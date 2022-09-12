Read full article on original website
hawaiinewsnow.com
Rain and Potholes in Hawaii Nei over Mountain Passes
Tracking some pop up showers and heavy pockets by Thursday into Friday as a disturbance nears the state and trades drop. Trade winds ramped up and so has surf for a short window of time. But showers will be picking up over mauka. Light trade winds thru Wednesday, possible rain/thunderstorms...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii News Now - Weather - Jen
Keeping an eye on the sky as afternoon clouds build in and more pop up showers. Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Thursday, September 15, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Hawaii News...
KITV.com
Major change coming to Waipio Valley access starting on Monday
WAIPIO VALLEY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- All Big Island residents, county-permitted tour company operators, and those seeking to practice their Native Hawaiian traditional rights will be allowed in to Waipio Valley in covered 4-wheel drive vehicles starting on Monday. Back in February, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth closed Waipio Valley Road,...
mauinow.com
Less pain at the pump on Maui
Hawaiʻi gas prices began declining again in the last week after a temporary pause during the week of the Labor Day holiday, according to the AAA Hawaiʻi Weekend Gas Watch. In Kahului, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $5.42, which is eight cents below last week and 17 cents lower than last month. But it is still $1.31 per gallon higher than a year ago.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tropical Storm Fiona could menace Puerto Rico this weekend
MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center in Miami says Tropical Storm Fiona is on a path to threaten the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend. Fiona took shape Wednesday night as the season’s sixth named storm, centered east of the Leeward Islands in the Atlantic Ocean.
mauinow.com
Brown Water Advisory issued for South Maui: Māʻalaea to La Perouse
A Brown Water Advisory has been issued for South Maui from Māʻalaea to La Perouse. The state Department of Health, Clean Water Branch reports that heavy rain has resulted in stormwater runoff entering into coastal waters. “The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm...
Hawaii reports 1,343 COVID cases, 10 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 1,343 new coronavirus cases and 10 new deaths in the last week. There are 929 coronavirus cases on Oahu, 158 on the Big Island, 48 on Kauai, 125 on Maui, one on Lanai, eight on Molokai, and 74 diagnosed out of state. That brings the state […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOT reduces speed limit on Hawaii Island’s most dangerous highway
KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - A busy, dangerous roadway on Hawaii Island is getting its speed limit reduced. The state’s Department of Transportation said Queen Kaahumanu Highway will now have a speed limit of 45 mph between Waikoloa Beach Drive and Kawaihae Road. New speed limit signs were installed in early...
mauinow.com
Nighttime closure of Piʻilani Highway for roundabout preparation on Sept. 19, 2022
The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation issued a notice today to Maui motorists of a nighttime, full closure of Piʻilani Highway between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue, scheduled from 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, through 5 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The closure will allow work crews to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Hawaii tops list for most expensive grocery bills
How much money do you put toward your monthly grocery bill? The average monthly cost for groceries in the United States is about $355.50 a month per person.
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most desirable state to live in?
People live in Hawaii for different reasons. Some for the weather, others for the easy access to outdoor activities, and many because they were born and raised here.
mauinow.com
First humpback whale of the season spotted off South Maui
The first humpback whale of the 2022-2023 season was spotted in South Maui, slightly ahead of schedule. Zach Schilling tells Maui Now that he and Victor Carillo were fishing aboard a private boat when they saw a 30 foot humpback breaching about a mile off of Cove Park in Kīhei on Wednesday, Sept. 14, at around 10 a.m.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mahalo Tour 2022: Maui mayoral candidate Richard Bissen
You can find all sorts of dining options at the Grand Wailea. Hawaii News Now Sunrise is On the Road on Maui. The crew caught up with Chelsea Davis, HNN's Maui bureau chief, to talk about what it's like covering news on the Valley Isle. Mahalo Tour 2022: Kulanihakoi High...
I've lived in Hawaii for most of my life — here are my tips on the easiest ways to get around Kauai and why I recommend renting a car
The best option for most visitors in Kauai is to rent a car, but there's also a budget-friendly public bus that covers the island's main roads.
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
hawaiinewsnow.com
GRAPHIC: Public bathrooms ‘covered in feces’ leave Maui harbor users fed up
MAALAEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Boaters on Maui are disgusted with the bathrooms at Maalaea Harbor. “It’s a toilet of hell,” said Napili resident Andrew Kaina. Residents said the walls and doors are often covered in feces — and it’s been this way for years now. “It smells...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Mahalo Tour 2022: There's no shortage of dining options at Maui's Grand Wailea.
Dr. Wade Kyono, a pediatric oncologist at Kapiolani Medical Center explains how common pediatric cancer is in Hawaii and whether we should be concerned. The Sunrise crew is on Molokai and got to catch up with Executive Chef Woody Hiro at Hiro's Ohana Grill. Mahalo Tour 2022: Virtual reality in...
KHON2
Revolusun Welcomes New and Existing Customers To Join Battery Bonus Program
Honolulu (KHON2) – Revolusun offers the Battery Bonus program, which is designed to get more solar and storage systems onto the grid. With the recent closing of a coal power plant, Revolusun is helping Hawaii residents and businesses save money by switching over to their battery bonus program. “We...
