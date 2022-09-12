Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
WQRK & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists announce their performance songs
BEDFORD – The WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists have released the songs they have chosen to perform next Monday night on the Main Street Stage in Mitchell, following the 2022 Persimmon Festival Queen Pageant. Come enjoy your very own local artists showcasing their...
wbiw.com
Salem tempers BNL’s senior celebration with 3-2 victory
BEDFORD – With the snap of his fingers, Bedford North Lawrence senior Carter Kimmel showed just how fleeting four years can be. If only he had magic power in that Thanos flick, to either stop time or change the outcome of his team’s farewell celebration. Kimmel and classmate...
Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana
There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
wbiw.com
Fall Market Fundraiser for Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warning Shelter is Saturday at Riverside Antiques
BEDFORD – Fall Market Fundraiser for Becky’s Place and the Men’s Warming Shelter will be held on Saturday, Sept 17 at Riverside Antiques at 9734 State Road 37 in Bedford. This will be the last fundraising event this year at the antique store. All outside vendor fees...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbiw.com
The Third Annual Medora KilnFest is this Saturday and is FREE to attend
MEDORA – The Third Annual Medora KilnFest is scheduled for Saturday, September 17th at the Medora Brick Plant and Historical Site at 8202 East County Road 425 South in Medora. Due to the state replacing a culvert on State Road 235 into Medora those attending should use this alternate...
wbiw.com
No.17 Stars conclude regular season with wins over Valley, Brownstown on Senior Night
BEDFORD – Chloe McFaddin carded an even-par 37 as No.17 Bedford North Lawrence completed the regular season with victories over Springs Valley and Brownstown during girls high school golf action on Thursday at Otis Park. McFaddin posted two birdies (on the sixth and ninth holes) to offset two bogeys...
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Little Red Barn Fall Market in Martinsville
More than 70 vendors, a pumpkin patch, you pick flowers, live music, and more! Sherman has a preview of a fall market event happening this weekend in Martinsville. For more information about the market, click here.
Indiana Daily Student
Parlor Doughnuts offers unique doughnut flavors and coffee in downtown Bloomington
Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Visit the Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday
BLOOMINGTON – Farmers’ markets are one of the oldest forms of direct marketing by small farmers. Growers all over southern Indiana gather weekly at the Bloomington Farmers’ Market to sell their produce directly to the public. It is a weekly ritual for many shoppers. Shopping at a...
wamwamfm.com
Take 5 For Our Community, Dylan Query Shoots Movie in Pike Co.
Dylan Query, Local Movie Director from Pike County, talks about his New Movie “Cold Cross” out now in limited release.
wbiw.com
75th Annual Persimmon Festival to feature commemorative pin designed by MJHS 8th Grader
MITCHELL – In part with Project-Based Learning opportunities included at Mitchell Junior High School (MJHS), one student has etched her name in the history of the City of Mitchell, following the selection and creation of her design into a commemorative pin for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival. Bryleigh Littrell,...
wbiw.com
Surging Stars ready for Episode 3 in galactic clash with Seymour for HHC control
BEDFORD – Like a star in a galaxy far, far away, the light twinkles. It’s been a long time ago since Bedford North Lawrence could pinpoint the source, and there are plenty of wars ahead, but at least it’s been brought into focus with the help of a long-lens telescope.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbiw.com
Parade Spotters needed for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival Parade
MITCHELL – It takes a lot of work to put on a parade, and that includes volunteers to assist as parade route spotters. Spotters will be located where you normally watch the parade with your family and friends. Contact the Parade Chairperson Vicky Schlegel at 812-797-7984 in case of...
The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana
Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
visitmorgancountyin.com
2022 Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival
Are you ready? This year's Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival is set to return to Downtown Martinsville on October 6-9. This fun fall festival has been an iconic Morgan County fall tradition for more than 60 years! You'll find just about everything you can ask for in a fall festival, and maybe even a few surprises! Don't worry - we've got all the details. Check the event schedule below for specific events.
Inside Indiana Business
Knox County farmland up for auction
A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
wbiw.com
BNL stops Shoals to end skid
SHOALS – Bedford North Lawrence ended a five-game skid with a victory over Shoals during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Stars broke through for a 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-8 win. Hayley Davis and Camryn Anderson played big roles for BNL (2-14) while the Jug Rox slipped to 4-12.
WLKY.com
Settlement date set for $30 million lawsuit regarding woman who died in southern Indiana jail
A settlement date has been set for the lawsuit regarding a woman who died in a southern Indiana jail last year. Ta'neasha Chappell died while in custody at the Jackson County Jail in July 2021. In October, Chappell's family filed a $30 million lawsuit on her behalf, which named several...
Inside Indy | Hunter's Honey Farm
Inside Indy is partnering with Indiana Foodways Alliance to explore its Hoosier culinary trails. Hunter's Honey Farm is one of the stops along the Farm-to-Table trail.
wbiw.com
Bedford man vandalizes local laundromat
BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
Comments / 0