EXCLUSIVE: Keeping in line with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s business belief that movies are destined for theatrical, not streaming; the originally conceived Steven Soderbergh directed HBO Max threequel Magic Mike’s Last Dance is heading to theaters on Feb. 10, 2023; which is Super Bowl weekend. Warner Bros. already had the date set aside on the release calendar. There’s a window between theatrical and HBO Max, with PVOD in between, I understand. Channing Tatum, star of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, has had a number of films that have launched in the Valentine’s Day corridor and mid-February including Dog this year which had a massive, unheard of multiple...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 21 MINUTES AGO