ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEWS10 ABC

Albany cafe closes after more than 24 years

By Sara Rizzo
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CXNXO_0hs1JTUm00

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Hamilton Street Cafe in Albany has closed its doors after more than 24 years. The owners made the announcement in a Facebook post on September 8 .

Get the latest news, sports, weather and events delivered right to your inbox!

“It is with much regret that we are permanently closing the cafe,” read the Facebook post. “Huge cost increases and a changing labor market have made it very difficult for us to continue.”

The cafe’s last day of service was on Thursday, the same day as the Facebook post. The cafe is planning on hosting an “open house” event in the next week or two to say goodbye to its customers.

ALDI opening Rotterdam store, relocated from Schenectady

“If you’re one of those people that wonders if you could have stopped in more often, please don’t wonder,” said the Facebook post. “You have kept us going for 24+ years, and I can’t thank you enough for your tremendous support.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 2

Related
WNYT

Schenectady deli to reopen after closing in June

SCHENECTADY – La Gioia Italian Deli in Schenectady will soon open its doors again after closing in June. Laura Marino will be running the show. She is the daughter and niece of the owners who originally opened the business back in 1989. The deli will re-open at the same...
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#Restaurants#Coffee Info#Hamilton Street Cafe#Aldi#Nexstar Media Inc#Abc
NEWS10 ABC

Colonie centennial parade to commence Saturday

The Village of Colonie will continue its centennial celebration with a parade on Saturday, September 17 at 1 p.m. on Central Avenue. The route will begin on Walker Way, then to Jupiter Lane, move out to Central Avenue, down Lincoln Avenue, and finish at Cook Park.
COLONIE, NY
WNYT

Author killed in Albany hit-and-run

ALBANY – Detectives are investigating the death of a 31-year-old author in Albany. They say Tani Bee was hit by a car that didn’t stop Wednesday evening on Clinton Avenue. The victim’s mom tells NewsChannel 13 Bee was a security guard at the state Capitol, and was walking home in her uniform when she was hit.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

CBS 6 Rewind: Opening Day, The Clamor Over Crossgates

Albany, NY (WRGB) — They used to say that cash is king. But that generation never met PayPal or Afterpay. There's no denying that the power of the computer and online shopping giants like Amazon have blown a hole in brick-and-mortar businesses. But it wasn't always so. Rewind to...
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

35K+
Followers
19K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy