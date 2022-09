PARK CITY, Utah — At 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, road closure barricades went up on a section of Highland Dr. in between Kimball Jct. and Home Depot.

A three-minute detour was set up through the Highland Estates neighborhood including Starview Dr. and Snowview Dr.

A water main break is the reason for the closure, and the road is expected to be re-opened on Monday at noon.

Get more local Park City news and subscribe to the TownLift Daily Newsletter