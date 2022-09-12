Missing Black River Falls man found dead

freeimages.com

Police: Case of 4 found fatally shot in Wisconsin a mystery

UPDATE: Authorities say Taylor has been found dead.

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Police are searching for a man from Black River Falls who was last seen Saturday morning.

Kenneth ‘Ken’ Taylor left his home in the 100 block of Rye Bluff Road around 5 a.m. Saturday. Police said they are concerned for his safety.

He is a Native American with brown eyes and short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with white “KD” lettering on the front and back, dark-colored shorts and a red “Nike” brand backpack.

He also has “999” tattooed on his left wrist, and a rose and mountains tattooed on his right wrist near his right thumb. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is urged to contact Black River Falls police at 715-284-9155.

