Lexington, KY

2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
gulfshorebusiness.com

Avelo Airlines adds route from RSW to Lexington, Kentucky

Avelo Airlines announced it is expanding service in Fort Myers with the addition of a route to Lexington, Kentucky, the carrier’s sixth nonstop route from Southwest Florida International Airport. The route to Lexington’s Blue Grass Airport begins Nov. 18 with flights on Mondays and Fridays. Avelo’s Boeing Next-Generation 737 will depart RSW at 4:25 p.m. and return from Lexington at 7:20 p.m.
WKYT 27

Ky. native premieres new horror film in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky native premiered his new horror film at the Kentucky Theatre. Dane Sears, who is from Paris, said it took 12 years to get his film from script to screen. “The Hopewell Haunting” was shot locally in Bourbon and Nicholas Counties, and in Lexington.
harrodsburgherald.com

Frankfort Man Pronounced Dead After Falling From Boat

A Frankfort man died last week after falling from a boat at Herrington Lake in Mercer County. Shortly before 1:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, a conservation officer with Kentucky Fish and Wildlife responded to a call about a report of a drowning at Mid Lake Marina. Gary B. LaFleur,...
wmky.org

Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested

An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WTVQ

Groundbreaking held for Lexington’s new Taco John’s

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — A groundbreaking was held Wednesday for the new Taco John’s coming to Lexington’s Brannon Crossing area. Founded in 1969 by John Turner, Taco John’s has nearly 400 restaurants in 22 states and is headquartered in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The chain serves Mexican-inspired fast...
foxlexington.com

Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
foxlexington.com

Where can you fly nonstop from Blue Grass Airport?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Blue Grass Airport has added another nonstop flight to its resume, according to airport officials. Avelo Airlines will soon provide nonstop flights from Lexington to Fort Myers, making it the third nonstop available to the sunshine state. Blue Grass Airport announced the addition of nonstop flights to Orlando and Tampa back in July.
kmmo.com

LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL

The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
