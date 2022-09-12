9 French bulldogs stolen by suspects wearing ski masks in robbery at Northridge home

Los Angeles police were investigating the theft of nine French bulldogs Sunday in Northridge.

The theft at a residence in the 9400 block of Corbin Avenue happened around 3 p.m., the LAPD reported.

The owner of the dogs told police he left the dogs at the location that was being watched by a friend, police said.

While he was gone, a friend of his said that two suspects wearing ski masks came to the residence and stole the puppies. One suspect was described as a Hispanic male, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing an estimated 180 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask, purple shirt and black pants.

The second suspect spoke Spanish during the theft, according to a witness. He was described as a male Hispanic, 5 feet 10 inches, and about 150 pounds. He was wearing a black ski mask.

A beloved French bulldog has been reunited with his family after a man was caught on video snatching "King" from his Wilmington home, and then selling him for $20.

The person watching the dogs was not reported to have been injured in the theft.

Anyone with information on the dogs was asked to call the LAPD's Devonshire Division at 818-832-0633 or the department's 24/7 tipline at 877-527- 3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.