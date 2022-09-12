ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teen girl, boyfriend both shot in Summerlin neighborhood, police say

By Caroline Bleakley
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A teenage girl and her boyfriend were both injured in a shooting after driving into a Summerlin neighborhood Sunday night.

According to Las Vegas Metro police, the teen girl was driving the car with her boyfriend and there were two other occupants in the back seat. When they pulled into a neighborhood near Palo Brea Drive and Villa Marabella Street, a few blocks away from Palo Verde High School, two males fired at the vehicle hitting the teen girl and her boyfriend.

Police said the girl was able to drive to the parking lot of the Red Rock Hotel & Casinos where help was called around 11:21 p.m.

The teen and her boyfriend were transported to the hospital where the boyfriend was taken into surgery. The girl was treated and released. Police said their injuries are non life-threatening.

No other details on the shooting were released.

Comments / 45

Marly Duran
4d ago

Too many idiots have guns! They think they can use them to settle any argument. Or just for no reason at all.

Reply(9)
13
Deth Bounnhingyong
3d ago

in the 90s Summerlin was considered the rich side of town. now it's just a piece of crap section 8 housing mecha.

Reply
10
doooh
3d ago

Metro needs to come to Summerlin and protect us because we're on our own here and the things I see when I go to work in the morning it shouldn't happen anywhere just people cruising through the neighborhoods looking for fights or trouble it's really scary and they know there's no police and the other day for probably 17 or 18 year olds we're just walking up and down the streets pulling on door handles to see if they could get the car garage door opener out and come back and open the garage and there's no police

Reply
3
#Police#Shooting#Summerlin#Violent Crime
