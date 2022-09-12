ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Missing Black River Falls man found dead

By Rayos Syndication User
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GlUlo_0hs1JqbN00
freeimages.com
Police: Case of 4 found fatally shot in Wisconsin a mystery

UPDATE: Authorities say Taylor has been found dead.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning.

Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.

He is a Native American with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white “KD” lettering on the front and back, dark-colored shorts and a red “Nike” brand backpack.

He also has “999” tattooed on his left wrist, and a rose and mountains tattooed on his right wrist near his right thumb. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact Black River Falls police at 715-284-9155.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

1 killed in overnight motorcycle crash in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Wis. (WSAW) - One person has died after a car collided with a motorcycle early Friday morning near Port Edwards. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash around 2:30 a.m. on State Highway 54 near Green Grove Lane. Investigators said the motorcycle was traveling west...
WOOD COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Police: Missing Hayward man found dead

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Black River Falls Police Department says a man who was reported to be missing and endangered is dead. The Police Department cancelled an alert for a missing person, 22-year-old Kenneth William Taylor of Hayward, and in the cancellation, said Taylor was found dead.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Bicyclist killed in Winona vehicle collision

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) — One person is dead following an accident in Winona Thursday night. According to Minnesota State Patrol, around 8:40 p.m. a bicycle ridden by 40-year-old Matthew Tipton of Buffalo made contact with a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Thomas Holst of Lanesboro at the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street. Tipton was killed in the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Falls#Black River#Brown Hair#Police#A Native American#Nike#Rewritten
wwisradio.com

Missing Hayward Man Found Deceased

BLACK RIVER FALLS,- An alert for a missing Hayward man, Kenneth William Taylor, 22, was cancelled by the Police Department yesterday evening. It was reported that Taylor was last seen leaving a residence near Rye Bluff Road in Black River Falls on September 10, at about 5am. The Police Department reported him to possibly be in danger.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman killed in Sunday morning crash in Cadott

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Cadott Sunday morning. 74-year-old Bonnie Tripp of Cadott was killed in a crash at the intersection of County Highway X and 67th Avenue on the west side of Cadott, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.
CADOTT, WI
WausauPilot

Eau Claire sheriff dies unexpectedly

Eau Claire Sheriff Ron Cramer died unexpectedly Tuesday. The department confirmed the death in a statement late Tuesday evening. The statement said Cramer began his career with the department in 1975, rising through the ranks before winning office as a write-in candidate in 1996. He was the 47th sheriff of Eau Claire County.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse man charged with drug trafficking, gun crimes

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — A grand jury indicted a La Crosse man Wednesday on drug distribution and firearm possession charges. 26-year-old Jade Deeny is charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams or more of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, and using and maintaining a place for the distribution of cocaine. The indictment also charges him with possessing loaded firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and with being a felon in possession of a firearm. The indictment alleges that these offenses occurred in June.
LA CROSSE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

La Crosse man indicted on federal drug, gun charges

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A La Crosse man is indicted on several federal drug and gun charges Wednesday. 26-year-old Jade Deeny was charged with distributing cocaine, possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute, possessing 50 grams or more of meth with the intent to distribute, and using and maintaining a place for the distribution of cocaine.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Former Cashton educator charged in connection to hit-list, reaches diversion agreement

As News 8 Now first reported in July, investigators say Michelle Herricks wrote a list of teacher's names and the phrases “shoot em, stab em, blow em up” and made it appear like two students wrote it. A security camera caught Herricks dropping the note in a school hallway. She told police her son had problems with one of the students at the top of the list, but she denied any involvement.
CASHTON, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

La Crosse, WI
5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News8000.com provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the greater La Crosse, Wisconsin area.

 https://www.news8000.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy