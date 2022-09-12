ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Unidentified Woman Found Brutally Murdered Inside Of Vehicle In Baltimore

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Police tape Photo Credit: ValynPi14 on Pixabay

The body of an unknown woman was found inside of a vehicle in Baltimore over the weekend, authorities say.

Officers responded to the 2600 block of Frederick Avenue to investigate an unresponsive person in a vehicle around 12:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 11, according to Baltimore police.

Once on the scene, responders found the woman slumped over inside of the vehicle with apparent trauma to the left side of her head. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The woman's body was taken to a medical examiner who determined her cause of death to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The identity of the woman is currently unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Baltimore Police Department Homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Mr. Mr.
4d ago

If Baltimore politicians and police chief would admit that they are overwhelmed by the criminals and that the only solution to slowing down the murder rate would be to send in Armed National Guards or State Troopers with the authority to shoot back this woman could have had a chance!

John Wood
3d ago

Brandon's running out of excuses and fake crime numbers , I wonder which reporter he'll get an attitude at for asking about the crime this time ?

Tina Lintz
3d ago

RIP 🕊️🙏🕊️🙏 glad I was lucky enough to get out of Baltimore city. I wish they could and would find a way to end the gun violence down there and just all the violence. I feel bad for the ppl who are stuck there.

