(KNSI) – Minnesota’s labor market took a step back in August. The state lost over 3,000 jobs, which was foreshadowed in July as an increasing number of people said they had given up looking for work. For August, the private sector culled 5,900 jobs, partially offset by government hiring. Minnesota’s Department of Employment and Economic Development also revised down July’s employment gains by 2,000.

