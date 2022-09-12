Read full article on original website
Slow Burn: How Elton John's "Candle in the Wind '97"—the Best-Selling Single in Music History—Became a Royal Relic
Famously performed at and written for Princess Diana’s funeral, Sir Elton John’s “Candle in the Wind ‘97” remains the biggest-selling chart hit of all time (since the charts began in the 1950s). The song sold a colossal 33 million copies, is still the only single ever to receive a Diamond certification in the United States, and spent a remarkable three years in Canada’s Top 20.
thebrag.com
Elton John to livestream final ever U.S. concert
Currently on his farewell world tour, Elton John has announced that his final ever show on U.S. soil will be livestreamed across the globe. Elton’s performance at Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium on November 20th will be available to watch via Disney+ (subscribe here). The livestream is part of...
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
Ozzy Osbourne Returning Home to the U.K. From the U.S.: ‘I Don’t Want to Die in America’
After more than two decades in Los Angeles, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are returning home to the U.K., with gun crimes in the U.S. being a primary reason. “Everything’s fucking ridiculous there. I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy,” Osbourne told The Observer in an interview. “And I don’t want to die in America. I don’t want to be buried in fucking Forest Lawn,” Osbourne added. “I’m English. I want to be back. But saying...
ETOnline.com
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Say the Honeymoon Is Over in New Promo for 'The Voice' Season 22 (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are about to face off on The Voice for the first time as a married couple -- and it seems like the honeymoon is over!. In ET's exclusive promo for the upcoming 22nd season of NBC's singing competition, the two aren't holding back as Gwen returns to the show as a coach for the first time since her season 19 victory -- as well as the first time since she tied the knot with Blake in July 2021. But her hubby, The Voice's most-decorated winner, isn't going to let his wife have any freebies!
After Dropping Post About Elton John, Britney Spears Abruptly Deleted Her Instagram Account
We are on the cusp of a historic moment, as Britney Spears is about to release her first new music since 2016 — her first anything since her conservatorship ended —and she’s doing it with the legend Sir Elton John. It will be a huge step personally for the former pop star as well, as she continues to enjoy her freedom after 13 years under her family’s control. But after the “Baby One More Time” singer took to Instagram in teasing the duet of “Hold Me Closer” — which is set to be released Friday, August 26 — Spears has now deleted her account altogether.
Resurfaced Elvis Presley Photos Spark Fan Frenzy on Social Media
Photos of the King of Rock and Roll Elvis Presley have resurfaced on the internet. Fans have been going crazy over the collection of pictures. A Reddit user shared the photos to the subreddit r/pics, titling the post: “My mom’s photos from an Elvis Presley concert in 1977 [OC].” The post currently has 32.3K upvotes. View the photos here.
George Harrison Broke in Through Phil Spector’s Hotel Room Window to Get Him to Come Into the Recording Studio, but That’s Not All He Dealt With
George Harrison didn't have the best time working with Phil Spector. He once had to climb in through Spector's hotel room window to get him to come to the studio.
Miranda Lambert Announced as Headliner for 2023 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam
Miranda Lambert will be co-headlining the 11th Annual Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam. The ACM Entertainer of the Year joins previously announced act Morgan Wallen as two-of-the-four main performers. Lambert headlined the third Pepsi Gulf Coast Jams in 2015 alongside Keith Urban. “We’ve been working like crazy to get her back...
AOL Corp
Kelly Clarkson Prepping Emotional Post-Divorce Album: ‘Almost Like the Arc of a Relationship’
Kelly Clarkson is following the recent footsteps of Kacey Musgraves, Adele, the Chicks and Miranda Lambert as she preps a post-divorce album. “When my ex and I first separated, there were many emotions. It was hard,” Clarkson told Variety in a new cover story about the songs she’s written in the midst of her separation and subsequent divorce filing against ex-husband Brandon Blackstock in 2020.
Dolly Parton, Kelly Clarkson Re-Tool ‘9 to 5′ for a New Doc About the Challenges Women Face at Work
Dolly Parton's classic "9 to 5" is getting revamped as a duet with Kelly Clarkson. The song gets a significant production update from in-demand Nashville producer and songwriter Shane McAnally, as well as Sasha Alex Sloan and King Henry. "I was blown away when I heard what Shane had done...
"I Tapped Out At The First Sign Of A Red Flag": Julia Fox Explained The Reason Her Relationship With Kanye West Ended
"It just seems like he had a lot to work on, and I just don’t have time for it, or energy."
Chapel Hart Show Their ‘American Pride’ During Emotional ‘AGT’ Performance [Watch]
Chapel Hart returned to the stage on America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), performing a patriotic song titled "American Pride" that showed a completely different side to their music. The rising country trio treated the judges and fans in attendance to a mid-tempo ballad that pays homage to...
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Drop New Version of Classic Hit ‘9 to 5’
Dolly Parton and this week’s Variety cover star Kelly Clarkson have collaborated on a new version of Dolly’s hit “9 to 5,” ahead of the “Still Working 9 to 5” documentary that premieres on Sept. 16. The pair teamed up with the film’s executive producer Shane McAnally, Sasha Sloan & King Henry to, as the announcement states, “reimagine the classic song into a melancholic yet inspirational anthem over 40 years after the original’s release as the fight for workplace equality persists.”
Who will win 'AGT'? Watch Drake Milligan's country smash, Sara James' haunting Kate Bush cover
On "America's Got Talent," it all comes down to these performances. Here are the highlights.
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson Release Reimagined ‘9 to 5’ Duet
Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson collaborated on a version of “9 to 5” earlier this year. It was for the documentary Still Working 9 to 5 that debuted at South by Southwest. Now, you can hear it anywhere. Check out the duet below. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CzyXo509JW8. Video can’t be loaded...
Gwen Stefani Receives Two Standing Ovations Following Grand Ole Opry Debut
Gwen Stefani recently made her Grand Ole Opry debut on Sept. 10 and received two standing ovations following her performance with husband Blake Shelton. Shelton returned to the Opry for two back-to-back shows, bringing out his wife for a special performance of their recorded duets, the 2019 single “Nobody But You,” off Shelton’s album Fully Loaded: God’s Country and “Happy Anywhere,” released on his most recent 12th album, Body Language, in 2021.
Eric Clapton Uneasy About Rejecting Jesus on Ozzy Osbourne Collab
Ozzy Osbourne is gearing up to release his thirteenth studio album, Patient Number 9, on September 9. Ahead of the album release, Osbourne dropped the title track (which features Jeff Beck) and the song “Degradation Rules (feat. Tony Iommi).” Also ahead of his upcoming release, Osbourne has shared a behind-the-scenes conversation that he had with another collaborator, Eric Clapton, about one of the record’s tracks.
AGT Breakout Drake Milligan Admits He Was 'Worried' About Finale Song as He's Named the 'One to Beat'
The country singer even had one judge saying she wants to "buy a ticket" to his future concerts after closing out the season 17 finale with an electric performance of his original song "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" Season 17 of America's Got Talent is coming to a close and after Tuesday's finale performances, it appears the competition may have a frontrunner. Country music singer Drake Milligan got all four of the show's judges on their feet with his performance of original song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," the same track he...
What to Expect From the Upcoming Beatles ‘Revolver’ Box Set
When the Beatles' Revolver was released in 1966, the album was heralded for breaking new ground. Using only a four-track tape machine, the band, with the help of producer George Martin and others, deviated from the usual recording techniques of the day, creating a record that changed the way artists worked in the studio.Revolver is now breaking ground again.
