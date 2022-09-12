ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

NFL insider thinks Lamar Jackson is getting traded

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career, but an NFL insider thinks that’s about to change. Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has played in Baltimore his entire career. He had quite a few successful seasons, but his time with the Ravens may be coming to an end if at least one talking head is to be believed.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Football
City
Cincinnati, OH
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
FanSided

Buccaneers biggest mistake this season already happened

With the beginning of the season underway and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers off to a 1-0 start after their Week 1 win over the Dallas Cowboys, many fans are unlikely to look in the rearview mirror for mistakes. Unfortunately it’s in the Bucs’ past offseason that you will find what could become the biggest mistake made this season for the team’s long-term success.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Player Spotlight: OT Tristan Wirfs

In this edition of the Pewter Plank Player Spotlight, it’s time we talk about one of the best young players in the NFL; Buccaneers tackle Tristan Wirfs!. Wirfs plays tackle on our offensive line, and that position sometimes keeps him from getting the notoriety that some of our other players, but Wirfs should absolutely be mentioned right alongside names like Mike Evans, Vita Vea, Lavonte David, and Devin White in terms of importance to our team. I mean that as no slight to these other stars, but that is meant as a MASSIVE complement to Wirfs.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy