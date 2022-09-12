On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the planning board of the Town of Islip held their monthly meeting at Town Hall West. The board held a public hearing regarding 3040 Veterans Memorial Highway in Bohemia, located on the south side of Veterans Memorial Highway, 197 feet west of 5th Avenue. The applicant requested a buffer and parking relaxation in connection with the construction of two warehouse/office buildings and related site improvements. A number of residents who live near the site, which is currently vacant, expressed concerns about noise. Formerly, a busing company occupied the space and the noise from the site was a nuisance. The board voted to approve the site-plan modification subject to the proposed 8-foot sound wall being raised to 8 feet. The applicant would need to get this approved by the board of appeals. In addition, the applicant would need to move the proposed dumpster site and ensure that the buffer landscaping included species that will grow to 15 feet at maturity.

ISLIP, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO