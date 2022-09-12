Read full article on original website
Pressure builds on Prince Harry as the people of Sussex petition to remove his and Meghan's titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were given the royal titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by Queen Elizabeth II following their wedding in May 2018. Since then, Harry and Markle have faced heavy scrutiny and gave up their senior royal roles in 2020 and moved to Montecito, California. There have been several petitions made online requesting that the Duke and Duchess be stripped of their royal titles.
Oprah Winfrey slammed for defending Meghan Markle, Prince Harry after Queen Elizabeth II's death
Oprah Winfrey is facing some criticism after suggesting Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could make peace with the royal family in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II’s death. "Well, this is what I think. I think in all families — you know, my father passed recently, this summer — and when all families come together for a common ceremony, the ritual of, you know, burying your dead, there's an opportunity for peacemaking," Winfrey told Extra at the Toronto Film Festival.
Where is Fergie? Duchess of York's absence from royal mourning of Queen Elizabeth II explained
Sarah Ferguson, who had a close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II, has not attended any royal events since the queen's death on Sept. 8. Despite her absence, the Duchess of York, fondly known as Fergie, will attend the state funeral, royal expert Shannon Felton Spence told Fox News Digital. "She'll...
Prince Harry and Meghan's kids get royal titles, but they still want more, royal expert says
King Charles III has agreed to give Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children the titles of prince and princess following his ascension to the British throne. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's two children, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, were not given prince and princess titles at birth due to the interpretation of the letters patent, a royal expert told Fox News Digital.
Prince Harry has 'second saddest birthday' while mourning queen and 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
Prince Harry celebrated his 38th birthday Thursday with little fanfare as he continued mourning Queen Elizabeth II and the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana's death. The Duke of Sussex had his "second saddest birthday" as his day consisted of visiting tributes to the late sovereign, who died Sept. 8 at the age of 96. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in British history with more than 70 years on the throne. She also held the title of the second longest-reigning monarch in the world.
Prince William reveals walk behind Queen Elizabeth's coffin was 'challenging' and 'brought back memories'
Prince William gave an emotional speech to mourners on Thursday, opening up about just how painful it was walking behind the coffin of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, in the funeral procession. In video captured by Sky News, the new Prince of Wales talked to the crowd during...
