sisters into becoming witches themselves, but get a first look at her below!
No wonder she looked so great! La Brea star Natalie Zea was given a glam makeover by Angelina Jolie's fashion expert as she stunned in pink while presenting at the Emmys
Blonde bombshell Natalie Zea stunned as she showed up to her first ever Emmy Awards on Monday evening. That's because the actress got a do-over by Angelina Jolie's expert stylist Jen Rade, who has delivered some of the Oscar-winner's top red carpet looks. The Texas-born Zea was as a solo...
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
ComicBook
Miles Morales Returns to His Classic Spider-Man Costume for New Series
When Miles Morales starts a new era of his web-slinging career in December, he's going to do it wearing his classic Spider-Man costume. Writer Cody Ziglar and artist Federico Vicentini are relaunching Miles Morales: Spider-Man, taking over for the departing Saladin Ahmed. His run on Miles Morales: Spider-Man included the introduction of a brand new costume to celebrate Miles' 10th anniversary. Designed by artist Chase Conley, the new suit went with a streetwear vibe, adding a baggy sweatshirt and sneakers to the hero's crime-fighting attire. However, a new volume of Miles Morales' ongoing series calls for a return to his classic look.
wmagazine.com
Margot Robbie Wants “Everyone to Party Forever” in First Babylon Trailer
A sure sign of an entertaining movie is the sound of Margot Robbie’s Brooklyn accent, which is one of the first things you hear in the trailer for Damien Chazelle’s latest film. Surrounded by piles of cocaine, Robbie’s Nellie LaRoy proclaims, “If I had money, I would only spend it on things that were fun, ya know? Not boring things like taxes. I just want everyone to party forever.” And she gets her wish, at least when it comes to the trailer. What follows is about two-minutes of chaos—fast jazz, Brad Pitt tap dancing in his underwear, confetti, paparazzi, and sparklers. Welcome to Chazelle’s Babylon.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Art Imagines Cell Max's Perfect Form
Dragon Ball Super has been on a high as of late, and we have its new film to thank. After a few years away from the screen, the anime stepped forward with its latest movie, and it put Gohan on center stage. The Saiyan and Piccolo came together to lead Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and given its box office gross, there is no denying its success. Fans flocked to see the film for one reason or another, and its big villain drew in a good few of them. And now, some new art is imagining how Cell Max might look if he were given a perfect makeover.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Hawkeye Outfit
Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics is adding a new Outfit for Hawkeye to the game that resembles his appearance in classic Marvel comics. In a general sense, Crystal Dynamics has been adding new character skins to Marvel's Avengers for quite some time that resemble other appearances from the heroes in various pieces of Marvel media. While some of these skins have been based on their looks in the MCU, others have been based on the original Avengers comic books. Now, Crystal Dynamics is releasing a new Outfit that falls into this latter category, and it might be one of the best that Hawkeye has received so far.
ComicBook
Who Will Play Kerry Von Erich in "The Iron Claw" Film
The Iron Claw, directed and written by Sean Durkin and produced by A24, will see the retelling of the tragic Von Erich pro wrestling family. So far two of the brothers have already been cast for the film with Zac Efron playing Kevin while Harris Dickinson (Where The Crawdads Sing) will portray David. Deadline reported on Thursday that Jeremy Allen White, best known for his starring role in the FX critically acclaimed series The Bear, will play Kerry Von Erich.
Comments / 0