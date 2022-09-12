Read full article on original website
Annual POW/MIA RideThe Maine WriterOxford County, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy RunThe Maine WriterMaine State
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Vertical greenhouse to grow 2M pounds of produce in Maine
WESTBROOK, Maine — Nona Yehia is an architect by trade. Like all creatives dream, she’s found her life’s calling. On the heels of the 2008 recession, and with local food and real estate scarce in mountainous Jackson, Wyoming, Yehia gathered a team and put her skills to use.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
Group behind Portland ballot cruise ship question withdraws support
PORTLAND, Maine — For people who work near the Portland waterfront, cruise ships are a big part of the business. But now, a referendum question would limit the number of people who can get off a cruise ship here in Portland. The group that got this question on the...
New England has 5 of the best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage, according to TripsToDiscover.com
It doesn’t get much more charming than exploring a small town during the fall season and New England has five of the best in the nation, according to TripsToDiscover.com. The website published a list of 15 best small towns in the U.S. for fall foliage and included Camden, Maine; Kent, Conn.; Stockbridge, Mass.; Stowe, Vt.; and Sugar Hill, N.H.
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
Maine animal shelters in high demand as many deal with overcrowding
MAINE, USA — Animal shelters across Maine are facing high demand as many are at capacity. The Bangor and Houlton Humane Societies, both full, have waitlists for people requesting to surrender their animals. "It started with the pandemic, with the beginning of COVID, and has just never sort of...
wabi.tv
347 newly recorded COVID cases, 3 more deaths
Maine (WABI) - There are 347 newly recorded coronavirus cases and three additional deaths. One resident that died was from Penobscot County, another from Waldo County and a third from York County. This information coming from the Maine CDC. COVID -19 hospitalizations in Maine are down slightly . 161 people...
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
newscentermaine.com
Jean 'Duke' Dulac, beloved Maine barber, has died at 88
For decades, his informal political polls gained national attention for their accuracy. He opened Duke's Rotary Barber Shop in Augusta in the 1960s.
Everything You Need To Know About The U V of Maine Haunted House
As the days get shorter and the weather gets cooler, we turn our attention toward the upcoming holidays... Especially Halloween!. Over the last few years, Central Maine has been blessed by a variety of Halloween events and attractions. Trunk-or-treats, Halloween parties, haunted trails, and haunted houses. Without a doubt, one...
Old School Bus Transformed By Maine Graffiti Artist Into the 207 Fashion Bus Mobile Thrift Store
Mike Rich is a graffiti artist, but he's not tagging buildings or railroad cars. He's a professional graffiti artist in Maine who is hired to create amazing works of art on buildings, walls and even ugly metal utility boxes. Mike latest project however is a unique one. He has turned...
Mills, LePage, squabble over future of Maine saw mill
(The Center Square) – Maine's Democratic Gov. Janet Mills and her Republican challenger are trading barbs over the future of a Kennebec River dam that powers a local saw mill amid fears it could be shut down, costing hundreds of jobs. Former Gov. Paul LePage, who is challenging Mills...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
