KTBS
Bossier City mayor seeks removal of police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The Bossier City police chief's days may be numbered. The Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has called a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Friday to consider a request from Mayor Tommy Chandler to remove Chief Chris Estess as police chief. Chandler named Estess...
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County's COVID-19 cases up to 114
COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Thursday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. No new virus-related deaths were reported in a five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,238. Total Active Cases: 114, up 10 since Wednesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,025. Total...
swark.today
Hempstead County Deputies nab two Texarkana men this morning, one on alleged truck theft, other on felony warrant
Early this morning at approximately 1:47 a.m, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
magnoliareporter.com
Two new COVID-19 deaths in Union County, cases up in three South Arkansas counties
COVID-19 active cases rose in Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties on Wednesday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were two new virus-related deaths in Union County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,214. Total Active Cases: 104, up eight since Tuesday. Total Recovered Cases: 6,011. Total Deaths: 99. COVID-19 Metrics for...
magnoliareporter.com
Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 15, 2022: No rail strike
From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
hopeprescott.com
Quinton Melton Arrested for Theft of Property, Fleeing, Wreckless Driving
On September 15, 2022 at approximately 0147, Hempstead County Deputies received a call from dispatch in reference to a Theft of Property incident located on US Highway 67 West. The Victim said she was sitting at her computer desk working, when she observed the lights in her truck come on...
Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots)
The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or sexually related crimes through the dates of 9/9-9/11. All those pictured are considered innocent until proven guilty. Caddo Parish 9/9-9/11 Violent Crime Arrests (Mugshots) The following mugshots are of those arrested in Caddo Parish for violent or...
magnoliareporter.com
Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam
The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Deputy finds drugs on stop
An Arkansas woman was arrested on drug and traffic charges after a Lincoln Parish deputy stopped her Sunday night. Deputy J. Marshall observed a vehicle without a license plate on La. Highway 33 about 7:30 p.m. Sunday night. The driver, Janna Lea Davis, 48, of Jacksonville, Ark. said she just bought the car and had not registered it or obtained insurance. Deputy Marshall also saw the inspection sticker was expired.
magnoliareporter.com
East Side's Talley received Economics Arkansas award
East Side Elementary School teacher Jessica Talley was recently surprised at an assembly given in her honor. Surrounded by first-grade students, Southern Arkansas University baseball players, East Side teachers, and district personnel, Talley was recognized as one of six Economics Arkansas' Bessie B. Moore award winners for the 2021-2022 school year.
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. According to an entry in Caddo 911, a call came at 1:40 p.m., and as many as 13 police units were on the scene near Ormond Drive for the call reporting a prowler or suspicious person.
bossierpress.com
PROMOTION OF BSO DEPUTY TO SERGEANT
Congratulations are in order for Rod White on his recent promotion to the rank of. Sergeant. Sergeant White is a 9-year veteran of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office and is an. integral part of the Public Information Office. The promotion ceremony took place in the. Sheriff’s conference room at the...
txktoday.com
Bond at $100K In Dog Pack Attack On 9 Yr Old
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man whose dogs allegedly left a 9-year-old boy with severe bite injuries earlier this month is being held in the Bowie County jail on a charge of injury to a child with a $100,000 bond. Ray Lee Cockrell, 59, was repeatedly warned by law enforcement about the...
KTBS
Mayor Perkins clashes with insurance company's attorney over city's health plan
SHREVEPORT, La. -- While city of Shreveport employees and retirees wait to see their health plan options for next year, Mayor Adrian Perkins is still defending the process that resulted in no plan yet. Perkins called local media to look at a recording from last week’s Health Care Trust Fund...
magnoliareporter.com
Real Estate: Spudnut Shopping Center among Columbia County property transactions
Columbia County real estate transactions recorded August 25 - September 8 having a value of $100,000 or greater. Information is drawn from public records held by the Columbia County Circuit Clerk and County Assessor, and the Arkansas Secretary of State. This two-week cycle of real estate transactions includes eight residential sales, two land sales, and two commercial sales.
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Two Caught On Ring Cam
Yes, it's the same truck, same street, same cam, same potential crime, two different suspects. Texarkana Arkansas Police would like to talk to both of them. It will never cease to amaze me how some people think that other people's stuff should really belong to them, but it happens all day and all night. Watch these videos below and tell me again why you shouldn't lock your vehicle.
KSLA
LSP: Man critically shot in altercation with SPD reportedly seen on surveillance loading weapons into car
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — More details have been released from Louisiana State Police following an officer-involved shooting in Shreveport on Wednesday, Sept. 14. LSP says preliminary details show a man identified as Charles Nathan Anthony, 32, of Shreveport, was seen on his parents’ home surveillance system loading weapons into a vehicle. Anthony’s parents called 911 and requested police. Officials with LSP say as Shreveport Police Department officers arrived in the 600 block of Ashley River Road in Shreveport’s Twelve Oaks subdivision, they encountered Anthony leaving the neighborhood.
myarklamiss.com
Centennial celebration for Salvation Army of El Dorado
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–On Thursday, September 15, The Salvation Army of El Dorado celebrates its centennial milestone with “Love Beyond 100 Years,” a two-day open house for the community. The open house gave community members insight into everything the army does for the community. “We are just...
magnoliareporter.com
Standard Lithium, Tetra Technologies move forward with plans for South Arkansas brine
Two companies with interests in the potential production of lithium from brine beneath Columbia, Lafayette and Union counties have announced recent moves. Tetra Technologies of The Woodlands, TX, has made management changes that may spur both lithium and bromine production west of Magnolia. Standard Lithium said it is still contemplating...
magnoliareporter.com
Lake Erling drawdown hopes to contain giant salvenia
The American Gamebird Research Education and Development Foundation, under recommendation from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, is conducting a 5-foot drawdown of Lake Erling in Lafayette County to combat the spread of giant salvinia. The plant is a highly invasive aquatic species not native to the United States. Giant...
