Utah State

Historic 2022 triple-digital temperatures may be sign of things to come

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — As Utah looks back on an historic late summer heat wave, a University of Utah professor said it’s a harbinger of things to come. “I would expect sometime in the future, in the next several years, that we’ll be talking about another heat wave that seemed absolutely ludicrous,” said Jim Steenburgh, a professor of atmospheric sciences. “That’s a reality of our warming climate.”
Desert tortoises illegally removed from wild need caring Utahns to adopt them

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Division of Wildlife Resources is now accepting adoption applications for people looking for a four-legged companion -- with a shell. According to a statement issued by the department Friday, DWR has received nearly 20 desert tortoises that were either illegally removed from the wild or traveled outside their protected habitat by themselves.
EVO ICL vision correction available in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Monson Vision. Monson Vision is excited to announce that the EVO Visian ICL as a premium vision correction option in Utah. This is a truly groundbreaking development in vision correction technology, as the EVO lens offers a clinically-proven alternative to other vision correction procedures like LASIK.
Flaming Gorge falls as drought felt higher up Colorado River

FLAMING GORGE RESERVOIR, Wyo. (AP) — Tony Valdez wasn't worried about being left high and dry when he bought Buckboard Marina three years ago, but that's changed with the receding waters of Flaming Gorge Reservoir. This year, he has already dredged 10 feet (3 meters) so boats could still...
Maryland family of five found shot dead had Utah connections

Authorities identified five members of a family found shot to death inside their Maryland home Friday. The family also had ties to Utah. Marcus Edward Milligan, 39, his wife Tara Devina Ricker Milligan, 37, and their three children - Teresa, 14, Nora, 11 and Finn, 8, all died from gunshot wounds according to the medical examiner.
Check Your Health- 988 Suicide Lifeline Saving Lives

The new three-digit suicide hotline is literally saving lives. Doug Thomas, a Community Health Director for intermountain healthcare, has been working with mental health experts in Utah for years to make this happen. He says we're ahead of the game. “The numbers in the state of Utah have flattened and...
Life-changing adventures in Hawaii that aren't in guidebooks

KUTV — The following information was submitted by CMP Media. Hawaii has always been a favorite vacation destination but did you know that some of the best life-changing adventures are NOT found in any guidebook? While we put the pandemic behind us, it's time to reclaim all the things we love including travel and experience destinations on a much deeper, meaningful level.
World's largest DNA mapping effort underway in Utah

KUTV — The following information was submitted by Intermountain Healthcare. Intermountain Healthcare’s groundbreaking HerediGene: Children’s Study — the world’s largest DNA mapping effort ever to be undertaken in kids — has reached a milestone of 2,500 enrollments. The increase in children participating in this...
Retired police K-9 in Rhode Island dies of cancer

CRANSTON, R.I. (TND) — A retired police K-9 that served in Rhode Island for nearly seven years has died after a battle with cancer. The Cranston Police Department said K-9 Lex, who retired in April, passed away Thursday. The department shared the news on social media and included multiple...
