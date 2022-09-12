In this edition of the Pewter Plank Player Spotlight, it’s time we talk about one of the best young players in the NFL; Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs!. Wirfs plays tackle on our offensive line, and that position sometimes keeps him from getting the notoriety that some of our other players, but Wirfs should absolutely be mentioned right alongside names like Mike Evans, Vita Vea, Lavonte David, and Devin White in terms of importance to our team. I mean that as no slight to these other stars, but that is meant as a MASSIVE complement to Wirfs.

