Kanye West has reportedly ended his partnership with Gap, with his lawyers saying the clothing retailer hasn’t fulfilled some of its obligations under their contract. The rap and fashion star’s lawyers said Gap did not meet its obligations to sell 40% of the brand’s merchandise in brick-and-mortar stores during a specified time period and has not yet opened retail stores dedicated to the Yeezy Gap brand, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Thursday (Sept. 15), citing a letter sent by the lawyers to the retailer.

