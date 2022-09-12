Read full article on original website
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
Famous restaurant chain set to open another location in New Hampshire this monthKristen WaltersPortsmouth, NH
thelocalne.ws
Appleton Farm Days Sept. 17 and 18
IPSWICH and HAMILTON — With a touch of fall in the air, this is a great time to get outdoors and play on a farm. Some of the games and activities lined up include:. Attendees can also see barnyard animals and “meet the machines” such as tractors, balers and more.
thelocalne.ws
Arts grants available through town, state councils
Well, not exactly, but pretty close. If you are a culturally inclined Ipswich resident and you read this article, you might find yourself a little better off — there’s funding afoot. This month, Ipswich residents and organizations have the chance to apply for up to $75,000 in grant...
thelocalne.ws
Gloucester outdoor water ban extended for two weeks
GLOUCESTER – A temporary ban on all non-essential outdoor water use has been extended until the end of September due to continuing drought conditions. The city implemented a two-week ban on all non-essential outdoor water use beginning on Sept. 1. The ban is now being extended until Sept. 30....
thelocalne.ws
No black magic here, just hard work
Call Rebeccah Pearson, owner of the Ipswich-based Apothecary Suil Crow, just about anything … but don’t call her a witch. Yes, Pearson wore a black T-shirt and pants to her booth at her Old Ipswich Days booth, but that’s just one outfit. By her own admission, Pearson...
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Lions looking forward to busy year
The Ipswich Lions are back in meeting and contributing to the community as the fall season begins. President (and past district governor) Bob Sinclair and district chaplain Rick Denton attended the first district advisory of the year on August 31. The club representatives delivered another 400 used eyeglasses at the...
15 Businesses That Could Replace the Famous Skip’s in Merrimac, MA
5.4 acres listed for two million dollars in the quaint Merrimac, Massachusetts. Why so much? Well, it is prime real estate for a few reasons. One, it would easily be a money-making apartment/condo opportunity (not that the people of Merrimac want more apartments). The people have made that pretty clear.
thelocalne.ws
Letter: Boaters, please do not destroy Fox Creek
Up until recently, Fox Creek used to be safely navigable. I clearly remember coming through Fox Creek in my runabout and having enough room from start to finish to let oncoming boats by with plenty of room. The channel is now narrowed to the point where it is almost impossible...
nbcboston.com
Bear Spotted Wandering Around Peabody Neighborhood
Environmental authorities in Massachusetts are tracking a black bear that was spotted Wednesday in Peabody, Massachusetts. The bear was seen on a bike path and in residential neighborhoods. "Super quiet. If I had not looked up, I never would've seen him," said Erin MacGilvray, who recorded footage of the animal...
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
thelocalne.ws
House fire on Sagamore Road
IPSWICH — Firefighters were called from a number of surrounding towns to help battle a fire on Sagamore Road Wednesday. The fire was reported around 4:25 p.m. at number 16. The dispatcher radioed the fire was in the basement and two people were evacuating the house. The first firefighter...
thelocalne.ws
Molly Tuttle to play in Newburyport
NEWBURYPORT — Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway are set to perform at the Belleville Stage, Oct. 7. One of the most compelling new voices in the roots music world, Molly Tuttle is a virtuosic multi-instrumentalist and singer/songwriter,” organizers said. On her new album “Crooked Tree,” Tuttle “joyfully explores...
thelocalne.ws
Ipswich police and fire log September 5 to 11, 2022
12:51 a.m. Motor vehicle check at Pavilion Beach on Little Neck Road. 1:05 a.m. Property found/lost at Cumberland Farms on Turnpike ROad. 10:48 a.m. Burglar alarm at the Ipswich Middle/High School on High Street. Please Support Local Advertisers. 11:24 a.m. Disturbance at the Tractor Supply Company on Turnpike Road. 1:24...
carlislemosquito.org
Eco-zone: Whatever happened to those hostas, anyway?
It’s not really a mystery. Lisa and I have lived in town for close to 40 years. During the first 20, we never saw a deer – winter or summer. I can remember the first time I saw a deer, jumping through the woods, and was struck by how graceful it was. I remember the tracks in the snow, and the deer beans. We had deer!
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
‘Best of’ Winners at the Hampton Beach, New Hampshire, Seafood Festival
The Hampton Beach Seafood Festival was deemed a success, with a couple of surprises thrown in for the three-day event. Hampton Area Chamber of Commerce President John Nyhan told Seacoast Current that an estimated 70,000 people attended the festival on a beautiful late summer weekend. "We had a good crowd...
hot969boston.com
What The Fluff? Things To Know About This Weekend’s 2022 Fluff Festival
What the fluff? What a great line for the Fluff Festival. I don’t know why it makes me laugh so much. Anyway, the 2022 Fluff Festival is coming and I have everything you need to know about this sweet event. The Fluff Festival returns for a 17th year honoring the invention of Marshmallow Fluff. You know, that sticky sweet white stuff, that pairs best with a nice slab of peanut butter on white bread. I’m sure everyone has their favorite way to eat the stuff, including right off the spoon. But the most popular is the PB & Fluff sandwich.
thelocalne.ws
William “Bill” George obituary
William E. “Bill” George, 89, formerly of Ipswich, died peacefully on September 10, 2022, at the Kaplan Family House in Danvers after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Annette “Nan” (Irons) George, who predeceased him on September 3, 2010. Bill was born in...
These 4 Beloved Seacoast New Hampshire Businesses Have Relocated
If you recently returned to the Seacoast, you’ve likely had a moment where you pulled into the site of a beloved business from your youth, looked up at the sign, and said, “Where the heck am I??”. Like people, businesses move. So before you write them off as...
thelocalne.ws
Herbert Buckley obituary
Herbert (Bill) W. Buckley, age 77, passed away, at the Kaplan Hospice House in Danvers after a long, courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Lynn on Nov. 20, 1944 to Richard J. and Ruth E. (Brodstrom) Buckley. He grew up in Lynn and Rowley where he attended school...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
