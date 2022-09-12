ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know for Broncos vs Seahawks MNF

By Dara Bitler
 4 days ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The Denver Broncos kickoff the 2022 National Football League season on Monday night against the Seattle Seahawks.

There is a lot of hype surrounding this season after the Broncos made a blockbuster trade with the Seahawks in March to bring Russell Wilson to Denver .

Broncos 2022 season: Everything you need to know

Here are five things to know for Monday Night Football:

  1. Kickoff will take place at 6:15 p.m.
  2. The game will be played on ABC and the Manningcast will take place on ESPN2
  3. The game will be played in Seattle
  4. As of Monday morning, the Broncos are favored to win by 7 points, according to Las Vegas odds
  5. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock declared Monday “ Orange Monday
Fast facts about Russell Wilson before his Broncos debut

