Walmart Teams With The Dodo on Pet-Focused Retail Initiatives
Walmart has partnered with pet-related digital content publisher The Dodo on several pet-focused initiatives, according to a post from Vox Media, The Dodo’s parent company. The retailer will offer pet insurance, branded as “Fetch by The Dodo,” as well as a Walmart Pet Lovers box, which features toys, treats, branded dog apparel and more. The deal marks The Dodo’s first foray into offering a product collection, and is its first collaboration with a large retailer.
Walmart Upgrades Virtual Try-on Experience as Retail Fitting Tech Scales
For the second time in a year Walmart has upgraded its virtual try-on technology via its new “Be Your Own Model” feature that literally puts shoppers in the picture. In announcing the latest upgrade, Walmart said its industry leading technology will bring the in-store fitting room experience to online shoppers.
Amazon Accelerate Showcases Buy With Prime, Alexa Integrations
The annual Amazon Accelerate event for independent sellers on the platform taking place in Seattle Wednesday (Sept. 14) and Thursday (Sept. 15) is turning into something of a love fest as the eCommerce titan encourages embracing the months-old “Buy With Prime” pilot while taking wraps off several new ways to help indie sellers move more merchandise.
Amazon Buys Shipping Software Veeqo, Adds Fulfillment Dashboard, Seller Analytics
Amazon has announced Thursday (Sept. 15) a number of new features at its annual Accelerate seller conference, including better ways for sellers to fulfill orders, build data and analyze their businesses. One of the features is the acquisition of multichannel shipping software Veeqo, which will simplify eCommerce. Veeqo helps sellers...
Walmart, Amazon Escalate Fight to Win Buyers and Sellers
Within hours of Amazon’s announcement of its new suite of marketing tools aimed at attracting more sellers to its site, Walmart has answered with its own upgraded outreach to help sellers connect with shoppers. Among the changes the Arkansas-based retailer unveiled include a “Search Brand Amplifier” that displays advertised...
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Big Lots Partners With DoorDash to Meet Consumer Demand for Delivery
On-demand delivery of bargain-priced merchandise will be available to consumers under a new partnership between Big Lots and DoorDash. With the new agreement, consumers can choose from 36,000 Big Lots items on the DoorDash app and website — an assortment ranging from home goods to cleaning supplies — and have them delivered from one of the home discount retailer’s 1,400 stores, according to a Thursday (Sept. 15) press release.
Amazon vs Walmart Weekly: Courting Buyers, Sellers, Viewers, Bankers
Beyond the seasonal rush to ramp up for the holidays, on top of the perennial “Best Toys” campaigns, the nation’s top two retailers found themselves engaged in a different tactical tussle this week, as Amazon and Walmart each rolled out a raft of new features aimed at keeping customers and suppliers coming back for more.
Retailers Retool to Attract Deal Seekers as ‘Value’ Takes Center Stage
The concept of value is getting a makeover left, right and center as retailers respond to consumers’ inflationary pullback in spending with a cocktail of considerations that go way beyond simple pricing. Latest up in the trend is daily deals eCommerce site Zulily, which just unveiled its new online...
Instacart Faces Fresh Competition in Expanding Smart Cart Sector
The battle for smart cart primacy is rolling ahead full steam as segment leader Instacart is challenged by new players looking to break its dominance of the massive omnichannel grocery category. Among the latest to weigh in, Japanese tech firm Retail AI announced Thursday (Sept. 15) that it was partnering...
Amazon Is Beta Testing New Marketing Tools for ‘Buy With Prime’
Targeted marketing emails, pages that direct shoppers to off-site sellers and Alexa artificial intelligence tools are three new marketing solutions Amazon is piloting to help direct-to-consumer (DTC) eCommerce merchants reach Amazon shoppers and direct them to their own site. The marketing solutions, which are part of the new Buy with...
Bold Commerce Adds Upsell Opportunities To Curbside Pickup
Ecommerce tech company Bold Commerce has announced a curbside checkout feature for brick-and-mortar or omnichannel retailers, to help out with the loss of revenue from fewer impulse purchases, a press release said. Called Curb Up, it will offer upsell and cross-sell opportunities after an order is placed and during pickup....
Zenni Optical’s Secret to Moving More Prescription Eyeglass Orders Online
If you just scanned headlines or social media posts, it’d be easy to think that the digital transformation was halfway done shifting our entire lives online. But truth be told, many verticals and industries have barely scratched the surface, leaving plenty more to be done to modernize legacy processes and complete the digital shift.
Fulfillment Provider PFS Deploys Pop-Up Center for L’Oréal’s SkinCeuticals Brand
ECommerce order fulfillment provider PFS has set up a pop-up fulfillment center for SkinCeuticals, one of its L’Oréal brands, according to a Wednesday (Sept. 14) press release. PFS has provided SkinCeuticals with order management and payment processing services for its direct-to-consumer eCommerce channel, per the release, making use...
CPI Shows Restaurants Underpricing to Slow Shift to Grocery
As food prices continue to skyrocket, restaurants are letting their margins take the hit, keeping price increases comparatively low to prevent trade-down and keep visits up. Findings from August’s Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U), reported by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) Tuesday (Sept. 13), revealed that food prices increased 11.4% year over year, with food at home (i.e., grocery) prices rising higher than the overall food inflation rate at 13.5% and food away from home (i.e., restaurant) prices rising well below the rate at just 8%.
Report: Kanye West Ends Yeezy Partnership With Gap
Kanye West has reportedly ended his partnership with Gap, with his lawyers saying the clothing retailer hasn’t fulfilled some of its obligations under their contract. The rap and fashion star’s lawyers said Gap did not meet its obligations to sell 40% of the brand’s merchandise in brick-and-mortar stores during a specified time period and has not yet opened retail stores dedicated to the Yeezy Gap brand, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Sept. 15), citing a letter sent by the lawyers to the retailer.
The Digital Transformation of Levi Strauss in Latin America
The digital shift is undeniable in many parts of Latin America that are among the most connected economies on the planet, but the cultures of this continent are famed for a vibrant human spirit, and brands operating there must find the ideal balance of humans and digital. A high-profile example...
Inditex Says Optimized Shopping Experience Boosted Sales 25%
Zara-parent and fast fashion giant Inditex reported that its sales in the first half of 2022 were up about 25% year over year and attributed this growth to the new ways in which it’s connecting with consumers. “The results are explained by four factors, key to our performance,” Inditex...
NFT Weekly: Starbucks’ Token Rewards; Beyoncé, Bruno Mars Hitmakers Go Ape
Starbucks has been an early adopter of crypto — or at least an early experimenter — since 2019 when it first started testing various pay-with-bitcoin tools, notably through its loyalty program. Now it’s adding non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to its Starbucks Rewards loyalty program via the Starbucks Odyssey program,...
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
