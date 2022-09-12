ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes

Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Light trade winds thru Wednesday, possible rain/thunderstorms...
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen

Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday

WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
Less pain at the pump on Maui

Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
Brown Water Advisory issued for South Maui: Māʻalaea to La Perouse

A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for South Maui from Māʻalaea to La Perouse. The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm...
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
First humpback whale of the season spotted off South Maui

The first humpback whale of the 2022-2023 season was spotted in South Maui, slightly ahead of schedule. Zach Schilling tells Maui Now that he and Victor Carillo were fishing aboard a private boat when they saw a 30 foot humpback breaching about a mile off of Cove Park in Kīhei on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at around 10 a.m.
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen

You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
