Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Kate Middleton Shares How The Kids Are Coping While Their Parents Mourn The Queen
It’s been a week since the announcement of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing, and much of the world has had its eyes on the United Kingdom as citizens mourn the late Monarch during her ten-day-long funeral procession and tribute. As the final burial approaches, and as the public has seen all of the royal adults publicly mourning, many are wondering: how are the royal great-grandchildren doing behind the scenes?
Prince Harry and Meghan remain in the UK and may send for Archie and Lilibet
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are remaining in the UK at least until seven days after the service for Queen Elizabeth on September 19. King Charles II has asked for a period of mourning until one week after his mother is laid to rest. PEOPLE recently revealed that Harry shared that he was thankful his grandmother got to meet his children, son Archie and daughter Lilibet who was named for Elizabeth II.
King Charles Already Being Called out for Disrespecting Royal Staff
The newly-crowned King Charles III had the first viral moment of his reign this weekend, and it was not flattering. In a video circulating on social media, the king can be seen waving for a servant to come and clear away some items from his desk. Many commenters seem to think the clip is immature and petulant.
The Truth About Prince George's Lavish Education
It's no secret that the royal family spares no expense — from lavish home renovations to the jewels present on every occasion to the outfits and the carriages, it truly does seem as though royal life is the epitome of the silver spoon. When it comes to education, however, the royal family hasn't always followed a strict path.
Meghan Critic Who Accused Her of Uvalde PR Stunt Mocked for Queen PR Stunt
GB News host Dan Wootton accused Meghan of a "tacky photo opportunity" in Uvalde but recorded multiple takes of his leaving flowers for Queen Elizabeth II.
Video Shows Meghan Markle’s Awkward Interaction With Royal Aides Over Flowers
No matter what Meghan Markle does, she can’t seem to win over some particular faction to her side. Even acts with innocent intentions are termed on the wrong side. The Duchess of Sussex recently came under fire for insisting on personally dropping the bouquet a mourner gave her during a tribute session for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a video that surfaced online, Meghan was seen refusing the first Royal aide’s request to help her out.
All The Rumors That Surrounded Queen Elizabeth’s Health Before She Died Revisited: From Her Majesty Allegedly Knowing She Won’t Survive Until The End Of 2022 To Former Monarch Exhausted Due To Prince Andrew, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
Queen Elizabeth sadly passed away on Sept. 8. Even though she was already 96 years old and preparations for her passing have long been put in place, the announcement still came as a shock to everyone. Hours before her passing, a statement was released saying that her doctors were worried about her. Not long after, a sign was placed outside the gates of Balmoral confirming that the queen had died.
Pass the Smelling Salts! Queen’s Cousin Faints at Solemn Ceremony
They are dropping like flies. After a soldier keeping vigil at Queen Elizabeth’s lying in state passed out on the job yesterday, smacking into the thousand-year-old stone floor of Westminster Hall, it now transpires that Lady Gabriella Windsor (the daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent) also fainted Wednesday. Hello! magazine reports that Lady Gabriella went down like a sack of very well bred potatoes as the queen’s body was being brought into the building in its magnificent oak coffin. Lady Gabriella is understood to have recovered but remained out of sight and did not feature in the family photo, Hello! says.
'The Crown' Will Pause Filming Due To Queen Elizabeth's Death
In the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the United Kingdom’s longest-reigning monarch, there are many questions about the future of royalty in England and how the Queen’s 70 years on the throne will be seen by history. But many other people were also concerned about...
Buckingham Palace details queen's Monday funeral
After days of extensive ceremonies following her death, Queen Elizabeth II's state funeral will happen Monday. The massive event has forced Heathrow Airport to cancel 15% of flights on Monday.
King Charles leads Vigil of the Princes beside Queen’s coffin as she lies in state at Westminster
King Charles III and his siblings are holding vigil by the coffin of their mother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she lies in state in London.The new monarch was joined by Prince Andrew, Princess Anne and Prince Edward in standing vigil over their mother’s coffin on Friday evening as it lay in Westminster Hall, while the miles-long queue of mourners outside braved waiting times of at least 22 hours to pay their respects.It is the second such “Vigil of the Princes” that the late Queen’s children have held since her death last Thursday at the age of 96, with the first...
Queen Elizabeth II Has Passed Away
Buckingham Palace has announced that Queen Elizabeth II has died at the age of 96. The Queen passed away at her summer home at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. On Wednesday, the monarch pulled out of a virtual Privy Council meeting citing the need to rest. Then on Thursday, the palace released a statement saying that doctors were concerned for her health.
Kate Middleton’s Connection to the Public Emulates Another Loved Royal, Body Language Expert Says
According to one body language expert, Kate Middleton's connection to the public is "much like" another beloved royal icon.
I’m the Queen’s favourite village butcher – she always had the same order
THE Queen's favourite village butcher has revealed she always had the same order. John Sinclair, who owns HM Sheridan butchers, is responsible for supplying meat to Balmoral Castle and its neighbouring estate Birkhall. The 57-year-old butcher recalls delivering to the castle in Aberdeen and having "such good banter" with the...
Prince Harry Releases Touching Statement Following The Death Of His 'Granny,' Queen Elizabeth
Following a weekend of transitions for the royal family, Prince Harry released a statement on the death of his beloved “granny” Queen Elizabeth II at the age of 96, celebrating her life and years of service while also recounting their special times together. In an in memoriam posted...
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
The Royal Family Attends Queen’s Service of Thanksgiving in Scotland
The royal family are reuniting (once again) to honor Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Today, the queen’s coffin was taken to Edinburgh for a special Service of Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral, which will be led by Reverend Calum MacLeod. The ceremony will celebrate the monarch’s life, her 70-year reign and her connection to Scotland.
Highgrove: Where the King is spending a day of rest and reflection
The King is spending a private day of reflection at his beloved Highgrove retreat. The 18th century countryside estate near Tetbury, Gloucestershire, serves as the private home of Charles and his wife Camilla, now the Queen Consort, and is something of a sanctuary for the King. A passionate gardener, Charles...
