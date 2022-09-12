DALLAS — Iconic 55-foot-tall cowboy Big Tex is donning a new fit just in time for the State Fair of Texas 2022. Just as it has been doing for the last twenty years, Fort Worth-based brand Dickies will be providing the cowboy with his new clothes. Its latest design features blue fabric with a red point collar. The word “Dickies” is embroidered on both sides, with fringe hanging at the bottom of the sleeves. Stars line the front of the shirt and are separated by a V-shaped white trim and a red column of diamond-shaped buttons. His shotgun cuffs will also showcase more stars and there is a mini horseshoe on the back of his shirt. Of course, Big Tex will receive a new pair of jeans to go with his new fashionable shirt.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO