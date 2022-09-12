Read full article on original website
New SoBol opens on Route 58 in Riverhead
SoBol, the Long Island-based café franchise that serves fresh smoothies and acai bowls, celebrated the grand opening of a new store on Route 58 in Riverhead today. Joanna and TJ Murphy of Bay Shore, the married couple who owns the store, said they are excited to open and be a part of the Riverhead community. This is the second SoBol franchise they own and the 62nd SoBol store to open across the country, they said.
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- September 15, 2022
Albies invade the east end. Bluefish and mackerel blitzes might trick you, but keep after them. Weakfish bite continues to impress. Huge numbers of tuna offshore. Hundreds of sharks swarm the surf. Striper bite picks up more every day. Looking for the Western L.I. and NYC fishing report? Click here...
longisland.com
Go Ghost Hunting on Long Island This Weekend
Want to be a ghost hunter? The crew of the Long Island Paranormal Investigators is going to spend the night exploring two old homes on the East End of Long Island you’re invited to join them! Find out what it really takes to be a Paranormal Investigator. Get a chance to participate in experiments to test various paranormal theories, learn about the paranormal, hear great spooky stories and maybe even leave with one of your own.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces $27 Million Project to Improve Connectivity from Long Island Expressway to Crooked Hill Road in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that construction is beginning on a $27 million project to modify Exit 53 of the Long Island Expressway to provide motorists quicker access to shopping, commerce and recreation on and near Crooked Hill Road. This project will provide a direct link from the Expressway to several shopping areas in Commack, industrial areas in Brentwood, Deer Park, and Hauppauge, the Michael J. Grant campus of Suffolk County Community College in Brentwood, Brentwood State Park, and other local residences and businesses, while alleviating congestion on area local roads and the Long Island Expressway Service Roads. Visuals for the project can be viewed here.
Southern pine beetles killing thousands of trees across LI
EAST HAMPTON, N.Y. -- An invasive beetle is forcing thousands of trees to be cut down on Long Island's East End.The Paris family of Sag Harbor bemoans majestic trees on their street are victims of the southern pine beetle feeding frenzy."It's terrible," Deborah Paris told CBS2's Jennifer McLogan.The southern pine beetle is wreaking havoc across Suffolk County."It's terrible. It feels like a fire trap ready to happen," one person said."This beetle spreads everywhere," another person said.Homeowners are discovering treasured pine trees dead and dying. Now, they must come down, which can be costly at $1,300 per tree on average.The...
eastendbeacon.com
East Hampton Adopts Coastal Resiliency Plan
Pictured Above: An abandoned house completely below the water line in Lazy Point has long been an emblem of East Hampton’s fight against rising seas. Low-lying East Hampton Town, which sits at the very tip of a long, low island could “physically transform into a series of islands,” as soon as 50 years from now, according to the Coastal Assessment Resiliency Plan for the town adopted unanimously by the East Hampton Town Board on Sept. 1.
greaterlongisland.com
The Cuban opening a fourth restaurant; this time in Massapequa Park
Greater Long Island newsletters. Cuban food and live entertainment is making its way to Massapequa Park. The Cuban – which already operates three locations, in Patchogue, Garden City and Queens – is expanding with another Nassau County location. It’ll be called Willy’s Azúcar Cuban Restaurant and Bar.
SCPD to host vehicle auction Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September Saturday, Sept. 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview...
greaterlongisland.com
The inspiring story of Kuhn Construction, now a father-and-son operation in Islip
Jeff Kuhn was a West Islip English teacher in the 1980s. This was when many public school teachers needed side hustles to pay their bills. Kuhn’s side hustle was fixing roofs and installing windows. And business was booming, especially after Hurricane Gloria struck Long Island in 1985. This was...
