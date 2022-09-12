Read full article on original website
foxlexington.com
No. 13 Kentucky drops second 5 setter of the season to No. 3 Louisville
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It’s always the place to be when the Kentucky Wildcats face off against Louisville for their in-state rivalry, and just like last year, the excitement met the expectation. No. 13 Kentucky went the distance with No. 3 Louisville, however, fell in three sets...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Will Levis says Kentucky is still on the rise, and has 'a lot more people to prove wrong'
Will Levis believes Kentucky has established a brand of hard-nosed football, and that despite all the progress Mark Stoops has made in Lexington in the last decade, there’s still room to grow. “I still think we have a lot more people to prove wrong,” Levis said on CBS Sports...
Watch: Vince Marrow Talks Growing up in Youngstown, The Legend of Mark Stoops and More
Following practice on Tuesday, Kentucky tight ends coach Vince Marrow spoke to the media, detailing UK's upcoming game against Youngstown State, what life was like growing up with Mark Stoops in Youngstown, Ohio and more. "A lot of tradition comes from Youngstown, we got a lot of respect for ...
WTVQ
10 soccer practice fields coming to Athens Boonesboro Road, Newtown Pike stadium moves forward
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The City of Lexington has released more information about the soccer practice fields that were approved for Athens Boonesboro Road as well as the push for a new stadium on Newtown Pike. The Lexington Sporting Club released a statement Wednesday, celebrating the approval for the...
WLKY.com
2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Avelo Airlines adds route from RSW to Lexington, Kentucky
Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service in Fort Myers with the addition of a route to Lexington, Kentucky, the carrier’s sixth nonstop route from Southwest Florida International Airport. The route to Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport begins Nov. 18 with flights on Mondays and Fridays. Avelo’s Boeing Next-Generation 737 will depart RSW at 4:25 p.m. and return from Lexington at 7:20 p.m.
WKYT 27
Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
wmky.org
Morehead State Soars in the Rankings, Enters ‘Top 15’ In U.S. News & World Report
Morehead State University has ranked among the top public regional universities in the South for 19 consecutive years. This year, MSU earned its highest ranking to date, moving up to the “Top 15” as the #15 ranked public school in the South. MSU’s overall ranking at #15 of...
harrodsburgherald.com
Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat
A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WTVQ
Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area. Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast...
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
foxlexington.com
Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
Wave 3
Man seriously injured in workplace accident at South Hurstbourne Pkwy. restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One man is listed in critical condition following a workplace accident near Jeffersontown on Tuesday morning. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, when Louisville Metro Police officers responded to reports of a person down in the 4600 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
