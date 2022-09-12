Read full article on original website
Sidney Daily News
‘Game Day’ theme of Fort Loramie homecoming
FORT LORAMIE — Homecoming celebrations at Fort Loramie High School will take place throughout the week of Sept. 19. The theme this year is “Game Day.”. The crowning ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 23, at 6:30 p.m., before the football game against Edon High School. The dance will be on Saturday, Sept. 24, at the junior high gymnasium from 8 to 11 p.m.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
A Toast to the City kicks off this weekend event starting Thursday evening. It features a full line of amazing wines, wonderful hors d’oeuvres from local bars and restaurants along with stage entertainment. Friday will include the Battle of the Businesses; Bourbon Tasting Event, a new event this year; and evening music by “Billy Likes Soda.” Saturday starts out with a golf outing, bingo and car cruise-in, golf cart poker run and Krendl Magic. Saturday night’s entertainment will include Derek Alan Band and AC/DC Tribute Band. The Canal Days 5K starts Sunday morning followed by the Grand Parade at 2 p.m. and then entertainment by Flat Bottom Boys, a BMX bike show and the grand prize drawing. For a complete schedule, visit delphoscanaldays.com.
Sidney Daily News
Class reunion planned
SIDNEY — The Sidney High School Class of 1967 will hold its 55th class reunion the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct. 1. On Friday, Sept. 30, interested class members can attend the high school football game. After the game, class members will gather at River’s Edge to reminisce. On...
Sidney Daily News
Tawawa Park will be a blast this weekend
SIDNEY — Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend, scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, will include several period artillery pieces. The weekend’s schedule includes an artillery duel between Union and Confederate reenactors. That event will occur at 7 p.m. Saturday evening. The other...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
——— The board of managers of the fair have made great efforts this year to make the county fair a success. They are introducing some new features that certainly commend themselves to public attention. One of these is a gentleman’s drive race confined to the county. There will be several fine horses shown in these races.
miamivalleytoday.com
Calling around Covington
We are back with another ‘Calling around Covington’ column, once again in ink on paper here in the pages of the Miami Valley Today. This Friday, Sept. 16, the ladies of the Covington Christian Church are hosting another monthly salad luncheon drive-thru. This is the second-to-last opportunity in 2022, and will take place from 11 a.m to 12:30 p.m., or until everything is gone. Enjoy their signature hot chicken salad with water chestnuts, along with a container of other various salads, and a third container brimming with delicious desserts.
tippnews.com
Fall Festivities in Miami County
Looking for a fun fall activity? Miami County is the place to be! Check out just a few of our fun fall festivities. Come enjoy the seventh annual Apple Gathering Day at The Pink House Orchard in West Milton from 10:00am-4:00pm. Check out a variety of vendors, food, music, and of course apples!
Sidney Daily News
Photo: Sidney boys golf falls to Tippecanoe on Tuesday
Sidney’s Cayden Schmiesing chips during a Miami Valley League match against Tippecanoe on Tuesday at Sidney Moose Golf Course. The Yellow Jackets fell 156-187. Schmiesing shot a 49. Tycen Money led Sidney with a 45, Carter Wooddell shot 46 and Garrett Guinther shot 47. Sidney is 5-3 overall and 3-2 in MVL play. The squad was tied with Stebbins for first place in the Valley Division heading into a Wednesday match.
Sidney Daily News
Boys golf: Russia wins SCAL tournament, title
SIDNEY — Russia’s boys golf squad secured a Shelby County Athletic League title by finishing first in the league’s tournament on Thursday at Shelby Oaks Golf Club. The Raiders finished first with a 330 team score, eight strokes ahead of second-place Fort Loramie. Russia senior Ross Fiessinger...
Sidney Daily News
Dayton CBC encourages pre-pandemic donors at high school blood drives
DAYTON – Community Blood Center is welcoming a new year of high school blood drives and encouraging a return to pre-pandemic numbers of young donors with the “Get Loud! Rock & Roll Up Your Sleeve & Donate Blood” campaign. CBC is introducing three “Get Loud! Rock &...
Sidney Daily News
EverHeart Hospice “Pays it Forward” at golf uuting
GREENVILLE — What started as a fun new game at the EverHeart Hospice annual golf outing has blossomed into a way to give back to other area non-profit organizations each year. During their 27th Annual Memorial Golf Outing, EverHeart raised $650 at their “Pay it Forward” hole. Golf teams...
Sidney Daily News
Queen of Hearts winner
SIDNEY — With no winning card being drawn for a year, the Wednesday night Queen of Hearts jackpot grew to over $165,000 at Sharp’s Bar’N’Grill west of Sidney on state Route 47. Each week, hopeful players purchase tickets and choose which card number they think the...
Sidney Daily News
Photos: Anna girls soccer falls 2-0 to Elida
Anna’s Iris Canan dribbles ahead of Elida’s Payton Kuhn during a nonconference soccer match on Saturday in Anna. The Rockets lost 2-0 and dropped to 3-3 overall. They’re scheduled to host Spencerville in a Western Ohio Soccer League match on Thursday. In the below photo, Anna’s Morgan Paulus dribbles in front of Elida’s Emily Long.
Sidney Daily News
Decades of restaurant experience
SIDNEY — The Bridge Restaurant in downtown Sidney has been under new ownership since Aug. 19 — around the time of the restaurant’s 11th anniversary — and changes are afoot that will make the business more enticing for customers. New owner and Sidney native Doug Smith...
daytonlocal.com
Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022
Festivals, shows, concerts, Fall activities and more. Here are some events you should check out in Dayton this weekend September 16-18, 2022. Things to do in Dayton this weekend | September 16-18, 2022. Local Festivals. Grab Your Crew & Sample The Brew for the 4th Annual Beer Fest! Featuring live...
miamivalleytoday.com
WACO Field hosts 29th annual fly-in
TROY — Numerous vintage cars and planes will be on display at WACO Airfield this weekend, as part of the 29th annual WACO Vintage Aircraft Fly-In. WACO Air Museum will hold its annual Fly-In from 10 a.m. to around 5 p.m. on Sept. 16-18. The event will be located at the airfield at 1865 S. County Road 25A in Troy.
Sidney Daily News
Family Festival set for Saturday
BOTKINS — The annual St. Lawrence Family Festival will begin Saturday, Sept. 17. following the 4 p.m. Mass. The event will be held at St. Lawrence Hall, 16053 Botkins Road, Botkins. A drawing will be held at 7 p.m. where more than $6,500 in prizes will be awarded. The...
dayton.com
10 events you should check out in Dayton this weekend
Autumn is just around the corner, which means the return of late summer staples like the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival and Concours d’Elegance. The change in seasons also brings the launch of new lineups from the Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra, Dayton Music Club and Human Race Theatre Company. Here’s a...
Sidney Daily News
Stand to close
NORTH STAR — The produce stand located on the corner of state Route 705 and U.S. 127 in North Star — St. Maria’s Community Farm — will be closing for the season on Sept. 17. All proceeds and leftover produce each Saturday were given to St....
