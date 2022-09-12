ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Billboards placed in Texas, 6 other states advertise California as a safe harbor for abortion

TEXAS — The state of California has placed billboards in seven of the most restrictive states when it comes to access to abortion care. That includes the Lone Star State. Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that these billboards provide information for women who are seeking abortions in these “anti-freedom states.” He reiterated that the state of California will defend women’s rights to make decisions about their own health.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Rhode Island Gov. McKee narrowly wins Democratic primary

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee eked out a victory in his Democratic primary on Tuesday, beating back strong challenges from a pair of opponents as he seeks his first full term in office. McKee, the former lieutenant governor who became the state’s chief executive a...
POLITICS
State Fair of Texas, Dickies reveal new fit for Big Tex

DALLAS — Iconic 55-foot-tall cowboy Big Tex is donning a new fit just in time for the State Fair of Texas 2022. Just as it has been doing for the last twenty years, Fort Worth-based brand Dickies will be providing the cowboy with his new clothes. Its latest design features blue fabric with a red point collar. The word “Dickies” is embroidered on both sides, with fringe hanging at the bottom of the sleeves. Stars line the front of the shirt and are separated by a V-shaped white trim and a red column of diamond-shaped buttons. His shotgun cuffs will also showcase more stars and there is a mini horseshoe on the back of his shirt. Of course, Big Tex will receive a new pair of jeans to go with his new fashionable shirt.
TEXAS STATE
Austin resident $5 million richer after lottery win

AUSTIN, Texas — The winning ticket for the Texas Lottery scratch-off game, Casino Millions, landed in the hands of an Austin resident. The anonymous winner got to collect $5 million in lottery earnings. The prized ticket was located at the Star Shop on 5801 N. Interstate 35. Casino Millions...
AUSTIN, TX
New York advances decarbonized buildings law

New York regulators on Thursday began the first steps toward enacting a measure meant to expand the construction of buildings that have a much lower carbon footprint. The efforts by the state Public Service Commission are part of an enacting a broader series of provisions to reduce the state's use of fossil fuels in the coming decades and transition to cleaner and more renewable forms of energy.
POLITICS
New fishing regulations help clear up confusion on the water

NEW BERN, N.C. — Fishing is a huge part of the culture in North Carolina, but fishing regulations are always changing both inland and on the coast. Law enforcement with the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission says that protecting fish is a priority, and the agency has adopted the N.C. Division of Fisheries' rules in an effort to bring consistency for anglers.
HOBBIES
Out-of-state investors buying homes in Raleigh, Durham, Charlotte

DURHAM, N.C. — Out-of-state investors are eyeing North Carolina housing. “We put a house in this Colonial Village area up on the market, and it was a smaller, 800-square-foot home," said real estate agent Emily Jo Roberts, who works for Inhabit Real Estate. "And I would say about 30% to 40% of the buyers we had interested in the property were investors, and I think many of them were not local to Durham.”
DURHAM, NC
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration

Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Willie Rosas serves as inspiration as first Hispanic mayor in NYS

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas broke barriers as the first Hispanic person to be elected mayor of any city in New York. Rosas is a familiar face in the city of Dunkirk. He was born and raised here, but doesn’t forget his Puerto Rican roots. “So this is the little...
DUNKIRK, NY
New York's population loss debated in race for governor

For generations, New York has struggled to retain its people. The issue has been an acute one for upstate communities — both urban and rural — that have fretted the loss of its younger residents. Now, after the pandemic has led to even more out-of-state departures, the issue...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
5 things to know: Voting in North Carolina’s midterm elections

When voters in North Carolina go to the polls this fall, they will cast ballots for all 170 members of the General Assembly. They will also elect the state’s 14 members of Congress and a new senator to replace retiring Sen. Richard Burr. A host of local races and referendums will also be on ballots around the state.
ELECTIONS
Legislation on the table to increase New York state sales tax exemption

With school back in session and fall right around the corner, Kaity Felton of Jamestown is once again taking her two daughters, Joise and June, back to the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood to do a little more shopping. The Feltons also have a toddler son, so with the state of...
INCOME TAX
Hochul: Maximum food benefit for SNAP program will be available for September

As the rising costs of groceries and fuel continues to take a bite out of New Yorkers' wallets, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday announced the maximum allowable level of food benefits under the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will be available this month. All households receiving benefits under SNAP will...
FOOD & DRINKS
State education officials plan graduation review

State education officials in New York are forming a 64-member commission to review graduation requirements and make recommendations for how to better serve students from diverse backgrounds. The commission, to be co-chaired by Board of Regents Vice Chancellor Josephine Finn and Regent Judith Chin, is expected to release a report...
EDUCATION
Lawmakers frustrated by delays in funding health worker bonuses, raises

Plans to improve the workforce, quality-of-life services and housing for developmentally disabled people in New York are one step closer to being finalized for the next five years. The state Office for People With Developmental Disabilities (OPWDD) must submit its final 2023-2027 comprehensive plan to the Legislature and Gov. Kathy...
HEALTH
Niagara County lawmakers look to overturn state gun laws

Niagara County lawmakers are in the process of overturning Gov. Kathy Hochul’s new gun laws. The county legislature unanimously passed a bipartisan resolution opposing the new gun control measures. It gives them the ability to take appropriate legal action to overturn the law, which includes working alongside other counties.
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY

