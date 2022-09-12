Read full article on original website
azbigmedia.com
Townsquare Interactive will bring hundreds of jobs to Phoenix
Townsquare Interactive is moving west. The digital marketing company is expanding to its second location, opening a 5,393 square-foot office space at One Renaissance Square in downtown Phoenix this month. Townsquare Interactive plans to move into an 11,875 square-foot permanent space at Two Renaissance Square in late February 2023, which will bring hundreds of jobs to the area.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona bioscience sector is making a difference
If you could do one thing to make life better for others, what would it be? Would you work to create a cancer free world? Would you find answers for diseases that steal away our precious memories? Would you develop new tools that make it easier for doctors to help patients? Would you find new ways to make healthcare more accessible and more affordable? Would you develop new ways to prevent diseases altogether? These are just a few of the health challenges that members of the Arizona bioscience community work on.
azbigmedia.com
Logistics Property Co. buys 38 acres in Mesa for $20.1 million
The Phoenix/Mesa Gateway Airport is the heart of the growing southeast valley. Another 38 acres of land in Mesa was purchased by developer Logistics Property Co. for $20.1 million. SVN’s Director of Retail and Sales Investments Rommie Mojahed and Advisor Lindsey Dulle represented the seller in the sale transaction.
azbigmedia.com
Here’s how Arizona is adapting to fill the skyrocketing demand for housing
The Grand Canyon State continues to be a destination for new residents, with the U.S. Census Bureau estimating that more than 8,300 people became Arizonans each month from April 2020 to July 2021 — nearly 300 a day. As the demand for housing increased, housing costs also grew, with a study from the Arizona Multihousing Association (AMA) and ALN Apartment Data showing that rent prices rose 17.7% over the last year in the Phoenix region to $1,672 per month.
azbigmedia.com
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale for 2023 Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2023 edition of “The People’s Open,” scheduled to be played Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Daily general admission ticket prices will remain the same as 2022. Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday...
azbigmedia.com
Why experts say Arizona housing crisis is a ‘growing cancer’
The housing crisis in Arizona can be defined in many ways. Let’s start with a few numbers:. According to the real estate website Redfin, the median sale price for a Phoenix home rose from $325,000 in January 2021 to $404,300 by October 2021, a 24.4% increase. The average rental...
azbigmedia.com
4 Metro Phoenix cities among 20 best places for Hispanics in the U.S.
Hispanics and Latinos have played a major role in the country’s population growth over the last decade. In fact, Hispanics and Latinos made up almost one-fifth of the country’s population in 2020 at roughly 62 million, according to the Census Bureau. That’s an increase of nearly 12 million people since 2010, or an increase of 23%. And a study shows that show Gilbert, Chandler, Scottsdale and Peoria all ranked among the 20 best cities for Hispanics and Latinos economically.
azbigmedia.com
Boulders Resort will unveil $4M golf course renovation
The Boulders Resort & Spa Scottsdale, consistently named one of the “Best Golf Resorts in the Southwest” by Golf Digest Magazine and heralded as one of the finest golf courses worldwide, will debut new renovations October 2022. The extensive bunker renovation project and golf course refinement project was...
azbigmedia.com
ASU named No. 1 in innovation for 8th straight year
For the eighth year in a row, Arizona State University is No. 1 in innovation in the newly released annual Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News & World Report. Over the past 20 years, ASU has grown from a regional desert university to a world-renowned public research institution of tremendous societal impact, an accomplishment reflected by its unchallenged designation as the most innovative university — ahead of MIT and Stanford — every year since the inception of the category.
