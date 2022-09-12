ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, IN

wbiw.com

WQRK & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists announce their performance songs

BEDFORD – The WQRK Southern Indiana’s Classic Hits & Litefm Persimmon Idol Finalists have released the songs they have chosen to perform next Monday night on the Main Street Stage in Mitchell, following the 2022 Persimmon Festival Queen Pageant. Come enjoy your very own local artists showcasing their...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Salem tempers BNL’s senior celebration with 3-2 victory

BEDFORD – With the snap of his fingers, Bedford North Lawrence senior Carter Kimmel showed just how fleeting four years can be. If only he had magic power in that Thanos flick, to either stop time or change the outcome of his team’s farewell celebration. Kimmel and classmate...
SALEM, IN
Travel Maven

Visit The Largest Fall Festival in Indiana

There is no better way to celebrate the arrival of the fall than attending a fall festival and Indiana sure knows how to throw one. For over 50 years the Hoosier State has been host to one of the best and biggest fall festivals in all of the Midwest, keep reading to learn more.
NEW ALBANY, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Parlor Doughnuts offers unique doughnut flavors and coffee in downtown Bloomington

Parlor Doughnuts, a new doughnut shop, opened a store on Kirkwood Avenue last April, just before the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Parlor Doughnuts offers gluten free and vegan options, along with more than 20 flavors of their famous layered doughnuts, which are made up of layers of buttery dough that is fried to be crisp on the outside and fluffy on the inside, according to Parlor Doughnuts’ website.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Visit the Bloomington Farmers’ Market on Saturday

BLOOMINGTON – Farmers’ markets are one of the oldest forms of direct marketing by small farmers. Growers all over southern Indiana gather weekly at the Bloomington Farmers’ Market to sell their produce directly to the public. It is a weekly ritual for many shoppers. Shopping at a...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
NewsBreak
Entertainment
wbiw.com

Parade Spotters needed for the 75th Annual Persimmon Festival Parade

MITCHELL – It takes a lot of work to put on a parade, and that includes volunteers to assist as parade route spotters. Spotters will be located where you normally watch the parade with your family and friends. Contact the Parade Chairperson Vicky Schlegel at 812-797-7984 in case of...
MITCHELL, IN
KISS 106

The World’s Best Watercoaster is Located in Santa Claus, Indiana

Those of us who live in southern Indiana and western Kentucky have known for years a day spent at Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is a day well spent. The theme park in Santa Claus is regularly recognized for being one of the cleanest in the nation and features amenities you typically don't find at most theme parks, including free parking, free sunscreen, and free soft drinks. We also know it offers a wide variety of rides for guests of all ages and thrill levels, many of which have been recognized for being some of the best in the theme park industry. That includes one of their watercoasters which was recently recognized as the best of its kind on the planet.
SANTA CLAUS, IN
visitmorgancountyin.com

2022 Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival

Are you ready? This year's Morgan County Fall Foliage Festival is set to return to Downtown Martinsville on October 6-9. This fun fall festival has been an iconic Morgan County fall tradition for more than 60 years! You'll find just about everything you can ask for in a fall festival, and maybe even a few surprises! Don't worry - we've got all the details. Check the event schedule below for specific events.
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Knox County farmland up for auction

A nearly 1,700-acre farm in Knox County is set to go to auction next month. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co., which is conducting the auction, says the farm includes cropland, timber and recreational potential. The farm includes more than 1,400 acres of Farm Service Agency cropland and...
KNOX COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

BNL stops Shoals to end skid

SHOALS – Bedford North Lawrence ended a five-game skid with a victory over Shoals during high school volleyball action on Thursday night. The Stars broke through for a 22-25, 27-25, 25-18, 25-8 win. Hayley Davis and Camryn Anderson played big roles for BNL (2-14) while the Jug Rox slipped to 4-12.
SHOALS, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford man vandalizes local laundromat

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested after an Indiana State Police trooper responded to an incident on February 15, 2022, at 12:05 p.m. According to a probable cause affidavit, on that day an Indiana State Trooper took a report from a business owner at The Warsh Room laundromat at 505 West Warren Street in Mitchell. The business owner told the trooper that they had surveillance camera footage of everything that happened.
BEDFORD, IN

