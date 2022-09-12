It’s crazy to say as we are only entering Week 3, but after Saturday, we will be a quarter of the way through the college football regular season. For the Michigan Wolverines, that has meant largely nothing. Bloodbath wins over Colorado State and Hawaii have shown that this team is capable of being one of the best in the country. But until they see better competition, it’s hard to really judge where this team is at after a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO