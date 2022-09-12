Read full article on original website
Doug Thompson
3d ago
There are 50 states, so each state should have 2 schools in the top 100. Having 2 in the top 100 is nice, but certainly not exemplary. It’s the average numerically the expected number. With all Michigan spends on education, being average is definitely not a qualifying achievement.
Michigan Daily
What’s happening with nurses at Michigan Medicine?
Michigan Medicine has failed to bargain in good faith with its nurses, the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council alleges. With the union and the University of Michigan at a stalemate after six months of negotiations, 6,200 MNA-UMPNC nurses have worked without a contract since the previous one expired June 30. In that time, the union has organized rallies and created a community petition to call attention to its demands for safer working conditions for nurses.
This is Currently the Richest City in Michigan
Currently, the richest city in Michigan is located just south of Pontiac. To make this simple, the criteria to find Michigan's richest city is simple, the highest median household income. According to mostexpensively.com, the average median household income in the entire state of Michigan is $59,584. The richest city in...
14 Famous People That Have Ties to Ann Arbor, Michigan
Ann Arbor is our next stop in the search for famous people with Michigan roots. Here comes another list of famous and notable people from right here in Michigan. Today we will focus on Ann Arbor. The home of the Wolverines has supplied the world with actors, musicians, a couple of Playboy Playmates, tech gurus, and more.
2 Byron Center schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools, only in Michigan
BYRON CENTER, Mich. — It is a massive honor when the National Blue Ribbon Schools Program recognizes a school and that honor went to two schools in the same West Michigan district. The program released their list of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools on Friday, which recognizes a school’s...
Detroit News
Michigan State University trustee reveals why he, others want Stanley's exit
A Michigan State University trustee is offering details for the first time about why he and other trustees want President Samuel Stanley Jr. to retire from the university two years before his five-year contract is over — hours before Stanley is scheduled to address the faculty. Trustee Pat O'Keefe,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State University’s president breaks silence on controversy
EAST LANSING, Mich. – Michigan State University’s president broke his silence on the controversy and said he stands by the decisions and actions he’s taken, which has the Board of Trustees to the point they asked him to retire early. The faculty heard from Samuel Stanley Tuesday,...
MSU President responds to allegations
UPDATE (14 Sept. 22, 9:00 PM) MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. responded to allegations claiming he signed false Title IX sexual misconduct reports during an online meeting of the faculty senate Tuesday night. During the meeting, Stanley said his first priority is the “health and security of the campus community” and said that firing former […]
Michigan State University says it has not asked president to resign despite conflicting reports
EAST LANSING, Mich. — The future of Michigan State University's president is seemingly unclear. Multiple reports have come out about his tenure at the school, each with conflicting information. It began Sunday, with a report from the Detroit Free Press, which said the university gave President Samuel Stanley Jr...
Big redevelopment of Ann Arbor’s riverfront getting $20M from state
ANN ARBOR, MI — A major riverfront redevelopment in Ann Arbor that’s been nearly a decade in the making is getting a sizable boost in public funding to move forward. The state budget bill signed by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in July includes a $20 million appropriation for the Broadway Park West project planned for an old industrial property off Broadway Street along the Huron River north of downtown.
Maize n Brew
Michigan vs. UConn: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
It’s crazy to say as we are only entering Week 3, but after Saturday, we will be a quarter of the way through the college football regular season. For the Michigan Wolverines, that has meant largely nothing. Bloodbath wins over Colorado State and Hawaii have shown that this team is capable of being one of the best in the country. But until they see better competition, it’s hard to really judge where this team is at after a College Football Playoff appearance last season.
Michigan AG shares support of US Dept. of Education's proposed Title IX changes
LANSING, Mich. — Twenty attorneys general are advocating for a reversal of former President Donald Trump's Education Department policies that they argue fail to adequately protect victims of sexual violence and harassment under Title IX. This summer marked the 50th anniversary of the landmark civil rights legislation. It prohibits...
Detroit News
'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors
Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
extrainningsoftball.com
GoFundMe Launched for Michigan Player Diagnosed with Cancer
Michigan infielder Kaylee America Rodriguez has been diagnosed with cancer. A GoFundMe fundraiser was created on Tuesday to support Rodriguez; the fundraiser page said that an MRI last week found two tumors in the rising junior’s hip that were later found to be cancerous. From the fundraiser page:. “Kaylee...
This is Considered The Worst Small Town in Michigan
There are some great places to live in the state of Michigan. However, this is not one of those places. It's actually the worst small town in the entire state. Well, according to "research" anyway. I apologize if this is your hometown. I mean, no one wants to be number...
2 Michigan towns named among spookiest Halloween destinations
DEARBORN, Mich. — If you are looking for an extra spooky Halloween experience this year, there are two Michigan towns that said to be the best places to celebrate the holiday. The travel website Trips To Remember released a list of the best small towns to visit for Halloween...
The latest from the race for Michigan governor
Here’s the latest on the campaign trail in the race for governor of Michigan. Tudor Dixon announced her Building a Safer State strategy earlier this week.
abc12.com
Grand Blanc football players, cheerleaders disciplined over messages
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - Multiple members of the Grand Blanc High School varsity football team and cheerleading squad were disciplined over a series of messages in a private group chat among players. Grand Blanc Community Schools confirmed on Thursday that multiple players received unspecified discipline over messages "that were...
Great Lakes Now
Farms in Six Southeast Michigan Counties Are Major Sources of Lake Erie Toxic Blooms
The Great Lakes News Collaborative includes Bridge Michigan; Circle of Blue; Great Lakes Now at Detroit Public Television; and Michigan Radio, Michigan’s NPR News Leader; who work together to bring audiences news and information about the impact of climate change, pollution, and aging infrastructure on the Great Lakes and drinking water. This independent journalism is supported by the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation. Find all the work HERE.
Pete Buttigieg responds to Michigan GOP co-chair's controversial tweet
U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg attended the North American Auto Show in Detroit on Wednesday.