Calverton Aviation & Technology IDA benefits application for development at EPCAL site is released
The joint IDA benefits application of Calverton Aviation & Technology and the Riverhead Community Development Agency for the development of the Calverton Enterprise Park has been made public by the Riverhead Industrial Development Agency. Calverton Aviation & Technology is seeking “enhanced IDA” benefits of an unspecified real property tax abatement...
islipbulletin.net
Board denies application for four-family dwelling
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the planning board of the Town of Islip held their monthly meeting at Town Hall West. The board held a public hearing regarding 3040 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, 197 feet west of 5th Avenue. The applicant requested a buffer and parking relaxation in connection with the construction of two warehouse/office buildings and related site improvements. A number of residents who live near the site, which is currently vacant, expressed concerns about noise. Formerly, a busing company occupied the space and the noise from the site was a nuisance. The board voted to approve the site-plan modification subject to the proposed 8-foot sound wall being raised to 8 feet. The applicant would need to get this approved by the board of appeals. In addition, the applicant would need to move the proposed dumpster site and ensure that the buffer landscaping included species that will grow to 15 feet at maturity.
Newsday's probe into housing discrimination on Long Island still has the real estate industry reeling
An aerial drone image of Long Island. A three-year investigation by Newsday into housing discrimination in Nassau and Suffolk counties continues to train a critical eye on the real estate industry. The "Long Island Divided" investigation was published in 2019, but the report is still ruffling feathers in suburbia. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Sales price revealed for iconic Hampton Bays bar
The buyer of the Boardy Barn in Hampton Bays remains a mystery, but the price the new owner paid for the iconic bar has been revealed. Suffolk County deed transfers disclosed the purchase price on the property at 270 West Montauk Highway to be $4 million, Behind the Hedges reported. The 2.6-acre property in Hampton Bays was put up for sale about a year ago, but lacked a listing price ahead of the May transaction.
longisland.com
Robinson's Tea Room in Stony Brook Closes For Good
A post on the Robinson's Tea Room Facebook page announced today that they have closed. “As of today we are permanently closed,” the post says. “Thank you for all the memories.”. An outpouring of support and memories for the beloved tea room in Stony Brook Village Center at...
Bed Bath & Beyond closing Airport Plaza location in Farmingdale
The Bed Bath & Beyond at the Airport Plaza in Farmingdale is one of 150 stores that the home goods retailer is closing.
suffolkcountynews.net
Bring the whole family for living history
This weekend, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Saturday, Sept. 17, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, the 67th New York Voluntary Infantry will be hosting a Civil War reenactment. It is the 14th annual Civil War Weekend at the Islip Grange and began in 2009, only missing an event in 2020 due to the pandemic. The Suffolk County News interviewed Max Kenny (Lt. William Kent), secretary of the 67th, to learn more about what goes into the two-day historical tour.
longisland.com
Suffolk County Police Department to Auction Over 100 Vehicles Sept. 17
The Suffolk County Police Department will host a vehicle auction on September 17 at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard, located at 100 Old Country Road in Westhampton. The auction begins at 9 a.m. and will be held rain or shine. There will be a preview of vehicles on September 15 and 16 between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the impound yard. Vehicles will also be available for preview for one hour prior to the start of the auction.
mommypoppins.com
Special Needs Programs on Long Island for Kids
Looking for special needs programs on Long Island? Read on for some of the options in Nassau and Suffolk counties. Finding proper care, schooling, activities, and services can be frustrating for Long Island parents with children who have special needs. Special needs children often want to–and can do–many things other children do, they just go about it in different ways. Schools and classes that focus on those with special needs, or offer an inclusion setting, are an important part of a special needs child's circle of care.
Fire Breaks Out At Hicksville Days Inn
Firefighters made quick work of a blaze at a Long Island hotel room. The incident took place in Hicksville around 5:50 p.m., on Wednesday, Sept. 15 at the Days Inn on South Oyster Bay Road. The Hicksville Fire Department responded to the scene and was assisted by Wantagh Levittown Volunteer...
Casting Announcement - THE LEGEND OF LAKE RONKONKOMA: THE LADY OF THE LAKE (The Legend of Princess Ronkonkoma)
Written/Directed by Maria Capp Starring Seth Gilliam, Nia Sioux and others the Psychological Thriller Features Themes of Love, Loss, and The Legend of The Lake. “As a filmmaker, I’ve always wanted to share my experiences growing up on Lake Ronkonkoma and in line with my interest in identity formation and personal experience with grief’s effect on the family”— Maria Capp, Writer/Director.
